From Symbols to Architecture: In Conversation with EXTUDIO, ENORME Studio, and Smart and Green Design, Authors of the Spanish Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025

Since its opening in April, Expo Osaka has welcomed millions of visitors from around the world, standing as a true showcase of innovation, architecture, and design. Among its highlights is the Grand Ring, designed by Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto, considered the largest timber architectural structure in the world. Under the theme of Expo 2025 — “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”, along with Saving Lives, Empowering Lives, and Connecting Lives — more than 150 countries have used their pavilions to address key topics in contemporary architecture, such as circular construction, cultural memory, and innovation and technology aimed at shaping a sustainable built environment for the future.

From Symbols to Architecture: In Conversation with EXTUDIO, ENORME Studio, and Smart and Green Design, Authors of the Spanish Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025 - Image 2 of 31From Symbols to Architecture: In Conversation with EXTUDIO, ENORME Studio, and Smart and Green Design, Authors of the Spanish Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025 - Image 3 of 31From Symbols to Architecture: In Conversation with EXTUDIO, ENORME Studio, and Smart and Green Design, Authors of the Spanish Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025 - Image 4 of 31From Symbols to Architecture: In Conversation with EXTUDIO, ENORME Studio, and Smart and Green Design, Authors of the Spanish Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025 - Image 5 of 31From Symbols to Architecture: In Conversation with EXTUDIO, ENORME Studio, and Smart and Green Design, Authors of the Spanish Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025 - More Images+ 26

At the Expo, each national pavilion is located on plots that relate to this grand wooden ring. Among them is the Spanish Pavilion. After winning the public competition organized by Acción Cultural Española (AC/E), EXTUDIO, Enorme Studio, and Smart and Green Design were selected to design and build La Corriente de Kuroshio. This pavilion pays tribute to a historic maritime route that once connected Spain and Japan.

Paula Pintos
Cite: Pintos, Paula. "From Symbols to Architecture: In Conversation with EXTUDIO, ENORME Studio, and Smart and Green Design, Authors of the Spanish Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025" [De los símbolos a la arquitectura: en conversación con EXTUDIO, ENORME Studio y Smart and Green Design, autores del Pabellón de España en Expo Osaka 2025] 01 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032371/from-symbols-to-architecture-in-conversation-with-extudio-enorme-studio-and-smart-and-green-design-authors-of-the-spanish-pavilion-at-expo-osaka-2025> ISSN 0719-8884

