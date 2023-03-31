Submit a Project Advertise
World
In 2023, Milan design week and Salone Del Mobile, the world’s biggest design event and furniture fair, return to their April timing. For the occasion, DAAily platforms present its yearly DAAily guides, everyone’s manual to optimizing their time in Milan, selected for you by our team of architects and designers. The guides offer a curated selection of not-to-be-missed showrooms, locations, and events throughout the city of Milan; as well as a detailed selection of the best exhibitors, brands, and products, to visit at the Salone del Mobile 2023 and Euroluce. Under the theme of "Connection", in its second edition, the DAAily bar, hosted jointly by Designboom, Architonic, and ArchDaily, will take place again at the Piazza Cavour’s Swiss Corner on the edge of Brera, from April 17th, 2023, until April 21st, 2023.

Milan Design Week 2023: Explore the DAAily Guides for the City and the Fair - Image 2 of 16Milan Design Week 2023: Explore the DAAily Guides for the City and the Fair - Image 3 of 16Milan Design Week 2023: Explore the DAAily Guides for the City and the Fair - Image 4 of 16Milan Design Week 2023: Explore the DAAily Guides for the City and the Fair - Image 5 of 16Milan Design Week 2023: Explore the DAAily Guides for the City and the Fair - More Images+ 11

Milan Design Week 2023: Explore the DAAily Guides for the City and the Fair - Image 6 of 16
Courtesy of DAAily
Milan Design Week 2023: Explore the DAAily Guides for the City and the Fair - Image 10 of 16
Courtesy of DAAily

Uniting the world’s three leading architecture and design platforms – Designboom, Architonic, and ArchDailyDAAily platforms seek to inspire, connect and empower. The curation of information across the three channels will be accompanied this year also by special guides, to help orient the public in the physical world too. That is why we have developed two special DAAily guides for Milan, one for the fair and one for the city.

Milan Design Week 2023: Explore the DAAily Guides for the City and the Fair - Image 12 of 16
Courtesy of DAAily
Milan Design Week 2023: Explore the DAAily Guides for the City and the Fair - Image 13 of 16
Courtesy of DAAily

Our DAAily guide to the fair is a selection of the best brands to visit at the Salone del Mobile 2023, offering assistance in filtering over 1,000 exhibitors: Download the DAAily guide for the fair. Our DAAily guide to the city features showrooms, selected locations, events, architectural tips, as well recommendations for other things to do in the city: Download the DAAily guide for the city. Both guides include QR codes for Google maps to help you navigate easily the fair and the city. Moreover, you can get your copies of the printed DAAily guides along with the iconic Designboom, Architonic, or ArchDaily cotton bag at one of our four hotspots in the city:

  • Casabrera
    Piazza S. Marco 3 / Vicolo Piero Manzoni
    20121 Milan
  • Masterly The Dutch in Milano
    Palazzo Francesco Turati
    Via Meravigli 7
    20123 Milan
  • Meet Digital Culture Center
    Viale Vittorio Veneto 2
    20124 Milan
  • MoscaPartners
    Palazzo Visconti di Modrone
    Via Cino del Duca 8
    20122 Milan

Milan Design Week 2023: Explore the DAAily Guides for the City and the Fair - Image 7 of 16
Courtesy of DAAily
Milan Design Week 2023: Explore the DAAily Guides for the City and the Fair - Image 16 of 16
Courtesy of DAAily

The DAAily bar, in its second edition, hosted jointly by Designboom, Architonic, and ArchDaily, will take place again at Swiss Corner, Piazza Cavour / Via Palestro 2 20121 Milano, on the edge of Brera, from April 17th, 2023, until April 21st, 2023, from 7:30 pm to 2 am. Already established itself as one of the most influential events during Milan Design Week, and with an emphasis this time round on connections, the venue will host architects, designers, and a host of other creative professionals from the industry globally.

The theme of "Connection" will be present via the DAAily bar's sustainable approach to the venue’s mirror-light-themed scenography, which has been developed by the Swiss design studio pfeffermint, with materials by Hexis. Only selecting reused and reusable design elements, the bar seeks to connect people more mindfully to their impact on the planet, without limiting the concept or the joy of celebration.

Milan Design Week 2023: Explore the DAAily Guides for the City and the Fair - Image 9 of 16
Courtesy of DAAily
Milan Design Week 2023: Explore the DAAily Guides for the City and the Fair - Image 4 of 16
Courtesy of DAAily
Milan Design Week 2023: Explore the DAAily Guides for the City and the Fair - Image 15 of 16
Courtesy of DAAily

