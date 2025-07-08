Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. Houses in Argentina: Green Roofs That Blend Architecture and Landscape

Seeking to create a fluid dialogue between architecture and its surrounding landscape, the study of topography embodies an awareness and exploration of the use of materials, self-sufficient strategies, low-maintenance solutions, and landscape designs that integrate into the natural environment and minimize the environmental impact of projects. Beyond recording variations in elevation, sun orientation, prevailing winds, or drainage slopes of the terrain, several architects in Argentina demonstrate a strong interest in developing architectural solutions capable of adapting to natural geographies and restoring the bond between nature and the human being.

Houses in Argentina: Green Roofs That Blend Architecture and Landscape - Image 2 of 19Houses in Argentina: Green Roofs That Blend Architecture and Landscape - Image 3 of 19Houses in Argentina: Green Roofs That Blend Architecture and Landscape - Image 4 of 19Houses in Argentina: Green Roofs That Blend Architecture and Landscape - Image 5 of 19Houses in Argentina: Green Roofs That Blend Architecture and Landscape - More Images+ 14

While it has been proven that contact with nature brings significant health benefits beyond its functional roles, landscape design involves a series of processes where the selection of species and the control and maintenance of spaces reflect the vitality of nature. Evolving over time, three-dimensional, multispecies landscape designs are being conceived, along with bioenvironmental designs that seek to reinforce a commitment to sustainability by prioritizing natural lighting or cross ventilation of interior spaces, among other strategies.

Agustina Iñiguez
