Snøhetta and Hassell’s Harbourside Redevelopment Moves Forward with Public Domain Approval in Sydney

Save this picture! Snøhetta and Hassell’s Harbourside Redevelopment in Sydney. Image © WAX Architectural Visualizations

The NSW Independent Planning Commission has approved the public domain works for Sydney's Harbourside redevelopment, marking a significant milestone for the project designed by Snøhetta in collaboration with Hassell and Mirvac. First unveiled in December 2021 as the winning entry in an international design excellence competition, the scheme aims to transform Harbourside at Darling Harbour into a new, iconic destination at the heart of the city. The proposal reimagines the waterfront at Tumbalong / Darling Harbour with more than 11,200 square meters of renewed public space, featuring significant trees, planted areas, sculptural sandstone pathways, and integrated public artworks.

The Harbourside concept centers on a network of inviting public spaces that weave together natural materials, vegetation, and moments of activation. At the heart of the precinct, Guardian Square is envisioned as Pyrmont's new neighbourhood park, a vibrant meeting place for the local community. The landscape strategy integrates art, planting, and sculptural elements to create a dynamic and inclusive environment, fostering a sense of belonging and shared ownership for both residents and visitors. Drawing on the area's rich cultural and ecological heritage, the design acknowledges Tumbalong, the name given by Aboriginal people to this place, once a vital gathering ground celebrated for its abundant seafood. Inspired by Sydney's natural landscape, the proposal introduces flowing water features through sandstone, productive gardens, and layered terraces that promote biodiversity and habitat creation, bringing the ecology of the harbour into the public realm.

The Harbourside redevelopment brings together a diverse design team led by Snøhetta and Hassell, uniting architects, landscape architects, interior designers, art curators, product, furniture, and graphic designers, alongside specialists in social, financial, and environmentally sustainable design. The design pays tribute to the site's layered history, acknowledging the historic sandstone escarpment of Tumbalong, now known as Darling Harbour, and continuing the tradition of shared public space. The project honours the Gadigal and Wangal people, the area's First Nations custodians, who regarded this as shared country. Set against this rich cultural and natural backdrop, the vision for Harbourside aspires to deliver a contextual, inclusive, and enduring design that invites future stories to unfold at the edge of Sydney's waterfront.

Mirvac, Australia's first property company to achieve net carbon positive status, has set ambitious sustainability targets for the Harbourside precinct. The project aims to become one of the country's most sustainable urban developments, with plans to secure a combination of 5 and 6-star Green Star and WELL ratings. The residential offering will prioritise sustainability and liveability, with apartments designed to support the health and well-being of future occupants. The next-generation office spaces will integrate smart technologies to enhance flexibility and productivity, while a mix of retail, dining, and cultural experiences will serve the needs of both residents and visitors, creating a vibrant and inclusive destination.

Sydney was announced as the sixth most liveable city in the world, by The Economist Intelligence Unit's Global Liveability Index for 2025.