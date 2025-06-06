Melbourne Citizens Launch Conservation Campaign to Protect Tadao Ando’s MPavilion

Save this picture! MPavilion / Tadao Ando. Image © Pier Carthew

Every year, the Naomi Milgrom Foundation commissions an architect to design a temporary pavilion for the Queen Victoria Gardens, in the center of Melbourne's Southbank Arts Precinct. The pavilions are then transferred to the state of Victoria. The tenth edition of the MPavilion was designed by Pritzker Prize Laureate Tadao Ando as his first and only built work in Australia and the southern hemisphere. The pavilion opened on November 16, 2023, and its presence was extended until March 2025, hosting a wide-ranging program of cultural events over two summer seasons. With the cultural program now complete, it may soon face demolition. "Preserve the Pavilion" is a community-led, independent initiative supporting efforts to retain Tadao Ando's MPavilion 10, which is now seeking public support.

As part of the preservation campaign, the MPavilion was photographed by Pier Carthew. The series documents the structure after its closure, "caught in a moment of stillness between use and uncertainty." At risk of being dismantled two years after its completion, a decision is expected from the City of Melbourne in June. Advocates for preservation highlight the pavilion's cultural and architectural significance. It is valued as "a structure of quiet power and permanence that invites reflection in conversation with nature," and is recognized for its cultural importance as a space for encounter in a context of growing polarization. It is also noted for placing the city of Melbourne on the contemporary architectural scene.

I wanted to create an experience that will last forever in the hearts of all who visit… I imagined an architecture of emptiness that lets light and breeze enter and breathe life into it. A place that resonates with the environment, becomes one with the garden and blossoms with infinite creativity. - Architect Tadao Ando

As the organization states, the issue of conservation raises broader questions about the concept of value. The movement calls for reflection on how we assign value, how we care for our cultural artifacts, and what it means to sustain them environmentally, intellectually, emotionally, and spatially. The campaign is seeking public support through an open letter launched by MPavilion and the Naomi Milgrom Foundation, and through a dedicated platform created to amplify the preservation movement. The letter has been signed by over 1,800 supporters, including Álvaro Siza, Jean Nouvel, Kengo Kuma, Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa, Eduardo Souto de Moura, John Pawson, Patrik Schumacher, Manuel Aires Mateus, Dominique Perrault, and Alberto Campo Baeza, among others. The opportunity to sign the open letter is still available on the initiative's website: www.preservethepavilion.au.

