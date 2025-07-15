An Ancestral Legacy with Modern Concerns: The Story Behind the Waru Waru Agricultural Fields in Peru

Save this picture! Waru Waru agricultural field. Image via World Monuments Fund

Offering a path toward resilience and food security in the alluvial plains of Lake Titicaca, the Waru Waru agricultural fields are spread across the Peruvian highlands and constitute an ancient agricultural system. Connecting an ancestral legacy with modern concerns about water and food security, climate resilience, and sustainable land management, these agricultural systems open the debate about efficient water management and the importance of agricultural biodiversity. At the same time, they are part of the sense of identity and pride of the local Aymara community, consolidating cultural knowledge that is passed down and preserved across generations.

+ 1

As Clark L. Erickson explains in “Waru-waru: An Agricultural Technology of the Pre-Hispanic Highlands,” the elevation of the raised fields within the Lake Titicaca basin varies from 20 cm to 75 cm, while their diameter ranges from 5 to 10 meters, and they can extend up to 50 meters or more in length. It is worth noting that between the raised fields, there are depressions, commonly referred to as canals, that collect water from rainfall, rivers, and lakes.

Stretching across southern Peru and northern Bolivia, the Lake Titicaca plateau forms the highlands whose average elevation exceeds 3,803 meters above sea level, as noted by Clark L. Erickson. Due to its altitude, irregular rainfall, and generally poor soils, much of the highlands has been classified as marginally arable. Moreover, the lake has a moderating effect on the adverse climatic conditions in its vicinity. Near its shores, rainfall tends to be more abundant and somewhat more regular than in other parts of the highlands, and minimum temperatures are relatively higher. Meanwhile, the areas close to the lake offer fertile alluvial soils suitable for intensive agriculture. These factors influence current settlement patterns and the overall population density, likely exerting similar effects on prehistoric populations. In fact, the rural population density of the lake region ranks among the highest in the Andean area.

Being a challenging environment for the development of agriculture, the most common issues in the highlands relate to irregular rainfall during the growing seasons, periodic flooding of rivers and the nearby lake, heavy rains and hillside erosion, cyclical droughts, high altitude, and poor soils with high pH levels as well as surface salt accumulation. Despite these limitations, many important Andean crops were domesticated in this area, and intensive agricultural techniques such as the waru waru fields were developed here before 1000 B.C.

The Waru Waru fields represent a feat of traditional engineering and human adaptation to the floodplains of Lake Titicaca. They consist of raised fields for Andean crops such as potato, quinoa, and cañihua, surrounded by irrigation canals that form diverse patterns and morphologies attributed to their different functions, local physiography, and/or the cultural preferences of the ancient farmers who built them. Beyond their visual impact, these varied geometries allowed Aymara farmers to cultivate a wide range of crop subtypes. The agricultural traditions and water management techniques of these fields reflect the Aymara Indigenous people's deep understanding of local ecosystems and their ingenuity in adapting to harsh geographical conditions.

Evolving and expanding over a period of at least 2,000 years, the development of Waru Waru fields managed to adapt to an adverse environment. As Clark L. Erickson explains in “Raised Field Agriculture in the Lake Titicaca Basin: Technical Aspects and Its Future,” the most important functions of this agricultural technology in the Lake Titicaca basin involve water control, including local drainage and water conservation, production and recycling of natural fertilizers, and microclimatic modification. In addition, they are capable of creating wildlife habitats as well as contributing to pest and weed control. Today, several factors threaten the survival of this agricultural system. On one hand, droughts caused by climate change have forced many families to migrate to cities, abandoning their fields. Moreover, the introduction of modern machinery and intensive livestock farming presents further challenges by compromising the region’s agricultural biodiversity and reducing overall production. These changes risk disconnecting local youth from their environment and ancestral practices.

As a viable and affordable alternative for agricultural development in highland regions, it is crucial to support the adoption of techniques and crops compatible with the Andean environment. Waru Warus exemplify how such practices can help communities face uncertain futures. Due to their accessibility for small-scale farmers, who rely on traditional tools and indigenous forms of collective labor, various farming communities and communal groups are working to rehabilitate this technology. Recently, the Waru Waru fields were included in the 2025 World Monuments Watch, supporting Indigenous efforts to protect an ancient agricultural tradition as a resource for Aymara cultural continuity and food security. In collaboration with the Aymara Association Suma Yapu and the Regional Office of Culture of Puno, the World Monuments Fund aims to support the preservation and expansion of Waru Waru practices through local training and participation in these traditional farming methods.

This feature is part of an ArchDaily series titled AD Narratives, where we share the story behind a selected project, diving into its particularities. Every month, we explore new constructions from around the world, highlighting their story and how they came to be. We also talk to the architects, builders, and community, seeking to underline their personal experiences. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should feature a certain project, please submit your suggestions.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Regenerative Design & Rural Ecologies. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.