One Week to Expo 2025 Osaka: 8 Must-See National Pavilions

Opening on April 13th, 2025, Expo 2025 Osaka will gather countries and organizations from around the world under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives." Located on the manmade island of Yumeshima, the event is expected to attract millions of visitors with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and cross-cultural exchange. The overall masterplan is led by Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto, who envisions a circular structure known as the Grand Roof, or the "Grand Ring." Measuring 1.5 kilometers in diameter, the floating canopy will connect the national and thematic pavilions below, functioning as a symbol of unity and collaboration while offering shaded walkways and event spaces.

Fujimoto's vision emphasizes an open, interconnected layout that invites exploration, with contributions from globally recognized architects like Kengo Kuma and Lina Ghotmeh adding to the Expo's architectural significance. As anticipation builds, a number of pavilions have already been revealed, each expressing the identity and values of its respective nation through distinct architectural languages. From modular wood structures to earth-formed walls and kinetic installations, the designs highlight global dialogues on sustainability, cultural memory, and innovation. Below, we explore seven national pavilions that exemplify the diversity and creativity of Expo 2025 Osaka.

Designed by Nikken Sekkei, the Japan Pavilion is centered around the theme "Cycles of Life," symbolized through a circular form constructed from domestically sourced timber. The design incorporates traditional Japanese joinery techniques and features a layered wooden façade that filters light and air. Visitors will move through a spiraling sequence of spaces that echo natural cycles and rhythms, aiming to evoke a sensory connection to Japan's cultural and ecological heritage.

The France Pavilion, designed by Coldefy and Carlo Ratti Associati, is titled "Theatrum Naturae" or "Theatre of Nature." The design integrates natural and artificial habitats, aiming to illustrate the connection between human and non-human worlds. Visitors are guided through three acts: Ascent, Discovery of Nature, and Return to the Ground. A winding staircase leads to an observation balcony and a rooftop garden showcasing diverse French ecosystems, symbolizing the nation's cultural and environmental contributions. The pavilion emphasizes sustainability through prefabricated components and natural elements, promoting reuse and recycling beyond the Expo's duration.

Mario Cucinella Architects designed the Italy Pavilion as a celebration of Italian creativity and craftsmanship, blending architecture, art, and environmental design. The structure features a sinuous, wave-like roof made from recycled materials and bio-based composites. The pavilion reflects Italy's historical ingenuity while promoting sustainable building practices and is conceived as a "laboratory of beauty" that showcases the country's ability to merge tradition with innovation.

Conceived by the architecture collective Constructo, the Chile Pavilion embraces nomadism and adaptability through a modular, lightweight wooden structure. Designed to be dismantled and reused, the pavilion reflects Chile's geographical diversity and cultural mobility. Its design emphasizes circular economy principles, with a low carbon footprint and the capacity for the structure to be reassembled in different contexts after the Expo concludes.

Designed by Lina Ghotmeh Architecture, the Bahrain Pavilion draws inspiration from traditional Bahraini dhow boats, showcasing the nation's maritime heritage and craftsmanship. The structure employs historical boat-building techniques, featuring a wooden framework with an aluminum outer layer. This design pays homage to Bahrain's seafaring history, while also incorporates sustainable practices by facilitating easy disassembly and recycling post-Expo. The pavilion's form reflects Bahrain's strategic position as a maritime crossroads, emphasizing cultural exchange and innovation. Additionally, the design acknowledges Japanese wood artistry, creating a cultural link between Bahrain and the host nation. ​

The Czech Republic Pavilion, designed by Apropos Architects, presents a dynamic form inspired by motion and spirituality. The structure features a fluid, sweeping shape supported by a central "Tree of Life" installation inside. Emphasizing a balance between technology and nature, the design invites visitors to engage with Czech innovation, creativity, and cultural values through immersive spatial experiences.

Kengo Kuma & Associates envisioned the Qatar Pavilion as a poetic and atmospheric space inspired by desert landscapes and wind-blown forms. The design consists of curved, layered walls made from locally sourced materials and an open-air central courtyard. It reflects both traditional Qatari architecture and contemporary sensibilities, blending light, shade, and airflow to create a sensorial journey that connects visitors to the country's environmental and cultural heritage.

LAVA Architects designed the German Pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka with a focus on circular economy principles. Named "Wa! Doitsu," translating to "Wow! Germany," the pavilion emphasizes sustainability by utilizing reusable materials and innovative climate design. The structure aims to achieve zero waste and minimize resource consumption, serving as a prototype for repurposing and reusing structures in future architectural endeavors. ​

