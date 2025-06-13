Architecture Now: Designing Future-Ready Spaces for Work, Culture, and Public Life

Save this picture! Tampa International Airport. Image Courtesy of Hensel Phelps and HNTB, in association with Gensler

From Bangkok to Billund, a new wave of architectural project announcements is reshaping how spaces for work, culture, mobility, and public life are conceived. Across Norway, Thailand, the United States, Denmark, Australia, and Thailand, these projects reflect an increasing emphasis on technological integration, sustainable construction, and flexible, future-ready environments. Whether designing production hubs for digital creators, adaptable media campuses, or civic landscapes layered with history and ecological intent, each scheme offers insight into how architecture is evolving to support emerging industries, cultural programming, and new forms of public engagement. This edition of Architecture Now brings together a selection of recently announced projects that highlight the intersection of design, technology, and innovation in a global context.

Nordic Office of Architecture, Rodeo, and Arup Selected to Design NRK Headquarters in Oslo, Norway

Nordic Office of Architecture, Rodeo Arkitekter, and Arup have been selected to design the new headquarters for the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) at Normannsløkka in Oslo. The 60,000 m² scheme includes a four-storey base that aligns with the surrounding urban scale and houses studios, newsrooms, and production facilities, topped by a recessed circular structure containing workspaces with views into the city. Created as a flexible, future-oriented media campus, the design supports evolving production technologies and encourages interdisciplinary collaboration. The circular form, referencing NRK's identity, is set to become a new architectural marker on the Oslo skyline. Construction is expected to begin following planning approvals, with completion projected for 2029.

HNTB Reaches Design Milestone for Tampa International Airport's Airside D Terminal in United States

HNTB has unveiled new renderings for Tampa International Airport's Airside D terminal, marking the 60% design milestone for the $1.5 billion project. The terminal will introduce additional gates, streamlined circulation, and daylight-filled interiors inspired by Tampa Bay's natural landscape. Defined by a flowing roofline, sculptural forms, and warm material palettes, the design emphasizes spatial clarity and a strong connection to place. Developed in collaboration with Gensler and delivered through a design-build partnership with Hensel Phelps, the terminal reflects an ongoing effort to enhance the airport's capacity while creating a passenger experience rooted in regional identity.

RIOS Collaborates with Cloud 11 on Production and Creator Spaces in Bangkok, Thailand

Design studio RIOS has partnered with Cloud 11, a content and innovation hub by MQDC, to develop a series of advanced production and creator facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The collaboration includes the Creator Studio, Production Studio, and Cloud 11 Hall. These spaces are designed to support Southeast Asia's growing content industries across music, film, gaming, podcasts, and digital media. Integrating immersive technologies with spatial design, the project aims to foster collaboration and position Thai creators on a global stage. Currently under construction near Sukhumvit Road, the complex is expected to open by the end of 2025.

LEGO Group Breaks Ground on Innovation Campus Designed by CEBRA in Billund, Denmark

The LEGO Group has begun construction on its 50,000-square-meter Innovation Campus in Billund, Denmark, a major new facility set to bring together over 1,700 employees from product design, marketing, gaming, and development teams. Designed by CEBRA Architecture, the building will feature six interlocking volumes, extensive green spaces, and a wooden structure aimed at achieving LEED Platinum certification. Developed through extensive staff input—often using LEGO bricks to model ideas—the campus will include play zones, daylight-filled atriums, and one of the world's largest libraries of LEGO elements. Completion is expected in 2027 as part of the company's broader investment in its global headquarters.

Turf Design Studio has released a new concept vision for the revitalization of Commonwealth Park, a 33-hectare civic landscape at the edge of Canberra's city center and Lake Burley Griffin. Commissioned by the National Capital Authority, the proposal builds on historical foundations by Walter Burley Griffin and Dame Sylvia Crowe while responding to contemporary ecological, social, and urban conditions. The park is reimagined as a sequence of interconnected garden rooms, performance spaces, and water landscapes, with new connections, including a pedestrian land bridge over Parkes Way, reintegrating the park into the city fabric. Emphasizing cultural programming, accessibility, and ecological restoration, the project seeks to re-establish the park as a civic landmark of national significance.

This article is part of our curated News Compilation series, Architecture Now, showcasing unbuilt projects from renowned architectural firms. Through concise updates, we aim to provide a snapshot of emerging architectural ideas and concepts. At ArchDaily, we welcome contributions from readers—if you have a project or idea to share, feel free to contact us.