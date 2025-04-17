Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Save this picture! Paulo Moreira Architectures. Image © Marc Goodwin

Porto's architectural legacy has long been shaped by the weight of history and the clarity of form. From the work of Álvaro Siza to the dense network of studios emerging from the city's schools, Porto offers a unique blend of continuity and reinvention. Here, architecture is not only a matter of design but often one of endurance — of working within constraints, of drawing with precision, and of navigating a built environment marked by permanence and resistance to spectacle.

Yet within this persistent context, a new generation of architects has been reshaping the field with quiet determination. Often formed in shared spaces, these practices balance autonomy with collaboration and meticulous detailing with broader urban concerns. Their studios tend to reflect this ethos: modest in scale, defined by adaptive reuse, and rooted in the material reality of the city. In these workspaces, architecture unfolds as a process — sometimes speculative, sometimes grounded — but always reflective of a practice that is deeply local and increasingly global.

Marc Goodwin's photographic series offers a rare look into the spaces where architecture is made. In Porto, he captured studios that range from repurposed industrial sites to compact ateliers embedded in the city's fabric. His images reveal not only the settings in which architects work, but also the quiet processes, tools, and atmospheres that define each practice. Together, these spaces portray a multifaceted portrait of architectural production in the city today.

Address: Rua Fonte de Honor nº15 Penafiel

Year you moved in: 2012

Year building was built: 2010

Previous use of building: This space was a garage

Architect who designed it: José Manuel Soares

Square metres: 100 m2 (atelier space)

Number of people working in studio: 5

Address: Rua do Geres 11, 4050-286 Porto

Year you moved in: 2018

Year building was built: 1933 (renovated by fala in 2016-2018)

Previous use of building: house

Architect who designed it: anonymous

Square metres: 200 m2

Number of people working in studio: 10

Address: Rua António José da Silva 63, Porto

Year you moved in: 2018

Year building was built: The building was originally built in the 1970s.

Previous use of building: It used to be a warehouse, but it had been vacant since 1974, when we did a reuse project for it, in 2017, to adapt it to a shared office space, and our studio, of course.

Architect who designed it: No architect was involved in the original project. It was an engineer/draftsman/builder endeavour.

Square metres: 400 m2 + 200 m2 backyard, which we repurposed as a garden.

Number of people working in the studio: 10

Address: Rua Monte Cativo, nr.258, 4050-399 Porto

Year you moved in: 2019

Year building was built: 1980

Previous use of building: Industrial

Architect who designed it: The building was designed by an engineer, just like many others at that time.

Square metres: 100 m2

Number of people working in studio: 10

Address: Rua Sousa Paupério 79, Valongo

Year you moved in: 2021

Year building was built: early 19th century (it was renovated by us in 2020-2021)

Previous use of building: it was a bakery, a grocery store and a house.

Architect who designed it: anonymous

Square metres: around 150 m2

Number of people working in studio: 2

Address: Rua Avelino Barros 303, Póvoa de Varzim

Year you moved in: 2016

Year building was built: 2008

Previous use of building: before our studio, the space was empty

Architect who designed it: The studio was redesigned by us, the building was designed by Jean Pierre Porcher.

Square metres: 120 m2

Number of people working in studio: 9

Address: Rua Miguel Bombarda 578, 4050-379 Porto

Year you moved in: 2022

Year building was built: 70's

Previous use of building: garage/art gallery

Architect who designed it: unknown

Square metres: around 250 m2 (shared with Diogo Aguiar Studio)

Number of people working in studio: 1

Address: Rua Miguel Bombarda 578, 4050-379 Porto

Year you moved in: 2022

Year building was built: 70's

Previous use of building: garage/art gallery

Architect who designed it: unknown

Square metres: around 250 m2 (shared with Architectural Affairs)

Number of people working in studio: 8

Address: Rua Miguel Bombarda 425, 4050-378 Porto

Year you moved in: 2023

Year building was built: 1976, renovated by FAHR in 2023

Previous use of building: Garage

Architect who designed it: anonymous

Square metres: 326 m2

Number of people working in studio: 3 + 20 shared

Address: Rua da Fontinha, 43

Year you moved in: 2020

Year building was built: 1978

Previous use of building: Motorbike workshop

Architect who designed it: Unknown

Square metres: 270 m2

Number of people working in studio: 8

Address: Rua dos Clérigos 44, 4050-204 Porto

Year you moved in: 2018

Year building was built: 1955, renovated by Paulo Moreira Architectures in 2017-18

Previous use of building: Warehouse

Architect who designed it: José Júlio de Brito

Number of people working in studio: 4

Address: Praça Coronel Pacheco, 2, sala 137, UPTEC Baixa 4050-453 Porto

Year you moved in: 2014

Year building was built: 1870

Previous use of building: School, and Faculty

Architect who designed it: anonymous

Square metres: 30 m2

Number of people working in studio: 6

Address: Rua da Saudade 59 sala 26, 4050-570 Porto

Year you moved in: 2021

Year building was built: 1990

Previous use of building: offices

Architect who designed it: anonymous

Square metres: 50 m2

Number of people working in studio: 5

Address: Rua Raúl Brandão n.81, Porto, Portugal

Year you moved in: 2018

Year building was built: 1890

Previous use of building: Housing

Architect who designed it: Manuel Marques de Aguiar and Marta Marques de Aguiar

Square metres: 90 m2

Number of people working in studio: 5

Address: Rua Dr Alves da Veiga, 190

Year you moved in: 2014

Year building was built: around 1890

Previous use of building: Private House

Architect who designed it: anonymous

Square metres: 400 m2

Number of people working in studio: 3

Address: Rua de Santa Catarina 923

Year you moved in: 2023

Year building was built: Unknown

Previous use of building: Some kind of Store

Architect who designed it: Depa Architects

Square metres: 60 m2

Number of people working in studio: 4