Discover Milan’s Architectural Gems With This Interactive City Guide

Save this picture! Bibilioteca degli Alberi Park / Inside Outside Architecture. Photo © Andrea Cherchi

Milan stands as a beacon of mainstream fashion and economic vitality, drawing visitors from around the globe. As Italy’s second most populous city, it serves as the stage for some of the world’s premier fashion and design events. To kick off the 62nd edition of Milan Design Week, we partnered with Felt to create an interactive map highlighting some of the city’s most iconic tourist attractions, as well as contemporary landmarks designed by renowned local and international architects such as Aldo Rossi, Gio Ponti, Stefano Boeri, Mario Cucinella, Zaha Hadid, Grafton Architects, Herzog & de Meuron, and Foster and Partners, amongst others.

Felt is revolutionizing collaboration and mapping workflows for urban practitioners with its intuitive interface and powerful visualization tools. Architects, urban designers, and transportation planners rely on Felt for seamless site analysis, urban studies, and presenting work to clients. With effortless creation, annotation, and sharing features, Felt streamlines the entire process for enhanced efficiency and productivity.

Registered users of the ArchDaily Supporters Program have access to interactive maps of other cities, which include photos, textual information about buildings, and suggested tours for visiting them. The ArchDaily Supporters Program is a membership plan that offers exclusive benefits to subscribers and helps us to continue providing tools, inspiration, and knowledge for everyone involved in creating a better-built environment.

