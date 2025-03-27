Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
MVRDV Unveils Its Strategic Plan for the Roosendaal Densification Masterplan in the Netherlands

In 2021, the Municipality of Roosendaal began collaborating with MVRDV as an urban development consultant. The firm's partner, Winy Maas, was subsequently appointed as urban advisor, conforming a team that included MVRDV, Rebel Group, Transitiefocus, and other experts. Their task was to consolidate existing projects and initiatives into a unified strategic vision, seeking a mix of bottom-up and top-down planning approaches. The vision, also called "The Mosaic", was developed through a participatory process involving residents. It provides insight at multiple scales, from land-use adjustments across the municipality to over 40 potential projects aimed at harnessing the potential of specific locations. Published as a series of seven interconnected documents, the vision aims to provide Roosendaal with strategies to accommodate growth.

MVRDV Unveils Its Strategic Plan for the Roosendaal Densification Masterplan in the Netherlands - Image 25 of 30
Station Square Render. Image Courtesy of MVRDV

Located in the southwest of The Netherlands, Roosendaal sits between the Randstad, Flanders, the major cities of Noord-Brabant, and Zeeland. The municipality comprises the city itself along with surrounding villages and landscapes. Currently a low-density area, it has set an unofficial goal of increasing its population to around 100,000, a growth that city officials believe would enhance cultural, recreational, and investment opportunities. The population has remained stagnant at approximately 77,000 for the past decade, with the out-migration of young people being one ot he main demographic concerns. "The Mosaic" masterplan was designed as part of a broader strategy to counter this trend by introducing new attractions and social equipment. The RSD40 initiative, detailed in the seven documents compiled by MVRDV's team, has been approved by the Municipality of Roosendaal.

MVRDV Unveils Its Strategic Plan for the Roosendaal Densification Masterplan in the Netherlands - Image 12 of 30
Neighborhood Gardens Renders. Image Courtesy of MVRDV
MVRDV Unveils Its Strategic Plan for the Roosendaal Densification Masterplan in the Netherlands - Image 4 of 30
Ecological Stream Render. Image Courtesy of MVRDV

The plan begins with a redefinition of Roosendaal's land-use patterns, visually represented as a "barcode" with shifting percentages. It reallocates space to housing, culture, nature, water, and renewable energy production by layering functions and utilizing unbuilt areas within the city. This urban intensification is paired with a commitment to maintaining a fixed infrastructure footprint; any new infrastructure must be offset by a reduction elsewhere. Intending to promote a more walkable and bike-friendly future, the plan integrates a network of existing roadways, footpaths, and dikes. In response to population growth and the goal of attracting younger residents, the vision proposes a more diverse housing stock, moving beyond the dominance of single-family homes. This expansion in housing is designed to be complemented by increased investment in leisure, culture, and education, seeking to make the city appealing to people at all stages of life.

The vision considers Roosendaal's character to be defined by multiple neighborhoods with individual identities rather than a dominant historic core. In the master plan, each neighborhood plays a specific role within the broader vision, outlining the transformations it will undergo. The plan includes 40 strategic projects aimed at enhancing both the city's appeal and functionality. Proposed initiatives include transforming the station area into a dynamic mixed-use district featuring a vocational school, covering a section of the A58 motorway to create a linear park with housing and sports facilities, densifying the Nieuwe Markt area with high-rise buildings that highlight the square, renovating the Mariadal monastery garden by integrating housing within the monastery walls while opening the garden to the public, widening streams to create recreational spaces, and repurposing vacant churches into homes, community centers, workshops, or cultural venues.

MVRDV Unveils Its Strategic Plan for the Roosendaal Densification Masterplan in the Netherlands - Image 21 of 30
Principles. Image Courtesy of MVRDV
MVRDV Unveils Its Strategic Plan for the Roosendaal Densification Masterplan in the Netherlands - Image 30 of 30
Vision Books. Image Courtesy of MVRDV

Densification is a topic widely discussed in the planning strategies for diverse cities around the world. Whether as part of a less expansive city model or for the rehabilitation of strategically located land, it is one of the factors guiding urban design and real estate investment in cities such as Constanta, Romania, with a plan by Foster + Partners, or Salalah, Oman, with a plan designed by Sasaki aimed at enhancing its tourism appeal. Other large-scale projects led by architecture firms around the world include Zaha Hadid Architects Napoli Porta Est masterplan, the transformation of Tirana, the Albanian capital city, and THE LINE, a 170-kilometer-long linear city, part of the NEOM project in Saudi Arabia.

