Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architectural Photographers
  3. Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Save

Porto's architectural legacy has long been shaped by the weight of history and the clarity of form. From the work of Álvaro Siza to the dense network of studios emerging from the city's schools, Porto offers a unique blend of continuity and reinvention. Here, architecture is not only a matter of design but often one of endurance — of working within constraints, of drawing with precision, and of navigating a built environment marked by permanence and resistance to spectacle.

Yet within this persistent context, a new generation of architects has been reshaping the field with quiet determination. Often formed in shared spaces, these practices balance autonomy with collaboration and meticulous detailing with broader urban concerns. Their studios tend to reflect this ethos: modest in scale, defined by adaptive reuse, and rooted in the material reality of the city. In these workspaces, architecture unfolds as a process — sometimes speculative, sometimes grounded — but always reflective of a practice that is deeply local and increasingly global.

Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 2 of 34Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 3 of 34Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 4 of 34Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 5 of 34Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - More Images+ 29

Marc Goodwin's photographic series offers a rare look into the spaces where architecture is made. In Porto, he captured studios that range from repurposed industrial sites to compact ateliers embedded in the city's fabric. His images reveal not only the settings in which architects work, but also the quiet processes, tools, and atmospheres that define each practice. Together, these spaces portray a multifaceted portrait of architectural production in the city today.

Related Article

Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Nuno Melo Sousa

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 21 of 34
Nuno Melo Sousa. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 9 of 34
Nuno Melo Sousa. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Rua Fonte de Honor nº15 Penafiel
  • Year you moved in: 2012
  • Year building was built: 2010
  • Previous use of building: This space was a garage
  • Architect who designed it: José Manuel Soares
  • Square metres: 100 m2 (atelier space)
  • Number of people working in studio: 5

fala atelier lda

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 18 of 34
fala atelier lda. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 30 of 34
fala atelier lda. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Rua do Geres 11, 4050-286 Porto
  • Year you moved in: 2018
  • Year building was built: 1933 (renovated by fala in 2016-2018)
  • Previous use of building: house
  • Architect who designed it: anonymous
  • Square metres: 200 m2
  • Number of people working in studio: 10

Oitoo

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 22 of 34
Oitoo. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 10 of 34
Oitoo. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Rua António José da Silva 63, Porto
  • Year you moved in: 2018
  • Year building was built: The building was originally built in the 1970s.
  • Previous use of building: It used to be a warehouse, but it had been vacant since 1974, when we did a reuse project for it, in 2017, to adapt it to a shared office space, and our studio, of course.
  • Architect who designed it: No architect was involved in the original project. It was an engineer/draftsman/builder endeavour.
  • Square metres: 400 m2 + 200 m2 backyard, which we repurposed as a garden.
  • Number of people working in the studio: 10

SUMMARY

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 5 of 34
SUMMARY. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 12 of 34
SUMMARY. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Rua Monte Cativo, nr.258, 4050-399 Porto
  • Year you moved in: 2019
  • Year building was built: 1980
  • Previous use of building: Industrial
  • Architect who designed it: The building was designed by an engineer, just like many others at that time.
  • Square metres: 100 m2
  • Number of people working in studio: 10

atelier local

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 33 of 34
atelier local. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 25 of 34
atelier local. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Rua Sousa Paupério 79, Valongo
  • Year you moved in: 2021
  • Year building was built: early 19th century (it was renovated by us in 2020-2021)
  • Previous use of building: it was a bakery, a grocery store and a house.
  • Architect who designed it: anonymous
  • Square metres: around 150 m2
  • Number of people working in studio: 2

ATELIERDACOSTA

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 3 of 34
ATELIERDACOSTA. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 24 of 34
ATELIERDACOSTA. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Rua Avelino Barros 303, Póvoa de Varzim
  • Year you moved in: 2016
  • Year building was built: 2008
  • Previous use of building: before our studio, the space was empty
  • Architect who designed it: The studio was redesigned by us, the building was designed by Jean Pierre Porcher.
  • Square metres: 120 m2
  • Number of people working in studio: 9

Architectural Affairs

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 2 of 34
Architectural Affairs. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 6 of 34
Architectural Affairs. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Rua Miguel Bombarda 578, 4050-379 Porto
  • Year you moved in: 2022
  • Year building was built: 70's
  • Previous use of building: garage/art gallery
  • Architect who designed it: unknown
  • Square metres: around 250 m2 (shared with Diogo Aguiar Studio)
  • Number of people working in studio: 1

