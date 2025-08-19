UNESCO Adds 26 New World Heritage Sites Highlighting African Heritage and Shared Prehistory

Save this picture! Xixia Imperial Tombs in China. Image © Rita Willaert via Flikr, unedr license CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

During the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee, held from July 6 to 16, 2025, at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France, 26 new properties were inscribed on the World Heritage List. In addition to examining new nominations, the Committee reviewed the conservation and management of existing sites, addressed the impact of climate change on heritage, and approved the extension of two existing sites to create new transboundary natural parks. According to UNESCO, the session placed the work of local communities at the center of safeguarding policies, reinforced efforts to preserve African heritage, and acknowledged the growing recognition of remembrance sites and the protection of humanity's shared prehistory. These 26 properties, located across 26 countries, now benefit from the highest level of international heritage protection.

Being placed on the UNESCO World Heritage List signifies recognition of a site's "Outstanding Universal Value." This designation is meant to underscore its exceptional cultural and/or natural importance, which transcends national boundaries and is regarded as significant to all humanity. Each year, the World Heritage Committee, composed of representatives from 21 of the 196 States Parties, examines new nominations to the List. The Committee implements the World Heritage Convention, manages the World Heritage Fund, and allocates financial assistance at the request of States Parties. While the recognition does not guarantee income for a site, it can open the door to greater funding opportunities. The Committee also evaluates conservation reports, requests corrective measures when necessary, and decides on the inscription or removal of properties from the List of World Heritage in Danger. Only States Parties to the Convention, committed to protecting their cultural and natural heritage, may submit nomination proposals for consideration.

With these 26 new inscriptions, the UNESCO World Heritage List now includes 1,248 sites across 170 countries, comprising 972 cultural, 235 natural, and 41 mixed properties. The 47th session highlighted African heritage with the addition of four new sites, all nominated by local communities with the support of national authorities, and the removal of three others in Madagascar, Egypt, and Libya from the List of World Heritage in Danger. The Committee also approved the extension of a site spanning South Africa and Mozambique, creating a transboundary natural park of nearly 4,000 km². UNESCO's targeted support for African Member States has included training local experts to prepare nominations and funding safeguarding projects. With these new additions, Africa now has 112 inscribed sites. This year, Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone submitted their first nominations, while seven other African countries are expected to do so by 2027.

In addition to international recognition, these inscriptions are meant to highlight the central role of local communities in safeguarding and promoting heritage, while also seeking to protect the living and spiritual traditions intrinsically linked to these sites. Properties on the List may be of cultural, natural, or mixed significance. This year's inscriptions include four natural sites: the Coastal and Marine Ecosystems of the Bijagós Archipelago – Omatí Minhô in Guinea-Bissau, the Gola-Tiwai Complex in Sierra Leone, Møns Klint in Denmark, and the Peruaçu River Canyon in Brazil. Mount Kumgang and Diamond Mountain from the Sea in North Korea has been inscribed as a mixed property. The complete list of newly inscribed properties follows below:

