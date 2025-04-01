Group 91: The Dublin Competition That Became a Turning Point for Irish Architecture

Save this picture! Meeting House Square, Temple Bar. Image Courtesy of Sean Harrington Architects

The veteran Irish architecture critic Shane O'Toole once remarked that when traveling in Europe in the 1970s, "The universal comment was <is there modern architecture in Ireland?>. Now, in less than 50 years, we've gone to a Pritzker Prize and two RIBA Royal Gold Medallists in five years." He attributes this change in perception to a design competition that launched the careers of several of Ireland's award-winning architects of today. This was the Temple Bar Framework Plan competition of 1991 in the center of Dublin, the capital of Ireland, which was won by a group of architects still in their 30s, running under the name of Group 91.

+ 8

A convoluted history lies behind the competition. Like many cities in Europe, Dublin went through a period of decline in the middle of the twentieth century, where many residents chose to leave the urban centers while shipping and manufacturing declined. The Temple Bar area is situated in the city center, bound to the North by the River Liffey and to the South by Dame Street. To the East are Trinity College and the Parliament complex, while to the West are City Hall and Christ Church Cathedral.

This well-defined 30-acre site was earmarked for a major bus terminal in the 1960s. Plots were acquired and, in the 1970s, were let on short-term leases while awaiting demolition. This inadvertently created a thriving neighborhood of cafes, art galleries, and small businesses attracted to the area's cheap rents. Change was in the air again in 1987 when the transport project was canceled. The Irish government, under Taoiseach (prime minister) Charles Haughey, began preparing an alternative plan that was more sympathetic to the contemporary conditions of Temple Bar. This new cultural quarter would be "a vibrant new living area, providing new jobs and attracting many visitors."

Thus, in 1991, the Temple Bar Framework Plan competition was launched. The eventual success of the project was partly due to the brief, which emphasized public space. The 'framework plan' format was intended to promote a looser definition of the urban fabric as opposed to a rigid design, and entrants were encouraged to respect the character of the site. The competition had strong links with continental Europe, where notions of character and public space were more prevalent. 1991 coincided with Dublin taking the role of European City of Culture, and some funding for the competition was obtained from the European Regional Development Fund.

The competition was won by Group 91, a consortium of 8 practices composed of 13 architects, most of them still in their 30s: Rachael Chidlow, Shay Cleary, Yvonne Farrell, Paul Keogh, Niall McCullough, Shelley McNamara, Michael McGarry, Valerie Mulvin, Siobhan Ní Éanaigh, Sheila O'Donnell, Shane O'Toole, John Tuomey, and Derek Tynan. Many of them would continue to have prolific careers, receiving worldwide acclaim, including O'Donnell and Tuomey, who went on to receive the RIBA Gold Medal in 2015, and Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara of Grafton Architects, who became the 2020 Pritzker Prize laureates and recipients of the Royal Gold Medal in the same year. Their entry won due to its sensible acknowledgment of the existing network of winding streets and the value of existing buildings. It presented a patchwork of interventions, including streets and squares framed by a handful of new buildings.

Major aspects of the winning Framework include Temple Bar Square, situated on a former surface car park. It is on the busiest node in the framework, connecting the Ha'penny footbridge crossing the Liffey with the main East-West route. Two nineteenth-century buildings are retained while two new ones are proposed, with ground-floor uses that activate the square. Meeting House Square is another node connecting pedestrian routes and linking to the new bridge across the river while offering an open-air performance space. It is surrounded by a mixture of existing and proposed buildings housing several cultural venues. A third element of the Framework is Curved Street, a short, East-West route with new cultural buildings on each side. New homes were an integral part of the Framework, both in new construction and refurbished buildings.

Completed in 1998, the Temple Bar Framework would have a significant influence on architecture in Ireland. Even today, it is a thriving, lively part of Dublin with a diversity of activities including film, theatre, and arts venues, with both historic and contemporary buildings. Its only criticism, perhaps, is its succumbing to modern-day over-tourism. Nonetheless, its success is celebrated and attributed to the architects' understanding of the value of existing conditions. "You need cracks in the system, you need low rents, you need people in cities," Yvonne Farrell would note, a notion reminiscent of Jane Jacobs' seminal work The Death and Life of Great American Cities. It was this existing fabric that also defined the character of Temple Bar.

Members of Group 91 are quick to remind that they operate within a complex network of decision-makers. A convergence of several circumstances was crucial to the success of the project. The European City of Culture status coincided with an enthusiastic Taoiseach who pushed for quality in the project. Young planning officers in the local government wanted something new. Appointing a group of young architects was appropriate for a competition seeking innovative methods of city-making. The fact that the winning team comprised a large group of architects suited the context that required a plurality of approaches as opposed to a single all-encompassing idea. Eventually, several of the proposed new buildings would be designed by not only members of the winning team but also some of those shortlisted, thus widening the pool of ideas even further.

Even before joining forces as Group 91, the thirteen architects involved were actively "teaching, reading, researching, and practicing." They engaged regularly with popular media and exhibitions, providing a wealth of background experience that fed directly into their approach to the Temple Bar Framework. Earlier projects, like Making a Modern Street, were precursors of their competition entry. On completion, Temple Bar was celebrated internationally as a model for regeneration that could be replicated. The employment of a competition to select an architect was admired, where an exhibition was held of the twelve entries. A model was presented, and it was the first time a three-dimensional representation was presented for an urban area in Ireland, as opposed to the colored zone maps customary at the time.