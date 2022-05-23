The DAAily Bar at the 2022 Milan Design Week Brings the Biggest Names in Design, Art, and Architecture

Milan Design Week is back bigger and more ambitious than ever, and 2022 is a very special year. Designboom, Architonic, and ArchDaily which make up DAAily platforms have created for the visitors of Milan Design Week 2022, a unique, storytelling-programmed space - by architects and designers for architects and designers.

While each of our three online platforms continues as a leader in its particular field, addressing the needs of its specific community, we’re taking the opportunity to take to the stage together – and quite literally – at our special, can’t-miss Milan venue to the east of Brera. The Swiss Corner at Piazza Cavour / Via Palestro 2 will play host to the DAAily bar from 7 to 10 June, where a curated talk series hosted by our three Editors-inChief will seek to inspire and entertain, while our bar, lounge, and outdoor terrace deliver a healthy dose of conviviality and connection.

Speakers will include some of the biggest names in design, art, and architecture, such as Stefano Boeri, from Stefano Boeri Architetti, Jakob Lange from BIG, Mario Cucinella, MC A from Mario Cucinella Architects, Carlo Ratti, CRA from Carlo Ratti Associati and Patricia Urquiola to name a few.

Register and get your free tickets now! Don’t forget to bring them on your visit so you can enjoy a free coffee while listening to our amazing speakers. We are looking forward to seeing you!

Moreover, explore and download the DAAily city guide and DAAily fair guide, to know what to expect during Milan Design Week 2022. Both, a navigational tool to use during Milan Design Week, the guides explore themes of history, lifestyle, brands, news, fashion, buildings, products, architects, designers, and people by some of the biggest names in the industry such as BALLY, Christian Fischbacher, Brunner, Vibia, MAGIS, Andreu World, and ames, to name a few.

DAAily bar at Swiss Corner

Piazza Cavour / Via Palestro 2

20121 Milano

These events are public and free of charge.