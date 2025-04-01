One Week Until Salone del Mobile 2025: A Guide to Key Talks, Roundtables, and Special Installations

The 63rd edition of the Salone del Mobile will take place in Milan from April 8 to 13, 2025. Dating back to 1961, Salone del Mobile is a trade fair that covers a wide range of interior design products. The theme of this edition focuses on exploring the deep connections between humanity and design, aiming to establish the event as a creative platform beyond its commercial functions. The fair also serves as a laboratory for experimentation and the exchange of ideas, where new prototypes for furniture and domestic spaces are presented in settings that bring different narratives about ways of living to life. In addition to the furniture exhibition, the event will feature installations, conferences, and workshops, all taking place over the five days at Milan's Rho Fiera fairgrounds.

+ 24

Bedrooms, living and dining areas, entrance corridors, and service spaces, as well as outdoor areas with their furniture, cupboards, upholstery, tables, and chairs, will set the stage for what will be showcased in most of the exhibition pavilions, as indicated on the Salone Milano Exhibition Map). This year, the exhibition routes within the Fiera Milano pavilions have been optimized to improve accessibility to all brands' products. Four pavilions (13-15 and 22-24) have been redesigned in a loop configuration, with themed pathways to enhance the visitor experience. Among these, a new themed section titled "A Luxury Way" (Pavilions 13-15) will highlight Italy's expertise in crafting timeless objects. Additionally, the biennial lighting exhibition, Euroluce, returns this year, occupying pavilions 4+2 and 10+6.

Below, we present a guide to the 2025 Salone del Mobile's special sections, talks, roundtables, and installations alongside the annual furniture fair.

Related Article Unveiling the 15 Most Significant Architectural Events of 2025

Special Sections

Euroluce Biennial Lighting Exhibition

First held in 1976, Euroluce is an International Lighting Exhibition featuring over 300 international brands, showcasing light not only as a technological element but also as an aesthetic, emotional, and essential factor for comfort. The exhibition, located in pavilions 4+2 and 10+6 near the Eastern entrance of Fiera Milano, explores the evolution of light in domestic spaces. This year, Euroluce introduces the Euroluce International Lighting Forum, expanding beyond brand exhibitions to foster an international debate on lighting design. Making its debut on April 10 and 11 under the themes "Light for Life" and "Light for Spaces," the Forum will bring together lighting designers, creatives, architects, scientists, and industry professionals to discuss the relationship between light, architecture, and well-being. The talks will take place in a new arena designed by Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto.

The "Light for Life" talks on April 10 will feature Marjan van Aubel, solar designer of Sunne Project, plant neurobiologist Stefano Mancuso, and artist Robert Wilson, who also designed an installation for this edition of Salone. Together they will be exploring sustainable energy, biomimicry, and artistic illumination. The afternoon roundtable will include Nicholas Belfield of DPA Lighting Consultants, Rogier van der Heide, the lighting designer for the Beijing Olympic Stadium and Rijksmuseum, Shelley James of Age of Light Innovations, Manuel Spitschan of the Max Planck Institute, and Piero Benvenuti from the University of Padua. On April 11, "Light for Spaces" will include Kaoru Mende, lighting designer for Tokyo Station and Sendai Mediatheque, Patrick Rimoux, light sculptor, Notre-Dame de Paris, and Lonneke Gordijn of DRIFT Studio. The afternoon roundtable will further expand on the topic, while a workshop with A.J. Weissbard, an international lighting designer and artist, will conclude the event by synthesizing insights into practical lighting applications.

Salone Satellite

SaloneSatellite is an event curated by Marva Griffin Wilshire, founded in 1988, to showcase the talents of designers under 35 and provide them with professional opportunities. This year marks its 26th edition, held in Pavilions 5+7 of Fiera Milano. The designers for this edition were selected by a Selection Committee comprising leading figures from the fields of design, architecture, media, and education. The theme proposed to the approximately 700 selected designers and 20 participating Design Schools and Universities is "Nuovo Artigianato: Un Mondo Nuovo // New Craftsmanship: A New World." The layout for this edition was designed by Ricardo Bello Dias in collaboration with Hariadna Pinate. The 14th edition of the SaloneSatellite Award will be presented on April 9 at 3 p.m. at the SaloneSatellite Arena, with all candidate prototypes exhibited in a dedicated space in Pavilion 5.

