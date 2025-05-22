From Root to Roof: In Venice, ArchDaily Highlights Restorative Emerging Practices

Save this picture! Pitaya House / Taller General + Jose María Sáez. Image © JAG Studio

In partnership with the European Cultural Center (ECC), ArchDaily has launched its inaugural exhibition as part of the seventh iteration of Time Space Existence, an architectural showcase occurring concurrently with the 19th Venice Architecture Biennale. Open from May 10 to November 23, 2025, in various locations throughout Venice, this edition centers on the theme of "Repair, Regenerate, and Reuse," promoting innovative and sustainable approaches in architecture. ArchDaily's contribution is located at Palazzo Mora, complementing other venues like Palazzo Bembo, Marinaressa Gardens, and Palazzo Michiel.

Aligned with the broader theme of the event, the exhibition focuses on six emerging practices that were previously selected as part of ArchDaily's ongoing series "Best New Practices." Initiated in 2020, this annual award aims to recognize innovative professionals across various fields related to architecture, highlighting the diversity of approaches and innovations brought by creatives working at the intersection of architecture and other related domains. With over 85 teams and professionals selected to date, representing contributions from 32 countries, the initiative reflects a commitment to geographical diversity and the inclusion of regions often overshadowed in the global architectural discourse. By highlighting firms from areas such as Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia, the initiative brings attention to unique architectural expressions and solutions emerging from these contexts and contributing meaningfully to the global debate.

The six selected practices illustrate this variety by addressing all phases of the design process, introducing innovations from the roots of material sourcing to the potential of rethinking urban rooftops. Estudio Flume in Brazil exemplifies how transforming organic waste into sustainable building materials supports regional development and cultural preservation. Willow Technologies in Ghana advocates for circular economy strategies by reusing agricultural by-products to repair ecosystems and foster biodiversity. Taller General in Ecuador promotes social inclusion through collaborative architecture that reuses existing structures and materials. Studio Zewde in the U.S. integrates ecological and cultural history into landscape design. Wiki World in China democratizes architecture by engaging communities and children in the creative process. Meanwhile, Roofscapes in France focuses on retrofitting existing urban surfaces to adapt cities to climate challenges, transforming rooftops into ecological and social assets.

Collectively, these studios showcase how thoughtful intervention at the local level can foster resilient, sustainable environments, making a significant impact through bottom-up strategies aligned with the "root to roof" philosophy.

Identifying and Leveraging Local Resources

Estudio Flume, Noelia Monteiro [São Paulo, Brazil]

Estudio Flume, founded in 2015 by Noelia Monteiro and Christian Teshirogi, uniquely addresses the intersection of environmental sustainability and community empowerment by transforming organic waste from Amazonian açaí production into locally created construction materials. Focusing on discarded açaí seeds, the studio collaborates closely with local harvesters to develop particleboard panels that serve as sustainable, locally made materials for community-driven designs. This approach not only reduces waste and preserves traditional practices but also provides economic benefits to communities reliant on açaí harvesting. Through participatory workshops and tailored material research, Estudio Flume emphasizes culturally sensitive, environmentally responsible design solutions that support regional development.

Their work exemplifies how innovative reuse of natural resources can foster community resilience and promote ecological balance within the Amazon. The transformation and repurposing of waste from a process essential to local communities demonstrate a grassroots approach for working within local contexts while also illustrating a particular interpretation of the themes of "Repair, Regenerate, and Reuse." The studio helps regenerate ecological balance within the Amazon, turning waste into a catalyst for both environmentally and socially responsible building practices.

Restoring Balance with Circular Economy Practices

Willow Technologies, Mae-ling Lokko [Accra, Ghana]

Founded by Ghanaian-Filipino scientist and architect Mae-Ling Lokko in 2017, Willow Technologies conducts material research and pioneers circular and bio-based technologies that root material development into regional agricultural practices. Their initiatives take a holistic look at the broader needs of local communities, not only reusing discarded bio-based waste such as coconut husks into new building materials, but also employing these materials to provide essential services. One example is their collaboration with Global Mamas to employ moringa seed press cake—a by-product of oil extraction—as a water filtration system that treats toxic textile wastewater, providing safe water for municipal disposal.

Furthermore, their focus on repairing and regenerating environmental systems is evident in their efforts to develop solutions that reduce waste, improve soil health, and restore ecological balance. Projects like transforming wastewater treatment by-products into usable masonry and creating stormwater management systems demonstrate how contamination risk is minimized and ecosystems are regenerated. By closing resource loops and promoting community involvement, Willow Technologies advocates for materials and practices that repair environmental damage, support biodiversity, and foster sustainable development.

