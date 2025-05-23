Designing at the Edge: 8 Unbuilt Projects Where Architecture Meets Nature

Save this picture! RAMIA / JOÃO TELES atelier + Bernardo Alvarado. Image © Raum Visual

At a time when architectural practice is increasingly tied to climate and context, the boundary between the built and the natural has become a critical site of experimentation. This month's unbuilt selection gathers eight conceptual projects that work with the edges of landscape. In Ramia by João Teles Atelier, the architecture draws directly from the metaphor of a seed breaking through soil, using wood, concrete, and water to create a sensorial route through Tulum's ecology. Meanwhile, Mobius Pier by X Atelier loops gently over the river edge, becoming both infrastructure and observation point. Similarly, Il mare degli Umbri approaches the threshold differently, restoring the historic shoreline of Lake Trasimeno and reintroducing local wetland ecologies. Each project in this collection reflects a unique position: some treat the edge as a spatial experience, others as a regulatory line, and others still as a point of cultural or ecological return.

Each month, ArchDaily's editors curate a selection of unbuilt projects around a shared typology or theme. Submitted by firms of all scales from around the world, these proposals represent the diversity of approaches within our global architecture community. This month's selection focuses on architecture at the edge of nature, where structure meets soil, water, wind, and time. Together, these eight projects reveal new ways of living and designing with natural thresholds, from resilient land strategies to immersive ecological rituals. Submissions are open to everyone.

Read on to discover 8 conceptual projects that explore architecture at the edge of nature, with text provided by the architects.

RAMIA / JOÃO TELES atelier

Tulum, México

In the context of Tulum, where natural wealth is an inspiration, Ramia takes its main inspiration from a seed, representing the origin of life germinated in the earth, the starting point of any plant species. Conceptually, it maintains a close relationship with the social values sought to be developed in the project, representing the beginning of life and the process of mental and spiritual growth. The concept translates into a series of buildings that include a gym, a space with dining areas and a pool and a sculptural entrance. An architectural route is drawn between these three spaces that relate to each other through materiality and function. Wood, concrete and water are presented in all of them, creating a direct reference to the natural and transformed context of Tulum.

Il mare degli Umbri / Paolo Belardi, Alessandro Moriconi

Perugia, Italy

Once lined with piers that preserved the lake's natural edge, the shoreline was later altered by dredging, artificial beaches, and marinas. This proposal restores the original wetland, completes bike paths, reorganizes marinas, and reuses old piers for swimming. Materials reflect local tradition: chestnut wood, lake reeds, and martavello-style nets—balancing ecology, identity, and leisure.

Mobius Pier / X Atelier

Douro, Portugal

Where the forest meets the water, X Atelier proposes a wooden structure that draws a continuous gesture over a bay of the Inha River, a tributary river of the Douro Region. This continuous form, anchored to the riverbank, seeks to intensify the relationship between the body and the landscape, offering new ways of connecting with nature.

Selvadentro / Estudio AMA

Tulum, Quintana Roo

Selvadentro is a development located in the jungle of Quintana Roo, just minutes from Tulum's beach, with strategic access via the Maya Train station and the region's new airport. The complex is conceived as a 103-hectare habitable sanctuary for those seeking an authentic connection with nature and a lifestyle rooted in respect, coexistence, and harmony with the environment. The project has been holistically developed by Estudio AMA, which not only designed the residences and amenities but also its graphic identity. Every element has been thoughtfully crafted to highlight the site's natural richness and create an immersive experience that dissolves the boundaries between architecture and landscape.

Crete, Greece

Nestled in the hills of Heraklion, Crete, this project integrates seamlessly with its olive tree-filled landscape.The 15m buildable area limit imposed by the regulations was translated into our main concept with this wedge-shaped form responding to site constraints. The architecture's three strict walls guide movement, culminating in an open space embracing a pool, with a descending staircase leading to the living spaces.Rammed earth, chosen for sustainability, blends with the terrain while regulating temperature while large openings frame scenic views, enhancing the connection between the interior and the surrounding landscape.

A ritual of time / Thomas Bellavere

Curinga, Italy

Within the museal space, the ruin transcends its form and is given the attributes of a process, rather than a crystallized artifact. An eternal constructions site is established between the external scaffolding, recalling the phase of construction and human influence, and the ruins themselves, embodying the process of deconstruction and influence of nature. The sequential path immerses visitors in the temporal and spatial reality of the ruin, where the external world becomes an impression on the panels of the canopy.

Panah / context studio

Sistan and Baluchestan, Iran

Panah is a residential project that reflects a deep connection to Sistani culture and the environment. Designed for a person originally from Sistan and Baluchestan, it incorporates traditional architectural elements like the Gerdtoop, transforming them into a modern, welcoming home. The design fosters community interaction, with a roof extending to invite play and a central opening that links the private and public spaces, creating a harmonious blend of personal and communal life.

