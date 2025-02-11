Following Oscar Niemeyer's Legacy: The Story Behind the Araras State Theater in Brazil

Save this picture! Araras State Theater / Oscar Niemeyer. Image © Nelson Kon

Inaugurated in 1991, the Maestro Francisco Paulo Russo State Theater in Araras is considered one of the city's and the region's main cultural venues. Designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer, one of the leading figures of the Modern Movement, the theater was equipped with all the necessary infrastructure to host local, national, and international cultural events between 1995 and 2005. Niemeyer left behind a legacy in which his signature free-form architectural style integrates influences from various sources while also engaging in a dialogue with the identity of a tropical country.

Against a colonial past dominated politically by large agricultural producers and sustained by enslaved labor, the early 20th century in Brazil was marked by a certain uncertainty in the political, cultural, and artistic fields. As Bárbara Coelho Rodrigues da Silva describes in her doctoral thesis, large waves of immigrants were arriving, bringing with them new cultures, ways of living, tastes, customs, and styles. Amid rapid economic growth, major urban reforms took place, involving new avenues, public promenades, gardens, libraries, and theaters. As a result, architecture became a mere imitation of various styles, disconnected from the country’s construction techniques and ways of life. The emergence of the Modern Movement in the arts began in São Paulo when a group of artists and intellectuals organized the Modern Art Week of 1922. However, architecture's path toward a modern language was even longer, with Brazil’s first two manifestos on modern architecture published around 1925, one by Rino Levi (Arquitetura e a Estética das Cidades) and the other by Gregori Warchavchik (Acerca da Arquitectura Moderna).

The thesis "Brazil, the Reinvention of Modernity" highlights how modern architecture in the country sought to incorporate foreign influences while maintaining its heterogeneous identity and local reality. The search for a national identity to carve out a distinct path for modern architecture in the region was a recurring theme in Lucio Costa's thinking and is evident in the work of Oscar Niemeyer. As a collaborator of Le Corbusier on large-scale projects such as the Ministry of Education and Health in Rio de Janeiro (1936–43) and the UN Headquarters in New York (1947–52), Niemeyer developed a language based on free and sensual curves, inspired by his country's mountains, the winding course of its rivers, the waves of the sea, and the body of his favorite woman.

Architecture must not only be functional. It must also be beautiful – Oscar Niemeyer

As explored in "Color and Artistic Expression Through Architectural Ceramics in the Final Stage of Oscar Niemeyer’s Work", the architect took on projects in Brazil and abroad following his return from exile in the 1980s. At that time, the country was beginning to awaken from the euphoria that had accompanied the years of developmentalism, and there was a certain disillusionment with the aspirations of grandeur that had distanced architecture from the social context. Niemeyer chose to forge his own path, placing the pursuit of social equality at the core of his architectural purpose. Through the Maestro Francisco Paulo Russo State Theater in Araras, he demonstrated his mastery of architectural plasticity. Built in a city with a high level of urban development in the interior of São Paulo state, the theater was constructed on a small plot of land. Given the site’s constraints and various economic factors, the building was designed as a compact, medium-sized theater equipped with all the technical requirements of a modern performance venue.

Partially embedded in the site, the theater has a main auditorium with a capacity of 466 seats and a smaller underground auditorium that accommodates another 120 people. It stands out for its simple forms and features a circular floor plan with a diameter of 36 meters. Organized across three levels, it includes a stage measuring 12 by 20 meters and a basement level and dressing rooms for performers. The circular lobby can host exhibitions and congress events, functioning independently of the theater or simultaneously if an auditorium for more than 120 people is required. The circular shape of the theater adapts to the terrain, while the roof—designed to meet acoustic needs—gives the building a distinctive and original appearance. Additionally, as noted by Josep Ma. Botey in his book "Oscar Niemeyer: Works and Projects," a double acoustic support wall was created along the building’s perimeter. This wall not only encloses the internal circulation spaces but also houses the distribution networks for all technical systems.

At 83 years old, Niemeyer personally oversaw the progress of construction through monthly site visits. The meticulous attention to design and project management is evident in the executive plans and detailed on-site instructions, revealing another dimension of his work: the transition from drawing to the execution of a design. As demonstrated by Irene de la Torre Fornés, Elisa Valero Ramos, and Ignacio Cabodevilla Artieda in their article, color reached its highest levels of abstraction and essentiality in Niemeyer’s later works. While white is generally used to enhance architectural forms, a limited palette of contrasting colors is applied to highlight specific aspects of buildings. Many of Niemeyer’s final projects reiterate the use of curves as a formal system, emphasizing the distinction between structure and enclosure when the two elements are independent. To achieve this distinction, Niemeyer occasionally used a primary "chromatic" tone, often represented by yellow. Meanwhile, red was typically employed to highlight entrances and circulation routes, as seen in the entrance to the Araras Theater and the ramp of the Niterói Contemporary Art Museum, among other examples.

The Municipality of Araras has designated the Maestro Francisco Paulo Russo State as a site of historical and cultural significance. Since 2004, the building has been managed by a socio-cultural organization named Associação Paulista dos Amigos da Arte (APAA). Moreover, the theater's curatorial approach seeks to strengthen the public's connection with the space by welcoming a wide range of proposals from both local and regional artists and groups. Its current programming includes dance performances, theater productions, and live comedy shows, with the goal of promoting cultural accessibility and fostering new audiences.

Amid both praise and criticism, Niemeyer’s legacy remains an undeniable source of inspiration, reflection, and study for many professionals in architecture, design, and urban planning. As Styliane Philippou argues in "The Radical Modernism of Oscar Niemeyer," the architect explored the structural and formal possibilities of reinforced concrete, with the construction of Brasília standing as one of his most significant architectural achievements. Emphasizing spectacle, luxury, pleasure, beauty, and sensuality as architectural objectives, he dedicated his career to creating an architecture deeply rooted in Brazil’s native traditions and tropical landscape, seamlessly blending sculpture and structure through the innovative use of this material.

