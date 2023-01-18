Submit a Project Advertise
From the 19th century onwards, with the Industrial Revolution, the growing population, and the ever-more pressing demands for urban space in Europe, the first reflections on the city emerged. More than that, the process of disciplinary structuring of urban design begins as a theory and practice inherent to the new historical moment that was being consolidated and would have its product, concerning cities, as an attribute of the 20th century. Within this disciplinary logic, configured from a social or political demand linked to militaristic pretensions of order and urban control, the 20th century was the stage for the entire development of this industrial society, which had the city as its horizon.

Brasília Architecture Guide: 16 Projects to Understand the Scale of the Brazilian Capital - Image 2 of 18Brasília Architecture Guide: 16 Projects to Understand the Scale of the Brazilian Capital - Image 3 of 18Brasília Architecture Guide: 16 Projects to Understand the Scale of the Brazilian Capital - Image 4 of 18Brasília Architecture Guide: 16 Projects to Understand the Scale of the Brazilian Capital - Image 5 of 18Brasília Architecture Guide: 16 Projects to Understand the Scale of the Brazilian Capital - More Images+ 13

Brasília: the experience of urban thinking and, more than that, urban planning, proposed at that time in Europe, involves several initiatives and propositions that generate a great debate in the northern continent regarding the practice of the city. This discussion would sometimes be more associated with a strong political character, sometimes a more formal one, from a more operational and bureaucratic perspective of what planning means. In this sense, when, in the 1950s, the then president of the republic of Brazil, Juscelino Kubitschek, took on the goal of his government to transfer the country's capital to the Midwest and, above all, build this new city, this whole purposeful debate emerges in Brazil.

It is possible to understand Brasília as a real game of scales in dialogue. Some do not notice the precise way the transition takes place between the great Monumental Axis, linked to Oscar Niemeyer's congress buildings, or the superblocks of the everyday life of the citizen of Brasilia. Instead, they perceive only a city of distant spaces that cannot be traversed or endowed with human value. This type of perception disregards in every way the historical dimension of the city's project and its claim as a modern symbol and a new direction for society. This game created some situations in the city, marked by iconic buildings or landmarks that deserve to be visited and that gain a new perception of the city's image. Below, we have put together a selection of places that make up an architecture guide to the capital of Brazil.

Pilot Plan Bus Station / Lúcio Costa

Brasília Architecture Guide: 16 Projects to Understand the Scale of the Brazilian Capital - Image 15 of 18
Pilot Plan Bus Station. Image CC: © victoria.camara

Location: Brasília Road Axis - Brasília, DF, 70297-400
Year: 1960

Telecom Tower / Lúcio Costa

Brasília Architecture Guide: 16 Projects to Understand the Scale of the Brazilian Capital - Image 5 of 18
Telecom Tower. Image: © Joana França

Location: TV Tower - SDN, Brasília - Brasília, DF,
Year: 1967

Three Powers Plaza / Lúcio Costa (plan) and Oscar Niemeyer (buildings)

Brasília Architecture Guide: 16 Projects to Understand the Scale of the Brazilian Capital - Image 7 of 18
Three Powers Plaza. Image: © Sérgio Ulisses Jatobá

Location: Three Powers Plaza - Brasília, DF, 70100-000
Year: 1960

Honestino Guimarães National Museum / Oscar Niemeyer

Brasília Architecture Guide: 16 Projects to Understand the Scale of the Brazilian Capital - Image 8 of 18
National Museum. Image: © CC Florian Knorn

Location: Southern Cultural Sector, lot 2, near the Pilot Plan Bus Station - Zone 0
Year: 2006

Metropolitan Cathedral Nossa Senhora Aparecida / Oscar Niemeyer

Brasília Architecture Guide: 16 Projects to Understand the Scale of the Brazilian Capital - Image 11 of 18
Brasília Cathedral. Image: © Gonzalo Viramonte

