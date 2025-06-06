ADEPT Wins Competition to Transform Former Warehouse Into Haus Der Musik in Braunschweig, Germany

Save this picture! Haus der Musik, Street view. Image © Aesthetica Studio

Copenhagen and Hamburg-based architecture office ADEPT has won first prize in the international competition to transform a former Karstadt warehouse in the historic center of Braunschweig, Germany, into the Haus der Musik. The 18,000-square-meter cultural complex will include a new concert hall, a public music school, and community-oriented spaces. Emphasizing adaptive reuse, the project retains the existing load-bearing structure and architectural rhythm, positioning the intervention as a continuation rather than a replacement.

Located along a central pedestrian route, the Haus der Musik forms a vital connection between Braunschweig's Altstadtmarkt and Kohlmarkt squares. The design introduces a transparent ground floor and large public foyers and terraces, activating the street level and encouraging interaction. The stepped volume and articulated façade respond to the scale and rhythm of the surrounding historical context, while subtly indicating the building's new function. The facade redesign interprets the original modular grid as a sculptural and tactile envelope. Cascading elements create a dynamic play of light and shadow and open visual connections to the building's interior. Warm timber materials define the communal spaces inside, while the structured façade resonates with the traditional roofscape of Braunschweig. The new volume steps back from the historic cornice lines, preserving key sightlines and ensuring harmony with the existing urban fabric.

The music school is integrated into the preserved structure and accessible directly from street level, establishing an active and layered social terrain for learning, rehearsing, and informal exchange. Below, the Klangkeller offers a flexible venue for experimental and underground performances, expanding the range of musical expression within the building. A new concert hall, constructed as a lightweight steel and timber volume, is placed atop the existing structure to minimize intervention on the foundations. Following the classic shoebox typology, the hall is designed for acoustic clarity and spatial intimacy. Sound-reflective wall and ceiling panels diffuse audio evenly, while adjustable ceiling elements allow for acoustic tuning. Clear sightlines and enveloping sound are offered from both the main floor and elevated balconies. Supporting rehearsal rooms and backstage areas ensures efficient transitions between preparation and performance. A panoramic terrace surrounding the foyer offers 270-degree views over the city, reinforcing the building's civic role.

Sustainability is addressed through the reuse of the Karstadt building's structural core, avoiding demolition and its associated carbon impact. Prefabricated cross-laminated timber components allow for low-emission assembly. The building is connected to Braunschweig's low-emission district heating network and incorporates rooftop photovoltaics, passive cooling strategies, smart ventilation, and water-saving fixtures to enhance energy efficiency. The project demonstrates how architecture can extend the life of existing structures while introducing new cultural value, creating a space rooted in continuity and oriented toward the future.

Adaptive reuse strategies are being increasingly applied across a wider range of building typologies, including industrial sites, religious structures, and heritage landmarks. Recent examples include the winning proposal by MVRDV and Zecc Architecten to transform the St. Francis of Assisi Church in Heerlen, the Netherlands, into a public swimming facility, Gensler announces plans to transform Times Square office tower into housing in New York City, and similarly Garcés de Seta Bonet and MARVEL Architects' proposal won the competition to adapt and expand the Tres Xemeneies/Three Chimneys, a former power plant set to become the Catalunya Media City hub in Barcelona, Spain.