Enhancing Spaces through Collective Work

Taller General [Quito, Ecuador]

Taller General, founded in 2017 in Quito, Ecuador, uniquely approaches architecture through the lens of collaborative work and social transformation, while not disregarding environmental responsibility. Acting within regions defined by informal urban growth, the studio's practice understands construction as a continuous process of learning through community engagement and resource reuse. Projects such as the Pitaya House feature laminated pine from certified forests, highlighting innovations in sustainable material sourcing and reducing ecological impact, while San Tola Cohousing rehabilitates and reuses existing structures to revitalize Quito's historic center.

Taller General's initiatives extend beyond physical buildings—they promote social inclusion through programs like Femingas, which encourages women and diverse groups' participation in construction. Their work demonstrates how architecture can repair urban and social landscapes while regenerating local ecosystems and communities, fostering a more inclusive and sustainable future. By blending traditional practices with innovative materials and collaborative processes, Taller General exemplifies a holistic approach to addressing urgent social and environmental challenges through architecture.

Grounded Connections to Land and Culture

Studio Zewde [New York, United States]

US-based Landscape architecture and urban design Studio Zewde integrates both ecological and cultural roots into their approach to landscape design. Their work begins with understanding the land's history, indigenous relationships, and natural systems, as seen in their Cuyahoga Valley project, which reconnects underrepresented communities with the site's ecological richness and cultural legacy. The studio's design interventions organize the environment with the aim of celebrating local histories and restoring habitat and human connections grounded in regional knowledge.

Exemplifying a different aspect of the "Repair, Regenerate, and Reuse" theme, Studio Zewde actively repairs ecological and social systems through thoughtful interventions that foster community participation and cultural continuity. Their work not only regenerates natural habitats and urban environments but also reimagines the landscape as a platform for civic imagination and memory. It demonstrates the power of dynamic participation and the potential of landscape architecture to promote lasting social and environmental resilience.

Harnessing Collective Intelligence in Architecture

Wiki World [Wuhan, China]

Wiki World proposes a transformative approach to architecture and architecture education rooted in community involvement and sustainability. Based in Wuhan, China, the studio democratizes the building process by engaging local residents, especially children, in designing and constructing their environments. Their projects, such as the Wiki Tribe community cabins, showcase how participatory methods can foster a sense of ownership, cultural preservation, and environmental harmony. Using traditional craftsmanship and local materials, they minimize ecological impact while revitalizing regional techniques and providing economic opportunities for artisans.

By starting from the community's needs, cultural context, and local resources, the studio acts not as the creator but as a facilitator in the process of design, creating spaces that reflect collective identity. Their use of modular, prefabricated materials allows for rapid deployment, adapting to rural landscapes and seasonal activities like harvest festivals. Through a process of repair, regeneration, and reuse, Wiki World creates resilient spaces that strengthen community bonds and nurture ecological awareness, highlighting the potential of participatory design to shape culturally rich environments worldwide.

Urban Roofs for Climate Adaptation

Roofscapes [Paris, France]

Roofscapes exemplifies an integrated approach to urban climate adaptation by proposing solutions for the transformation of urban surfaces, especially roofs, into elements that can regulate the microclimate and create a more resilient and comfortable urban environment. The studio focuses on underutilized rooftops, particularly in European cities like Paris, thinking of solutions to adapt an urban infrastructure originally created to conserve heat into one that actively mitigates it, thus adapting to the changing climate conditions of contemporary times. The roofing system is reimagined to incorporate green technologies such as shaded areas, vegetation, and permeable surfaces. These strategies address heat accumulation and foster cooling from the ground up, starting with the building envelope—its "roof"—and extending to urban microclimates and ecological systems.

The studio's work highlights the potential for retrofitting and reimagining existing structures rather than demolition and rebuild, prioritizing sustainability and cultural preservation. By repairing and reprogramming rooftops with green infrastructure, Roofscapes not only mitigates urban heat but also regenerates biodiversity, manages stormwater, and creates accessible outdoor spaces. This comprehensive approach demonstrates how adaptive reuse and nature-based solutions serve as vital tools in shaping resilient, climate-adapted cities, further showcasing the "root to roof" approach of repair, regeneration, and reuse.

Credits:

Curators: Christele Harrouk, Daniela Porto, and Romullo Baratto

Christele Harrouk, Daniela Porto, and Romullo Baratto Editorial and Project Management: Romullo Baratto

Visual Concept: Miwa Negoro and Victor Delaqua

Miwa Negoro and Victor Delaqua Diagram Concept: Miwa Negoro

