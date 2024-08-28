First Photos Revealed of 'Grand Ring' by Sou Fujimoto for Expo 2025 Osaka

Save this picture! April 11, 2024. Image © Expo Osaka 2025

In preparation for Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, The "Grand Ring," designed by renowned architect Sou Fujimoto, has reached a significant milestone. As of August 2024, the wooden construction of this structure is now complete, fully connecting the 2-kilometer ring into a continuous loop. This achievement is a crucial step in the development of the Expo site on Yumeshima, an artificial island on Osaka's waterfront, where the Expo will take place from April 13 to October 13, 2025.

The "Grand Ring" is designed to embody the Expo's theme, “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” and symbolizes the philosophy of “Diversity in Unity.” This massive timber structure, covering a horizontal projected area of approximately 60,000 square meters, is one of the world’s largest wooden constructions in the world. With an inner diameter of 615 meters and an outer diameter of 675 meters, the ring is 30 meters wide and stands 12 meters tall, rising to 20 meters at its highest point. The design combines traditional Japanese wooden construction techniques, such as nuki (penetration) joints, with modern engineering methods.

The completion of the "Grand Ring" is a key element of the broader Master Plan for Expo 2025, which was drafted by Sou Foujimoto Architects during the COVID-19 pandemic to address global challenges through sustainability, innovation, and international collaboration. The masterplan structure at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, is divided into three equal zones, each reflecting one of the event's subthemes: Saving Lives, Empowering Lives, and Connecting Lives.

Saving Lives focuses on public health, disaster preparedness, and environmental harmony. Empowering Lives aims to enhance life quality and human potential through education, health initiatives, and technology like AI and robotics. Connecting Lives emphasizes building communities, encouraging partnerships, and using advanced communication and data-driven solutions. Together, these zones embody the Expo's commitment to addressing global challenges and promoting harmony between humanity and the environment.

Functionally, the ring will serve as the main access route for visitors, providing a sheltered space that protects against the elements. The elevated Skywalk of the ring offers views of the entire Expo site, the Seto Inland Sea, and the Osaka cityscape, while the rooftop will be landscaped with greenery, further integrating the structure with its natural surroundings.

Spanning 1.55 square kilometers, the Expo site on Yumeshima is strategically designed to blend urban and natural environments. The central pavilion area is also surrounded by waters to the south and greenery to the west, reflecting the Expo's commitment to harmonizing human activity with nature. As Expo 2025 approaches, the "Grand Ring" stands as a symbol of the event's goals—unity, innovation, and a deep respect for life in all its forms. This architectural marvel invites visitors from around the world to engage with and contribute to the creation of a sustainable and prosperous future.

In preperation for the Expo 2025 Osaka, many national pavilions have recently revealed their designs. The Kingdom of the Netherlands has recently unveiled it's theme: “Common Ground: Creating a New Dawn Together,” emphasizes the country’s dedication to fostering mutual understanding to address global challenges. Similarly, Luxembourg-based office STDM architectes urbanistes in collaboration with Japanese office MIKAN, the concept of "Doki-Doki –The Luxembourg Heartbeat" has recently won the competition for the design of the Luxembourg pavilion at the Osaka 2025 World Expo. Finally, Switzerland has recently revealed the design of the pavilion by Manuel Herz Architekten, NUSSLI, and Bellprat Partner.

