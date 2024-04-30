Tadao Ando's MPavilion Announces Year-Long Extension in Melbourne, Australia

In Melbourne, Australia, the tenth edition of the MPavilion, designed by Pritzker Prize-winner Tadao Ando, has been extended until March 2025. Marking the architect’s sole-built project in Australia, the extension presents an opportunity for Melburnians and visitors to enjoy the space and its diverse offerings. The pavilion welcomes guests daily, serving as a serene oasis, a communal gathering space, and a landmark architectural destination throughout the year.

Celebrated for his signature geometric shapes in harmony with the natural landscape and his precision with concrete, the MPavilion follows this language. The pavilion is situated in Melbourne’s botanical gardens, boasting a vast canopy spanning 14.4 meters and enveloped in aluminum. Supported by a central column, this focal point features concrete walls of various heights, creating a partially shaded environment.

Architecture is intertwined into the fabric of our city, and MPavilion does an incredible job of reminding us of that. Being able to admire the work of world-renowned architect Tadao Ando is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – it seems only natural Melburnians get to enjoy the incredible space for one more year. — Sally Capp, city of Melbourne’s Lord Mayor.

Additionally, the space features a reflective pool, casting shimmering reflections on the pavilion’s canopy and the infinite sky overhead. Openings in the southern and northern walls offer framed views of the Melbourne cityscape and the green spaces surrounding parklands.

The MPavilion’s upcoming program series for Summer 2024, on track to run from November to March 2025, aims to build upon its legacy and offer meaningful cultural experiences. The program will invite public participation in design, art, and architecture, showcasing emerging talents and commissioning innovative works that engage with the site. With the program opening in July, artists, designers, architects, and collaborators are invited to take part and contribute their varying ideas.

The MPavilion represents one of the most important architectural events happening annually in Melbourne, Australia. Similar to London’s Serpentine Gallery Pavilion, world-renowned architects have had the honor of designing it. 2023’s tenth edition, designed by Tadao Ando, opened to the public on November 16th, 2023, with free entrance for all visitors, and was initially scheduled to end on March 28th, 2024, before the extension announcement. In other similar news, Tadao Ando has recently revealed the designs for a new performing arts center in Sharjah. Additionally, the architect was recently commissioned to design the Costume Institute exhibition highlighting the work of fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.