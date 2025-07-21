Co-Designing with Nature: How Communities Are Becoming Stewards of Urban Biodiversity

Save this picture! Immersive Resilience Garden / Changyeob Lee + Studio ReBuild. Image Courtesy of Studio ReBuild

The concrete canyon of Melbourne's Degraves Street was once a stark service corridor in functional obscurity. Today, the narrow laneway now pulses with life beyond its famous café. Native grasses cascade from carefully positioned planters while small shrubs create cooling microclimates. Challenging traditional ecological design models, community-led approaches to biodiversity invite a reimagining of how architects, planners, and communities collaborate to develop biodiverse urban futures.

+ 2

Recent research demonstrates that community engagement in biodiversity initiatives yields measurably superior outcomes. The Institute of Development Studies and Natural England found that "the more the public are involved in designing, planning and implementing biodiverse habitats in the first place, the more likely they are to support long-term delivery" of biodiversity commitments.

The UK's mandatory Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) policy, requiring all new developments to deliver a 10% biodiversity improvement, has become a laboratory for understanding community-led environmental stewardship. Implemented in February 2024 for developments of 10 or more homes, with small sites following in April 2024, the policy has revealed that successful biodiversity outcomes depend less on technical expertise and more on genuine community ownership of the process.

Related Article Design Strategies for Increasing Biodiversity

The program identifies three critical phases where community engagement transforms biodiversity outcomes: pre-construction design and planning, construction and occupation, and long-term management and monitoring. At the design stage, "integrating local views and knowledge about habitats and nature priorities can help developers" while "community engagement...could be an early chance for housing developers to explain BNG policy, consider different options and build ownership of the habitats that then get enhanced or created".

Melbourne's Urban Forest Fund illustrates how cities can create flexible frameworks for community-led biodiversity initiatives. The fund supports new green open spaces, tree planting, biodiversity projects, green roofs and vertical greening, and water-sensitive urban design projects with grant applications assessed by a panel of greening experts and community members.

The city's laneway greening program operates across multiple scales simultaneously. Across Melbourne's municipality, laneways occupy a ground area of 60 hectares, with a further 150 hectares of space on the walls in these laneways, representing massive potential for distributed green infrastructure. The matched funding model supports projects that double their impact by pairing community investment with city resources to ensure a lasting green legacy while keeping ownership in the hands of those who live there.

Effective urban biodiversity emerges from aggregated small-scale interventions rather than singular large projects, as the Melbourne initiative acknowledges. Over time, individual actions coalesce into comprehensive corridor transformations that support both biodiversity and social cohesion.

Both the UK and Melbourne find their success in spatial principles that architects and urban designers must broadly embrace. Traditional landscape architecture often operates at predetermined scales - parks, streetscapes, and development sites. Community-led biodiversity initiatives, however, function through what might be called "adaptive aggregation"- small interventions that accumulate and evolve based on local knowledge and changing conditions.

The spatial logic can have deep implications for design practice. Rather than delivering finished landscapes, architects might create flexible frameworks that can accommodate community experimentation and evolution. The research emphasizes that "nature stewardship practices common among UK environmental charities include citizen science – people monitoring biodiversity – as well as citizen oversight – people monitoring compliance with laws and policies".

The Melbourne model demonstrates how temporary interventions can test community appetite and ecological viability prior to permanent installations. The city employs tactics such as growing vertical gardens and green walls. Often overlooked, laneways offer a unique spatial opportunity to introduce opportunities for green respite into the dense urban grid.

The distinction between consultation and co-creation proves essential in understanding why community-led biodiversity initiatives succeed. Traditional community engagement often involves presenting predetermined options for public feedback. The emerging model requires architects and planners to relinquish control over specific outcomes while establishing catalytic frameworks for community experimentation.

The temporal dimension of this co-creation proves equally important. BNG requires "a net gain in biodiversity of 10% over a minimum thirty-year period", creating accountability structures that extend far beyond typical development timelines. Lasting biodiversity outcomes, the research suggests, rely on management frameworks prioritizing continuity, coherence, and a clear line of responsibility to the communities they serve.

Public enthusiasm for nature is strong. The need for locally relevant information about how biodiversity initiatives will unfold in their neighborhoods is stronger. Cities can unlock community-led greening by combining matched funding, technical guidance, and adaptable regulatory frameworks. Impact unfolds from created frameworks that lower barriers to participation.

Cities can cultivate networks of small-scale interventions that aggregate into a significant ecological impact, instead of relying on large-scale infrastructure projects. When communities act as co-stewards of urban nature, ecological ambitions are expanded by the social fabric that sustains them.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Regenerative Design & Rural Ecologies. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.