"Building the Line as a Three-Dimensional City:” In Conversation with Tarek Qaddumi, Executive Director of The Line Design of NEOM

In early 2021, Saudi Arabia unveiled the Line, a 170-kilometer-long linear city, part of the NEOM project. NEOM has since expanded with proposals for the region, including a ski destination set to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games, a floating port city at Oxagon, and cliffside hotels at Leyja. However, the Line continues to be one of the most debated of the proposals due to its scale and unprecedented design. According to the official releases, the city would measure 170 kilometers in length, 200 meters in width, and 500 meters in height, making it the 12th highest skyscraper in the world. In its final phase, it is expected to welcome 9 million residents, nearing the size of London or New York’s five boroughs.

On October 23, 2023, during the closing of the Line Exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ArchDaily’s Editor in Chief, Christele Harrouk spoke to Tarek Qaddumi, Executive Director of The Line Design at NEOM, asking questions that probe into both the conceptual aspects and the technicalities of The Line project. In this video interview, the conversation addresses notions such as accessibility, transportation, and sustainability, while also exploring the concept of Cognitive Cities and the intended phasing of the project.

When questioned about the decision to use a linear layout for the city, a highly distinctive and controversial feature of the project, Qaddumi explained that the initial goal was to rethink the infrastructure network to minimize the built area on the ground. This approach intentionally deviated from traditional regional plans, which often led to the urban fabric sprawling into natural areas. The concept of a linear city emerged as a solution, creating a central backbone that connects smaller, walkable communities and eliminates the need for conventional street infrastructure. According to Qaddumi, there are parallels between this proposal and existing cities. He highlights Manhattan as an example of a quasi-linear city and references Paris with its self-sufficient neighborhoods that offer all the essential amenities within a five-minute walk radius.

The adaptability of a predetermined scheme was also questioned during the conversation, given the city expects to welcome a population of 9 million. Recognizing the need for adaptability and flexibility at this urban scale, Qaddumi mentions the presence of “anchor assets” like hospitals and cultural centers which would offer stability and identity, while leaving about 70% of the space free to adapt and change based on the evolving needs of the residents. Continuing on the matter of inclusivity and diversity, he also mentions that the development hopes to become an attractive destination for people with diverse socioeconomic backgrounds, both from Saudi Arabia and internationally.

On the matter of density and its implication for the quality of life, Qaddumi references cities like London and New York as examples of comfortable densities that can offer access to essential services within a 5-minute walking radius. The city of NEOM strives to find a similar balance of density but from a 3-dimensional perspective. He describes not a city of skyscrapers, but a layered city, composed of multiple ground planes that turn the 5-minute radius into a 5-minute sphere. This creates multiplied proximities, a counterintuitive feature of the linear typology. When evaluating the potential for safety and comfort of the scheme, Qaddumi highlights that the city would maintain a consistent level of density on every level, an effort to recreate “hyper mixed-use communities” and the vibrant atmosphere of historical city centers.

Questioned about phasing the development, Qaddumi compared the scale of their project to major cities like Greater London and New York City, emphasizing that it is not intended to be constructed all at once. Instead, it is described as a gradual process, akin to the organic growth of any city, allowing for adjustments and expansions as needed.

This is not a project to be built at one go, that's for certain. It is a project that will start, and we've already started on site, and will continue to grow as, organic as any other city grows. - Tarek Qaddumi, Executive Director The Line Design, NEOM

One of the main concerns related to the development is its consideration of natural factors such as sunlight, wind, and environmental sustainability. According to Qaddumi, “the 200-meter narrowness of the city allows for light to penetrate across from the sides.” While the layered disposition of the urban fabric does not allow for light to penetrate from the top, the sides of the city are expected to bring sufficient light, with the more exposed south side even needing additional passive methods to control the sunlight exposure and heat gain.

The anticipated impact on local wildlife and the potential fragmentation of natural habitats was another point raised by Christele Harrouk. Qaddumi commended the question and highlighted the central role of nature preservation and rewilding in their city concept. He emphasized the need to allow for a certain permeability of the structure, highlighting the significance of air circulation and wind passing through the glass façade, as well as an understanding of the local topography and hydrology to create pathways and animal corridors.

The Line has to become an element that begins to live symbiotically with that environment, meaning, the air has to go through. [...] The Line will be able to have that sort of openness within the glass facade that allows that permeability and connection. We also understand the ground on which we're building very, very well in the sense that it has a different hierarchy of both higher land, but also bodies of water. And with that, of course, the growth of plants, that naturally become animal corridors. These animal corridors are allowed to be opened through the Line. - Tarek Qaddumi, Executive Director The Line Design, NEOM

Qaddumi also discusses the multi-tier transportation system designed to connect all city parts. High-speed rails allow travel across the city’s length in under 30 minutes, with connections every 2.4 kilometers, in addition to a logistics line for industrial uses. Pedestrian mobility is prioritized within the city, supplemented by pods operating at various heights to provide accessible transportation between layers. Qaddumi likens NEOM to a “cognitive city,” the next step after smart cities, incorporating physical and soft infrastructures with sensors for a responsive city design, keeping pace with technological advancements.

We're trying to create a three-dimensional space with a micro environment that is much more comfortable than a flat city in certain environments, and every environment will have its own kind of demands and parameters, [...] so in terms of livability and accessibility and the the equal and equitable access for everybody to the same services, to the same quality of life. - Tarek Qaddumi, Executive Director The Line Design, NEOM

Concluding the conversation, Tarek Qaddumi emphasizes the three main aspects guiding the development of the city: nature preservation and conservation, liveability and technological advancement. He points out the intention to free up the land to contribute to nature conservation by minimizing the built footprint, highlighting this direction in opposition to traditional urban planning which often includes uncontrolled sprawl. In terms of liveability, the three-dimensional development would create micro-environments that allow for accessibility and comfortable urban living without the need for expansive automobile networks. Finally, the city hopes to integrate and foster scientific and technological advancements, both through its planning and integrated systems, and the institutions and industries it supports.