Christ & Gantenbein Win International Competition for New Museum at Kistefos, Norway

Save this picture! Emanuel Christ, Christen Sveaas, Christoph Gantenbein. Image © Albrecht Fuchs Courtesy of Kistefos

Kistefos Museum has announced Swiss architectural practice Christ & Gantenbein as the winner of its international design competition for a new museum building at the Kistefos site in Jevnaker, approximately one hour north of Oslo. Conceived as a significant new addition to one of Europe's leading sculpture parks and cultural destinations, the project is scheduled to open in 2031 and will house the art collection of Kistefos founder and collector Christen Sveaas through the Christen Sveaas Art Foundation. Following the announcement, Christ & Gantenbein will now work with Kistefos Museum to further develop the concept design toward realization.

Christ & Gantenbein's winning entry was selected for its clear conceptual approach and its response to the competition's environmental and spatial ambitions. According to the jury statement, the proposal is based on a compact and legible architectural form informed by the site's natural context, with a design strategy rooted in simplicity, material efficiency, and adaptability. Sustainability was a central criterion of the invited competition, which called for a zero-energy and zero-emissions building. The winning proposal addresses these goals through a compact structure, simplified building systems, flexible interior arrangements, and an emphasis on daylight and locally sourced materials. The design also incorporates an integrated roof system with photovoltaic shingles, alongside a central daylight opening intended to bring natural light into the exhibition spaces. Wood from the region is intended to play a significant role in the project, referencing both the surrounding forested landscape and the site's industrial heritage.

Kistefos has developed over the past three decades into a distinctive cultural destination that integrates contemporary art, architecture, landscape, and industrial heritage. Its sculpture park features more than 50 site-specific works by artists including Yayoi Kusama, Olafur Eliasson, Claes Oldenburg, Pierre Huyghe, and Nairy Baghramian. The site is also home to BIG's The Twist, a combined bridge, gallery, and sculpture, as well as an industrial heritage museum preserving Scandinavia's last intact wood pulp mill, originally built in 1890.

The competition jury was chaired by a selection panel comprising representatives from Kistefos and the Christen Sveaas Art Foundation, alongside international figures from architecture and the museum sector. Members included Christen Sveaas; William Flatmo, Director of the Christen Sveaas Art Foundation; architects Svein Lund and Peter Oscar Munthe-Kaas; Kari Roll-Matthiesen, Director of Kistefos Museum; engineer Christian Joys; and external jurors Max Hollein, Director and CEO of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and Mark Lee, founder of Johnston Marklee and Chair of the Architecture Department at Harvard Graduate School of Design.

The shortlist of finalists reflected the international scope of the competition and included BIG, Ensamble Studio, Jensen & Skodvin in collaboration with Hølmebakk Øymo, Kengo Kuma and Associates, Lina Ghotmeh — Architecture, Snøhetta, and SO–IL. Christ & Gantenbein are internationally recognized for projects that combine contemporary architectural language with sensitive engagement with existing contexts. Their portfolio includes the renovation and extension of the Swiss National Museum in Zurich and the expansion of Kunstmuseum Basel. The studio has received numerous international awards, and its founding partners, Emanuel Christ and Christoph Gantenbein, are Professors of Architecture at ETH Zurich.

The competition was organized by Malcolm Reading Consultants, who have also led several recent major international design competitions. These include the competition for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters, won by Frida Escobedo Studio in collaboration with Buro Happold and Studio Zewde, as well as the ongoing competition for the Museum of Jesus' Baptism at Bethany, Jordan, which has recently unveiled seven shortlisted proposals; and the competition for the national memorial to Queen Elizabeth II in London, won by Foster + Partners and currently in development.