The Salone in the City Interventions

More than 100 showrooms belonging to exhibiting brands from the annual exhibitions and Euroluce will take part in the Salone celebration across Milan. In partnership with fuorisalone.it, these showrooms will open their doors to design enthusiasts and students. Salone del Mobile also promotes the Welcome Project, involving over 100 students who will provide information on the Salone and events happening throughout the city. Beyond showroom-specific events, eight graphic interventions will be installed across Milan, celebrating the city's design culture and seeking to demonstrate how design can be accessible to all. These include the handrail of the M1/M2 Milan Metro, designed by Franco Albini and Franca Helg; bus shelters designed by Norman Foster; and the concrete panettone, designed by Enzo Mari. During the days of the event, a series of QR codes will be affixed to the city next to selected objects and places, inviting visitors to tour the city as an open-air museum.

Talks and Roundtables

Fiera Milano Pavilion 14 will host Drafting Futures. Conversations about Next Perspectives, a cultural program curated by Annalisa Rosso, Editorial Director & Cultural Events Advisor of the Salone. The initiative focuses on the transmission of knowledge and experience, encouraging reflection on the near future and professional responsibilities. The program features morning talks and afternoon roundtables throughout the five-day event, bringing together leading figures in design to explore how planning, art direction, set design, and writing can shape future perspectives. The discussions will take place in the Drafting Futures Arena, designed by Formafantasma, which will reuse seating from the previous edition. The space will also house the Salone Library for the second consecutive year, showcasing a selection of books recommended by the speakers, all centered around the theme of light.

The talks will open on April 9 with Valeria Segovia, Principal and Design Director of Gensler, discussing how design can reduce a building's environmental impact while enhancing community well-being. On April 10, Bjarke Ingels, Founder and Creative Partner of BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group) will explore how materiality, technology, and human interaction can redefine urban planning. On April 11, Lesley Lokko, architect, curator of the 18th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, and founder of the African Futures Institute, will reflect on the role of imagination in architectural projects. The series will conclude on April 12 with Paolo Sorrentino, who will discuss the theme of waiting, the concept behind his Salone installation, in conversation with journalist and NYU professor Antonio Monda.

The afternoon roundtables will take place on April 10 and 11. On April 10, "The Business of Design: Global Perspectives on Trade, E-Commerce, and Distribution" will explore design as a dynamic global ecosystem, addressing its complexities as a highly competitive, interconnected business while navigating trade regulations, supply chain challenges, and emerging tools such as AI. On April 11, "The Business of Hospitality: Where Design Meets Functionality" will be moderated by ArchDaily's Editor-in-Chief, Christele Harrouk. This roundtable will examine the interplay between aesthetics and functionality in shaping success in the hospitality industry. The discussion will analyze how design serves as both an instrument and an enabler in responding to the evolving needs of contemporary travelers.

Installations

Beyond Salone in the City landmark interventions, the cultural program for Salone Milano includes 4 site-specific installations designed for this year's event. French architect Pierre-Yves Rochon will present an interior design project inspired by tradition, titled Villa Héritage, in Pavilions 13-15, introducing the experience to the new section, "A Luxury Way." At the entrance to Pavilions 22-24, "La dolce attesa", an installation by Paolo Sorrentino, will explore the universal experience of waiting. The project was developed with input from Margherita Palli, a set designer with a forty-year career. Additionally, the above-mentioned premises Forest of Space Arena in Pavilion 2, designed by Sou Fujimoto, will host talks linked to the SaloneSatellite event, while the Drafting Futures Arena, designed by Formafantasma in Pavilion 14, will also host the Salone Library project.

Outside the Fiera Milano fairgrounds, Robert Wilson, known for blending light with diverse art forms, has devised Mother, an installation with music by Arvo Pärt, at the Rondanini Pietà Museum – Sforzesco Castle. Wilson's work is dedicated to Michelangelo's masterpiece, in the context of the Euroluce exhibition. In the Cortile d'Onore of the Pinacoteca di Brera, the Library of Light by British artist Es Devlin will offer a performative experience featuring over 2,000 volumes selected and donated by Feltrinelli. Meanwhile, a Design Kiosk, designed by DWA-Design Studio and managed by Corraini Edizioni, will be set up in Piazza della Scala from April 1 to 13, serving as a cultural outpost of the Salone del Mobile and featuring a series of presentations starting at 6 PM.

Events within the Fiera Milano fairgrounds will be open exclusively to suppliers and manufacturers in the furnishing sector on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The exhibition will be open to the general public on Saturday, April 12, and Sunday, April 13, and specifically to students on April 11, 12, and 13. Opening hours are from 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM. On-site services include the 'Circolare Fiera' shuttle bus, connecting the fairground entrances, and the 'A Luxury Way' shuttle bus, running from the East Gate to Pavilions 13/15. Within Fiera Milano, visitors will find restaurants, cafeterias, cloakrooms, and luggage services available. Events outside the main venue will have separate schedules, contributing to a full week of activities as part of Milan Design Week.