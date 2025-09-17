UNESCO Culminates the Restoration Program of the City of Mosul, Iraq

Save this picture! Al-Saa'a Convent after restoration. Image Courtesy of UNESCO / Abdullah Rashid

From 2014 to 2019, Daesh (ISIS) occupied and controlled territory in Iraq and Syria, including the northern city of Mosul. UNESCO estimates that 80% of Mosul's historic town was destroyed during this period, which led to one of the most ambitious reconstruction campaigns in recent decades: "Revive the Spirit of Mosul." Since 2019, UNESCO has carried out large-scale efforts to rebuild the city's landscapes and monuments, reconstructing three religious and cultural landmarks and 124 heritage houses, along with other buildings located in the Old City. The program was structured around three pillars: restoring significant heritage, promoting the return of cultural life, and strengthening spaces for education. On September 1, 2025, Iraq's Prime Minister inaugurated three major landmarks: the Al-Nouri Mosque complex, Al-Saa'a Convent, and Al-Tahera Church, marking the completion of the restoration project.

At the Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq held in Kuwait in February 2018, the international community announced support for rehabilitating Iraq's infrastructure. Fifteen countries and international organizations partnered with UNESCO on the Mosul program, with major financing from the United Arab Emirates and the European Union. The initiative sought to recover Mosul's rich architectural heritage, including long-standing buildings that combined elements of Islamic and Nestorian Christian architecture and decorative arts. Mosul's architecture was characterized by elaborately decorated brick facades, marble interiors, muqarnas vaults (honeycomb vaulting), and masonry often carved with decorative motifs and inscriptions on doors, windows, and arcades. The local alabaster stone, known as "Mosul marble," gave the city its distinctive character. After more than 12,000 tons of rubble were removed from the main project sites, the areas are now ready to be inhabited and visited.

UNESCO's Mosul recovery campaign also invested in education and cultural life. This included renovating about 400 classrooms in the Nineveh province, supporting cultural festivals, creating a new space for young creators, opening a community information center on the banks of the Tigris, and offering various training programs. More than 2,800 people have been trained and certified in construction, including traditional techniques such as alabaster carving and restoration trades. In presenting the program results, UNESCO has placed particular emphasis on collaboration with Iraqi residents and professionals. Below is a brief introduction to four emblematic restoration projects: the Al-Nouri Grand Mosque and its Al-Hadba Minaret, the Al-Tahera Syrian Catholic Church, the Al-Saa'a Convent, and the group of 124 restored houses in the Old City of Mosul.

Al-Nouri Mosque Complex and Al-Hadba Minaret

The Al-Nouri Mosque, built in the second half of the 12th century, has served as Mosul's Great Mosque and occupied a central place in the city's urban life. During Daesh's retreat in 2017, explosives were detonated inside the prayer hall, severely damaging the structure. The first steps toward rehabilitation included demining the site, removing hazardous materials, and identifying and preserving valuable fragments of rubble for reuse in reconstruction. Salvaged elements were restored by Iraq's Board of Antiquities and Heritage, while experts worked on stabilizing the structure. In August 2021, workers discovered four rooms, probably used for ablutions, dating back to the 12th century. These archaeological remains were incorporated into the mosque's reconstruction design, led by an Egyptian team selected through an international competition in 2021. The detailed design was finalized in May 2022.

Al-Tahera Syrian Catholic Church

Al-Tahera Church was built in 1859 and opened in 1862. Its layout included multiple altars, a dining room, two sacristy rooms, and a mezzanine floor on the western side, distinguishing it from other churches of the period. In 2017, the church was almost destroyed: the roof collapsed, large portions of the arcades and vaults were lost, and much of the external walls were damaged. The first phase of reconstruction, beginning in 2019, involved dismantling the remaining concrete roof. The 650 m² site was then demined, stabilized, and cleared of rubble, while more than 6,000 fragments of heritage value were salvaged for reuse. The restoration, which required specialized consolidation techniques and materials, was completed in August 2024.

Al-Saa'a Convent and House of Prayer

Also known as Our Lady of the Hour Convent, construction of the Al-Saa'a Convent began in 1866. The complex originally included a church, seminary accommodations, schools, a hospital, and housing for mission staff. A school for women teachers was later added. According to UNESCO, it also hosted the first modern printing press of Mesopotamia. The convent was damaged during the occupation of the city, and active reconstruction began in April 2023. The project focused on restoring and modernizing the convent's architectural elements in collaboration with the Dominican Order and Iraqi authorities. In addition to structural repairs, the project included renovation of the House of Prayer's interior and facilities, while maintaining historical integrity. To improve sustainability, solar panels were installed on the roof.

Heritage Houses

The program also sought to support the return of residents to the Old City through the restoration of 124 heritage houses, providing homes for about 170 families. The work addressed structural repairs and modern infrastructure, including electrical networks, septic systems, drainage, road surfacing, and public lighting. Two historic palatial houses, Suliman al-Sayegh and Al-Zyada, were also restored using traditional techniques and materials to preserve the old city's character and integrity. Completed by February 2024, the houses were handed back to their owners, while the Suliman al-Sayegh residence was designated for use as a museum.

In other recent developments in heritage restoration, Lina Ghotmeh — Architecture unveiled plans to transform a historic residence in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, into a museum dedicated to the ideas and influence of Jadidism. Also in Uzbekistan, the French practice Studio KO is set to convert a 1912 industrial building in Tashkent into the Centre for Contemporary Arts (CCA), the first permanent institution for contemporary art and research in Central Asia. In July 2025, during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee, UNESCO inscribed 26 new properties across 26 countries on the World Heritage List, highlighting the role of local communities in safeguarding heritage, strengthening efforts to preserve African sites, and recognizing remembrance sites and humanity's shared prehistory.