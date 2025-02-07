Salone del Mobile 2025 Announces Themes, Exhibitions, and Key Events

Save this picture! Salone Satellite 2024. Image Courtesy of Salone del Mobile

The 2025 edition of Salone del Mobile.Milano has just announced its opening dates and events program. The 63rd edition is set to take place from April 8 to 13 at Fiera Milano, Rho. This year's event will bring together over 2,000 exhibitors from 37 countries, reinforcing its role as a strategic platform for the design industry. The fair will highlight industrial manufacturing, sustainable innovation, and emotional intelligence as key themes, aiming to shape the future of design.

The exhibition spans 169,000 square meters of sold-out space, including the return of the 2023 Euroluce Biennial, featuring more than 300 brands from 25 countries. SaloneSatellite will also be present, showcasing 700 designers under 35 and 20 international schools. The event continues to draw a broad professional audience, with more than 370,000 attendees from 146 countries in 2024.

A new cultural program will introduce three site-specific installations: Villa Héritage by Pierre-Yves Rochon (Pavilions 13-15), La Dolce Attesa by Paolo Sorrentino (Pavilions 22-24), and Mother by Robert Wilson at Museo Pietà Rondanini – Castello Sforzesco. The Euroluce International Lighting Forum will take place on April 10-11, hosting masterclasses and round tables on lighting design within The Forest of Space Arena, designed by Sou Fujimoto. The event will feature discussions on sustainability, technology, AI integration, and user-centered lighting experiences.

The 2025 communication campaign, Thought for Humans., conceptualized by Dentsu Creative Italy, will emphasize the human-material relationship. The fair will include four main exhibitions: Salone Internazionale del Mobile, International Furnishing Accessories Exhibition, Workplace3.0, and S.Project, featuring both new and returning brands. A redesigned loop-shaped layout for Pavilions 13-15 and 22-24 will enhance the visitor experience, incorporating new themed routes. A new showcase, A Luxury Way (Pavilions 13-15), will focus on Italian craftsmanship and timeless design.

Beyond the fairgrounds, the event extends into Milan during Design Week. Highlights include Robert Wilson's Mother, running until May 18 in collaboration with the Municipality of Milan, and his curated opening at Teatro alla Scala, The Night Before. Object Chairs Opera. Additionally, over 100 showrooms participating in the Fuorisalone will open their doors to visitors. The Welcome Project, organized in collaboration with local institutions and design schools, will engage students in guiding attendees and providing information about the event and citywide activities.

Listed among the most significant architectural events of 2025 by ArchDaily, Salone del Mobile.Milano continues to be a key moment for global design and innovation. In its previous edition, Salone del Mobile 2024 featured a diverse program, including interventions by notable figures such as David Lynch, further cementing its reputation as a platform for cultural and design discourse. During Milan Design Week 2024, Salone del Mobile played a central role in a broader program of city-wide exhibitions and events, reflecting its ongoing influence in shaping contemporary design conversations