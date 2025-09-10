Lina Ghotmeh to Lead the Design of the Jadids' Legacy Museum in Bukhara, Uzbekistan

Save this picture! Jadid's Legacy Museum. Elevation Sketch. Courtesy Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation (ACDF). Render by. Image © Lina Ghotmeh — Architecture

Lina Ghotmeh — Architecture has recently unveiled images of a project to transform a historic residence in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, into a "21st-century cultural destination." The proposal envisions a museum dedicated to the ideas and influence of Jadidism, a Muslim reform movement that advocated for the modernization of education across Central Asia during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The project was commissioned by the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation (ACDF), established in 2017 to preserve, promote, and nurture the country's heritage, arts, and culture, while integrating them into the global art world and cultural landscape. Scheduled to open to the public in 2027, the museum is part of the ACDF's broader efforts to create landmark cultural institutions that engage audiences worldwide.

According to the ACDF, the term Jadid derives from the Arabic and Persian word jadid, meaning "new." It is used to describe modern approaches to schooling and reflects a wider movement of cultural and social renewal across Central Asia. The Jadids' Legacy Museum is planned to be housed in the former residence of one of the movement's leading figures, Usmon Khodjaev (1878 - 1968), who was also the first president of the Bukhara People's Republic.

Situated next to Lyabi-Hauz, Bukhara's 17th-century square and historic social hub, the property was donated by Khodjaev's family to the Uzbekistan Ministry of Culture to ensure its preservation as a museum dedicated to the Jadids' history and legacy. In presenting the design, the ACDF emphasized Lina Ghotmeh's ability to weave historical memory into contemporary architecture, highlighting her "Archaeology of the Future" approach.

Working on this museum is an honour, as it aligns with my fascination for history and heritage and my constant search for meaningful inspiration to shape the architecture of tomorrow. This project allowed me to explore the Jadid movement, whose courage to reimagine education and society —placing women at the heart of social transformation— I deeply admire. Their vision carries an important lesson for our own time. My ambition is to create an architecture that elevates history into contemporary life, generating a space that invites reflection, fosters learning, and bridges the values of the past with the possibilities of the future. — Architect Lina Ghotmeh

The Jadids' Legacy Museum is positioned to join other cultural initiatives supported by the ACDF, including the Tadao Ando-designed National Museum of Uzbekistan and the planned transformation of a 1912 industrial building in Tashkent into a Centre for Contemporary Arts (CCA). The Foundation has also organized the inaugural Bukhara Biennial and contributed to Uzbekistan's participation in international events such as the 19th Venice Architecture Biennale, with a pavilion exploring a Soviet-era solar furnace and its modernist legacy, and the Expo Osaka 2025, with a pavilion designed by Atelier Brückner. Meanwhile, Lina Ghotmeh — Architecture has also been selected to design Qatar's permanent national pavilion in the Giardini della Biennale in Venice and to lead the redesign of the British Museum's Western Range galleries in London.