Community Growth Through Architecture: Maximizing Limited Resources for Positive Impact

Save this picture! Escadinhas Footpaths / Paulo Moreira Architectures. Image © Ivo Tavares Studio

Limited resources are becoming an increasingly common challenge in architecture. Today, regardless of the region, projects are affected by the availability of resources, which are now compounded by environmental considerations. This situation, far from being restrictive, prompts us to explore new possibilities in how we conceive the built environment. In this context, it is crucial to understand that resources are not only limited to the economy but also include technological, material, and spatial aspects. Thus, we can enhance our creativity and efficiency by broadening our considerations when approaching architectural design and its challenges, doing more with less.

At the community level, the challenge becomes even more significant when we consider that our projects must not only be designed to overcome these "constraints," but also to positively impact their communities. Therefore, contemporary projects must present different strategies to overcome limited resources and materials depending on the context, always aiming to achieve a positive impact and become powerful and ingenious proposals while democratizing access to architecture.

Some contemporary projects highlight a vision that celebrates the transformative power of ingenuity in the face of community challenges and scarcity, whether through the use of alternative or unconventional materials, the exploitation of underutilized spaces, or the integration of low-cost or low-maintenance design gestures. These projects are mindful of available resources while exploring sustainable practices that redefine traditional notions of abundance, good architecture, and progress.

Regions such as the global South have been highly influential in this regard. Once considered by colonialism as possessing fewer resources—or only acting as their source—, they are now shaping global architectural trends through ingenuity in their perception of materials and a deep-seated awareness of their historical use within the region. This shift is particularly relevant in the current context of climate change, armed conflicts, and economic crises, as these practices resonate universally, fostering a shared understanding and response to pressing global challenges.

Given that good architecture can sometimes be defined by its ability to transcend mere aesthetics and encompass a deep understanding of space—as well as the effective utilization of resources—, we have curated a series of projects that inspire us to explore the dynamics of scarcity in all aspects. These exemplify the transformative effect of employing resources efficiently to attain favorable outcomes, adeptly adapting to diverse contexts, and innovatively reimagining design paradigms.

“The Punta Arenas service station project is an experiment developed over a period of eight weeks, in the use of architecture as a means for community empowerment, through interventions with high social impact, low cost and responsive to the reality of the place.”*

“...we changed the color of the buildings, making the residents feel they had moved to a different place without having moved in, creating a sense of a fresh start, making them feel at home and causing violence to diminish. Recycling the existing infrastructure transformed an urban scar into an attractive skyline: the urban landscape became the program.”*

“Through a participatory approach and through placing community engagement at the core of the design process, this public space aims to give transformative power to a local community and to provide the residents with a sense of ownership, identity, and pride.”*

“The design strategy focused on creating a palette on which very simple colors could be laid to tone down the set of un-patterned environments. Moreover, adding to an existing layer of murals and interventions to cut back on a limited budget as well as maintain a relatable identity.”*

“The project takes on different challenges: from urban displacement and social integration between the host Lebanese community and Syrian refugees (who in this neighborhood make up approximately 15% of the population) to post-conflict recovery.”*

“The project exemplifies a circular economy approach; by utilizing the space underneath, the flyover itself increases in value; in addition to transporting cars, it acquires a new purpose as a sheltered, occupied public space.”*

“Small-scale interventions restored the site’s original character, undoing the precarious interventions carried out over the years. The meticulous rehabilitation of the site, which included adding benches in every ‘room’ in the building, has encouraged people to spend time there and transformed it into a place for socializing.”*

“During meetings with residents, they stressed the value of the surrounding nature. Together we found a non-standard solution to create a natural playground for children which will also become a meeting point for villagers.”*

“Its market, its shops, its cafes, its architectural heritage, and its schools make it [the Arceaux district in Montpellier] an ideal space for the development of children. The only downside: it is an unclear public space that poorly delimits motorized travel from soft mobility with, in its center, a gigantic open-air car park”.*

“The proposed objects were made using recycled upcycled materials typically constituting the city. The materials we propose such as reused old wood, bioplastic, eco-friendly MDF resistant to decay, etc. are tangible confrontations against the climate crisis our city is facing in the aftermath of the pandemic.”*

Although different contexts may present varying degrees of urgency in their challenges, it remains indisputable that many of our societal issues originate from the unequal distribution of wealth or scarcity of resources within communities. In this sense, learning from contexts that have progressed through ingenious utilization of available architectural assets (due to political, climatic, social, or economic circumstances) offers a way to replicate those solutions in other places where such challenges are not as prevalent.

Architecture, therefore, reveals itself as a universal language, a medium through which we can collectively find answers to our shared problems. However, it also raises new questions that push us to develop more equitable and considerate models. Consequently, by reflecting on these innovative approaches and adapting them to different contexts, we can move towards a future where good architecture is democratized, not only responding to the needs of a few, but also promoting parity and sustainability in all communities.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Doing More With Less. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.