Location: Esplanada dos Ministérios, lot 12 - Brasília, DF, 70050-000
Year: 1970

Alvorada Palace / Oscar Niemeyer

Brasília Architecture Guide: 16 Projects to Understand the Scale of the Brazilian Capital - Image 4 of 18
Alvorada Palace. Image: © Joana França

Location: Civic-Administrative Area - Brasília, DF, 70150-903
Year: 1957

JK Memorial / Oscar Niemeyer

Brasília Architecture Guide: 16 Projects to Understand the Scale of the Brazilian Capital - Image 14 of 18
JK Memorial. Image CC: © enioprado

Location: Civic-Administrative Area Cruzeiro Square - West Side, Brasília - DF, 70070-300
Year: 1981

Esplanada dos Ministérios (Monumental Axis) / Lúcio Costa (plan) and Oscar Niemeyer (buildings)

Brasília Architecture Guide: 16 Projects to Understand the Scale of the Brazilian Capital - Image 9 of 18
Esplanada dos Ministérios. Image: © Joana França

Location: Esplanada dos Ministérios - Brasília, DF, 70050-000
Year: 1960

Central Science Institute of the University of Brasilia / Oscar Niemeyer

Brasília Architecture Guide: 16 Projects to Understand the Scale of the Brazilian Capital - Image 10 of 18
University of Brasília. Image: © Joana França

Location: UnB - Brasília, DF, 70910-900
Year: 1962

Superblock 308 South / Marcelo Campello and Sérgio Rocha, gardens by Roberto Burle Marx

Brasília Architecture Guide: 16 Projects to Understand the Scale of the Brazilian Capital - Image 12 of 18
Superblock 308 South. Image: © Joana França

Location: South Wing SQS 308 - South Wing, Brasília - DF, 70390-100
Year: 1956

Sebrae Headquarters / gruposp + Luciano Margotto

Brasília Architecture Guide: 16 Projects to Understand the Scale of the Brazilian Capital - Image 6 of 18
Sebrae Headquarters. Image: © Nelson Kon

Location: Via L2 South, 2488-2548 - Brasília, Brasília - DF, Brazil
Year: 2010

Nossa Senhora de Fátima Church / Oscar Niemeyer

Brasília Architecture Guide: 16 Projects to Understand the Scale of the Brazilian Capital - Image 13 of 18
Nossa Senhora de Fátima Church. Image: © Rafael Jardim

Location: SHCS South 307/308 - South Wing, Brasília - DF, 70354-400
Year: 1958

Cine Brasília / Oscar Niemeyer

Brasília Architecture Guide: 16 Projects to Understand the Scale of the Brazilian Capital - Image 16 of 18
Cine Brasília. Image: Borowskki, via Wikimedia. Domínio Público

Location: SHCS EQS 106/107 - Brasília, DF, 70345-400
Year: 1960

Brasília Palace Hotel / Oscar Niemeyer

Brasília Architecture Guide: 16 Projects to Understand the Scale of the Brazilian Capital - Image 17 of 18
Brasília Palace Hotel. Image via Visualhunt

Location: SHTN Section 1 Lot 01 - Brasília, DF, 70800-200
Year: 1957

Embassy of Italy / Pier Luigi Nervi

Brasília Architecture Guide: 16 Projects to Understand the Scale of the Brazilian Capital - Image 3 of 18
Embassy of Italy. © Joana França, cortesia de Sylvia Ficher.

Location: SES - Quadra 807 - Lote 30, South Embassies Sector SES 807 - Asa Sul, Brasília - DF, 70420-900
Year: 1977

Sarah Kubitschek Hospital - Lago Norte / João Filgueiras Lima (Lelé)

Brasília Architecture Guide: 16 Projects to Understand the Scale of the Brazilian Capital - Image 18 of 18
Sarah Kubitschek Hospital - Lago Norte. Image: © Nelson Kon

Localização: S/N, SHIN EQL 11/13 - Lago Norte, Brasília - DF, 71535-005
Ano: 2003