Diogo Aguiar Studio

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 16 of 34
Diogo Aguiar Studio. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 28 of 34
Diogo Aguiar Studio. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Rua Miguel Bombarda 578, 4050-379 Porto
  • Year you moved in: 2022
  • Year building was built: 70's
  • Previous use of building: garage/art gallery
  • Architect who designed it: unknown
  • Square metres: around 250 m2 (shared with Architectural Affairs)
  • Number of people working in studio: 8

FAHR 021.3

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 17 of 34
FAHR 021.3. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 29 of 34
FAHR 021.3. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Rua Miguel Bombarda 425, 4050-378 Porto
  • Year you moved in: 2023
  • Year building was built: 1976, renovated by FAHR in 2023
  • Previous use of building: Garage
  • Architect who designed it: anonymous
  • Square metres: 326 m2
  • Number of people working in studio: 3 + 20 shared

EXPERIMENTAL

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 34 of 34
EXPERIMENTAL. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Rua da Fontinha, 43
  • Year you moved in: 2020
  • Year building was built: 1978
  • Previous use of building: Motorbike workshop
  • Architect who designed it: Unknown
  • Square metres: 270 m2
  • Number of people working in studio: 8

Paulo Moreira Architectures

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 23 of 34
Paulo Moreira Architectures. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 11 of 34
Paulo Moreira Architectures. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Rua dos Clérigos 44, 4050-204 Porto
  • Year you moved in: 2018
  • Year building was built: 1955, renovated by Paulo Moreira Architectures in 2017-18
  • Previous use of building: Warehouse
  • Architect who designed it: José Júlio de Brito
  • Number of people working in studio: 4

Crea - Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 32 of 34
Crea. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 27 of 34
Crea - Arquitetos. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Praça Coronel Pacheco, 2, sala 137, UPTEC Baixa 4050-453 Porto
  • Year you moved in: 2014
  • Year building was built: 1870
  • Previous use of building: School, and Faculty
  • Architect who designed it: anonymous
  • Square metres: 30 m2
  • Number of people working in studio: 6

murmuro

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 20 of 34
murmuro. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 8 of 34
murmuro. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Rua da Saudade 59 sala 26, 4050-570 Porto
  • Year you moved in: 2021
  • Year building was built: 1990
  • Previous use of building: offices
  • Architect who designed it: anonymous
  • Square metres: 50 m2
  • Number of people working in studio: 5

MAG - Marques de Aguiar Arquitectura e Urbanismo

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 31 of 34
MAG - Marques de Aguiar Arquitectura e Urbanismo. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 4 of 34
MAG - Marques de Aguiar Arquitectura e Urbanismo. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Rua Raúl Brandão n.81, Porto, Portugal
  • Year you moved in: 2018
  • Year building was built: 1890
  • Previous use of building: Housing
  • Architect who designed it: Manuel Marques de Aguiar and Marta Marques de Aguiar
  • Square metres: 90 m2
  • Number of people working in studio: 5

Colectivo MEL

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 15 of 34
Coletivo Mel. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 26 of 34
Colectivo MEL. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Rua Dr Alves da Veiga, 190
  • Year you moved in: 2014
  • Year building was built: around 1890
  • Previous use of building: Private House
  • Architect who designed it: anonymous
  • Square metres: 400 m2
  • Number of people working in studio: 3

ATA Atelier

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 13 of 34
ATA Atelier. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 14 of 34
ATA Atelier. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Rua de Santa Catarina 923
  • Year you moved in: 2023
  • Year building was built: Unknown
  • Previous use of building: Some kind of Store
  • Architect who designed it: Depa Architects
  • Square metres: 60 m2
  • Number of people working in studio: 4

Joaquim Portela Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 19 of 34
Joaquim Portela Arquitetos. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 7 of 34
Joaquim Portela Arquitetos. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Rua São Bartolomeu 37, 4150-671 Porto
  • Year you moved in: 2019
  • Year building was built: 2016
  • Previous use of building: We were the first to occupy the space on the ground floor of the building.
  • Architect who designed it: The building was designed by architect Eduardo Souto Moura. Our interior space was designed by us.
  • Square metres: 247m2
  • Number of people working in studio: 8

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Diogo Borges Ferreira
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Diogo Borges Ferreira. "Architecture Offices in Porto Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin" 17 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028765/architecture-offices-in-porto-through-the-lens-of-marc-goodwin> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags