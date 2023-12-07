A Look at the First 10 Editions of the MPavilion in Melbourne, Australia

Save this picture! 2017 Mpavilion / Rem Koolhaas and David Gianotten . Image © John Gollings, courtesy of MPavilion

The MPavilion represents one of the most important architectural events happening annually in Melbourne, Australia. Initiated and founded by the Naomi Milgrom Foundation, the event was first launched in 2014 and has since brought internationally recognized architects to design a temporary structure in Melbourne's Queen Victoria Gardens in a system similar to London’s Serpentine Gallery Pavilion. From Sean Godsell's solar-actioned panels to Studio Mumbai‘s experimental bamboo structure, each pavilion explores craftsmanship and contemporary design while fostering a rich cultural program for several months before being disassembled and donated to one of the city’s parks. As the latest pavilion was recently inaugurated by Tadao Ando, we look back at the previous editions of Australia’s most famous annual structure.

For its 10th edition, the MPavilion was designed by Pritzker Prize-winner Tadao Ando. The structure, Ando's first Australian project, features his signature geometric design rendered in exposed concrete and set against the background of the natural landscape. Inside the pavilion, the reflecting pool surrounded by concrete walls and an aluminum-clad canopy creates a tranquil and intimate space. The pavilion was inaugurated on November 16, 2023will remain open until March 28, 2024.

Bangkok-based practice all(zone) in collaboration with AECOM and Schiavello Architects. Have designed a playful and vibrant canopy installation for the 9th edition of the MPavilion. Created from upcycled materials, the lightweight installation animated the Queen Victoria Garden from December 2022 to April 2023. The complex structure is defined by various layers of fishing nets, STFE membranes, and colored fabrics, aiming to help ignite conversations on the meaning of sustainable design.

The eighth season, themed 'The LightCatcher,' features Venice-based MAP studio's pavilion in Melbourne's Queen Victoria Gardens from December 2, 2021. to April 24, 2022. As the longest edition to date, the program aimed to support Melbourne's creative community in the post-pandemic context.

Glenn Murcutt is the designer behind the 2019 iteration of the MPavilion, marking his first civic city project. The environmentally conscious pavilion is the sixth in the annual series. The pavilion features a crisp white structure with a translucent tensile membrane roof, lit from within at night, creating a lantern-like effect. Prioritizing views of the Yarra River and the city skyline, the adaptable pavilion aims to showcase Murcutt’s climate-responsive design principles.

The 2018 MPavilion in Melbourne, designed by Spanish architect Carme Pinós, opened in Melbourne's Queen Victoria Gardens. Inspired by origami, the pavilion features wings welcoming the city, and a roof with two halves perched on mounds incorporating public seating. Pinós aimed to create a space for Melbourne's people to connect with each other, the city, and nature.

In 2017, the MPavilion was designed by Rem Koolhaas and David Gianotten of OMA, marking OMA's first completed project in Australia. Inspired by ancient amphitheaters, the aluminum-clad structure features a rotating grandstand and a floating roof, allowing reconfiguration for diverse events in the summer program. After the closing date, the pavilion has found a permanent home at Monash University, Clayton, marking the fourth MPavilion to be gifted to the public by the Naomi Milgrom Foundation.

The 2016 MPavilion, designed by Studio Mumbai founder Bijoy Jain, features a bamboo structure concept of ‘Lore’—an exploration of handmade architecture emphasizing simplicity and human connectedness. The 18x18m pavilion, the largest bamboo structure in Australia, incorporates bamboo, rope, earth, and bluestone from India and Australia. In an interview with Vladimir Belogolovsky, Bijoy Jain discusses the ideas behind the design and ways of understanding architecture as a mythical being to better understand its humanity.

AL_A, founded by Amanda Levete, has designed the second annual MPavilion in Melbourne's Queen Victoria Gardens, created as an artificial "forest canopy" with translucent petals developed using aerospace technology. The ultra-lightweight structure is designed to sit lightly on the landscape, responding to the climate. Each petal features LED lights activated at sunset for a synchronized light performance with music. Since then, The pavilion was also donated to the City of Melbourne, contributing to the city’s growing cultural heritage.

The first edition of the MPavilion was designed by Sean Godsell. Funded by the Naomi Milgrom Foundation, the pavilion features a simple frame covered with automated aluminum panels that open and close in response to sunlight. The innovative construction includes wall and roof panels on pneumatic arms, creating a fully automated "outer skin" that opens and closes daily in various configurations. The Foundation set out from the beginning to donate each structure to continue to animate a public space within the city.