Zaha Hadid Architects Breaks Ground on Asaan Museum in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, construction works for the Asaan Museum have recently begun. Located in the historic At-Turaif district of Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, the Asaan Museum aims to be a new cultural institution designed to preserve and celebrate the nation's heritage. Deriving its name from the Arabic word meaning "inheritance passed down through generations," Asaan underscores its role in connecting past and present. Situated within a site renowned for its mud-brick architecture and centuries-old urban fabric, the museum draws inspiration from traditional Najdi building techniques. Planned to be constructed using locally sourced clay mud-bricks, Asaan Museum will mark Zaha Hadid Architects' first project to employ adobe construction.

Diriyah, considered the birthplace of the Saudi Arabian nation, is one of the Kingdom's most significant heritage sites. The At-Turaif district, with over 600 years of history encapsulated in its mud-brick structures, was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010. The museum is part of the wider Diriyah Gate masterplan, a framework that promotes cultural preservation alongside goals for sustainability, walkability, water conservation, and energy efficiency. Supported by the Misk Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on education and leadership development, the museum introduces a public program that includes interactive exhibitions, immersive displays, educational workshops, and cultural events. On-site conservation laboratories are integrated into the design to facilitate the restoration and long-term preservation of archaeological artifacts.

Central to the design are three shaded courtyards, a reference to Najdi architectural typologies, which organize the museum's primary programs: Educational, Arts, and Administrative. These outdoor spaces serve as climatic buffers and gathering areas, while a network of shading elements extends throughout the site to create landscaped gardens, plazas, and rooftop promenades. The three-storey structure is informed by the scale, materiality, and spatial configurations of Diriyah's historic core. Traditional construction techniques, combined with contemporary planning, define the architectural approach. Built with low-embodied-carbon adobe, the thick mud-brick walls provide thermal mass and high insulation, helping maintain interior comfort while reducing energy demand in the arid desert environment.

In related updates from Zaha Hadid Architects, the firm continues to expand its presence around the world. The recently unveiled Oystra development on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, spans 128,000 square metres and includes 950 residential units alongside a diverse mix of retail, dining, and leisure amenities designed to activate the seafront. In China, Zaha Hadid Architects has marked the official opening of the Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum in the Guangming District, adding a significant cultural and educational facility to the region's urban fabric. Concurrently, the Greater Bay Area Sports Centre in Nansha, developed in partnership with the Guangdong Architectural Design & Research Institute, is approaching completion, offering a new venue for sports and recreation as part of the district's ongoing urban development.