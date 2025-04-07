Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. One Week to Expo 2025 Osaka: 8 Must-See National Pavilions

One Week to Expo 2025 Osaka: 8 Must-See National Pavilions

Save

Opening on April 13th, 2025, Expo 2025 Osaka will gather countries and organizations from around the world under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives." Located on the manmade island of Yumeshima, the event is expected to attract millions of visitors with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and cross-cultural exchange. The overall masterplan is led by Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto, who envisions a circular structure known as the Grand Roof, or the "Grand Ring." Measuring 1.5 kilometers in diameter, the floating canopy will connect the national and thematic pavilions below, functioning as a symbol of unity and collaboration while offering shaded walkways and event spaces.

One Week to Expo 2025 Osaka: 8 Must-See National Pavilions - Image 2 of 16One Week to Expo 2025 Osaka: 8 Must-See National Pavilions - Image 3 of 16One Week to Expo 2025 Osaka: 8 Must-See National Pavilions - Image 4 of 16One Week to Expo 2025 Osaka: 8 Must-See National Pavilions - Image 5 of 16One Week to Expo 2025 Osaka: 8 Must-See National Pavilions - More Images+ 11

Fujimoto's vision emphasizes an open, interconnected layout that invites exploration, with contributions from globally recognized architects like Kengo Kuma and Lina Ghotmeh adding to the Expo's architectural significance. As anticipation builds, a number of pavilions have already been revealed, each expressing the identity and values of its respective nation through distinct architectural languages. From modular wood structures to earth-formed walls and kinetic installations, the designs highlight global dialogues on sustainability, cultural memory, and innovation. Below, we explore seven national pavilions that exemplify the diversity and creativity of Expo 2025 Osaka.

Read on to discover 8 national pavilions that will be showcased in this global celebration of architecture, culture, and innovation.

Related Article

First Photos Revealed of 'Grand Ring' by Sou Fujimoto for Expo 2025 Osaka

Japan Pavilion

Save this picture!
One Week to Expo 2025 Osaka: 8 Must-See National Pavilions - Image 15 of 16
© Courtesy of Japan Pavilion

Designed by Nikken Sekkei, the Japan Pavilion is centered around the theme "Cycles of Life," symbolized through a circular form constructed from domestically sourced timber. The design incorporates traditional Japanese joinery techniques and features a layered wooden façade that filters light and air. Visitors will move through a spiraling sequence of spaces that echo natural cycles and rhythms, aiming to evoke a sensory connection to Japan's cultural and ecological heritage.

France Pavilion

Save this picture!
One Week to Expo 2025 Osaka: 8 Must-See National Pavilions - Image 12 of 16
French Pavilion - Expo Osaka 2025.. Image © Coldefy and Carlo Ratti Associati

The France Pavilion, designed by Coldefy and Carlo Ratti Associati, is titled "Theatrum Naturae" or "Theatre of Nature." The design integrates natural and artificial habitats, aiming to illustrate the connection between human and non-human worlds. Visitors are guided through three acts: Ascent, Discovery of Nature, and Return to the Ground. A winding staircase leads to an observation balcony and a rooftop garden showcasing diverse French ecosystems, symbolizing the nation's cultural and environmental contributions. The pavilion emphasizes sustainability through prefabricated components and natural elements, promoting reuse and recycling beyond the Expo's duration.

Italy Pavilion

Save this picture!
One Week to Expo 2025 Osaka: 8 Must-See National Pavilions - Image 13 of 16
Italy Pavilion. Image © Mario Cucinella Architects

Mario Cucinella Architects designed the Italy Pavilion as a celebration of Italian creativity and craftsmanship, blending architecture, art, and environmental design. The structure features a sinuous, wave-like roof made from recycled materials and bio-based composites. The pavilion reflects Italy's historical ingenuity while promoting sustainable building practices and is conceived as a "laboratory of beauty" that showcases the country's ability to merge tradition with innovation.

Chile Pavilion

Save this picture!
One Week to Expo 2025 Osaka: 8 Must-See National Pavilions - Image 4 of 16
Chile Pavilion. Image © CONSTRUCTO

Conceived by the architecture collective Constructo, the Chile Pavilion embraces nomadism and adaptability through a modular, lightweight wooden structure. Designed to be dismantled and reused, the pavilion reflects Chile's geographical diversity and cultural mobility. Its design emphasizes circular economy principles, with a low carbon footprint and the capacity for the structure to be reassembled in different contexts after the Expo concludes.

Bahrain Pavilion

Save this picture!
One Week to Expo 2025 Osaka: 8 Must-See National Pavilions - Image 10 of 16
Bahrain Pavilion. Image © Lina Ghotmeh — Architecture

Designed by Lina Ghotmeh Architecture, the Bahrain Pavilion draws inspiration from traditional Bahraini dhow boats, showcasing the nation's maritime heritage and craftsmanship. The structure employs historical boat-building techniques, featuring a wooden framework with an aluminum outer layer. This design pays homage to Bahrain's seafaring history, while also incorporates sustainable practices by facilitating easy disassembly and recycling post-Expo. The pavilion's form reflects Bahrain's strategic position as a maritime crossroads, emphasizing cultural exchange and innovation. Additionally, the design acknowledges Japanese wood artistry, creating a cultural link between Bahrain and the host nation. ​

Czech Republic Pavilion

Save this picture!
One Week to Expo 2025 Osaka: 8 Must-See National Pavilions - Image 11 of 16
Czech Republic Pavilion. Image © Apropos Architects - Renders by ZAN Studio

The Czech Republic Pavilion, designed by Apropos Architects, presents a dynamic form inspired by motion and spirituality. The structure features a fluid, sweeping shape supported by a central "Tree of Life" installation inside. Emphasizing a balance between technology and nature, the design invites visitors to engage with Czech innovation, creativity, and cultural values through immersive spatial experiences.

Qatar Pavilion

Save this picture!
One Week to Expo 2025 Osaka: 8 Must-See National Pavilions - Image 14 of 16
Qatar Pavilion. Image © Kengo Kuma & Associates

Kengo Kuma & Associates envisioned the Qatar Pavilion as a poetic and atmospheric space inspired by desert landscapes and wind-blown forms. The design consists of curved, layered walls made from locally sourced materials and an open-air central courtyard. It reflects both traditional Qatari architecture and contemporary sensibilities, blending light, shade, and airflow to create a sensorial journey that connects visitors to the country's environmental and cultural heritage.

Germany Pavilion

Save this picture!
One Week to Expo 2025 Osaka: 8 Must-See National Pavilions - Image 16 of 16
Courtesy of LAVA

LAVA Architects designed the German Pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka with a focus on circular economy principles. Named "Wa! Doitsu," translating to "Wow! Germany," the pavilion emphasizes sustainability by utilizing reusable materials and innovative climate design. The structure aims to achieve zero waste and minimize resource consumption, serving as a prototype for repurposing and reusing structures in future architectural endeavors. ​

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Expo Osaka 2025.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "One Week to Expo 2025 Osaka: 8 Must-See National Pavilions" 07 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028820/one-week-to-expo-2025-osaka-8-must-see-national-pavilions> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags