From AI to Artisans: How MEAN Merges Computational Design with Middle Eastern Craftsmanship*

Save this picture! NEOM 3d Printed Canopies. Image Courtesy of MEAN*

Named one of ArchDaily's Best New Practices in 2024, MEAN (Middle East Architecture Network)* is redefining the architectural landscape of the region by merging computational design, digital fabrication, and material research with local heritage. Founded in 2016, the studio takes a forward-thinking approach, developing site-specific architectural solutions that balance technological innovation with cultural continuity. Their work spans projects of various scales, from experimental furniture like the Mawj Chair to urban-scale interventions such as The Adaptive Majlis, a digitally fabricated reinterpretation of traditional cooling and social spaces. By integrating advanced tools like parametric design, AI, and 3D printing with local materials, MEAN* is crafting a new architectural language that reflects both the aspirations of the future and the depth of the past.

+ 5

In this conversation, MEAN's founder Riyad Joucka discusses the studio's philosophy and the challenges of defining a Middle Eastern architectural identity today. He emphasizes the importance of moving beyond nostalgia, focusing instead on the logic behind vernacular forms and adapting them for contemporary needs. He also highlights MEAN's commitment to material research, such as exploring 3D-printed sand composites and bio-based resins, as well as their collaborations with local craftsmen to bridge the gap between digital fabrication and traditional artistry.

Read on to discover how MEAN navigates the intersection of heritage and innovation, using cutting-edge technologies to shape the future of regional architecture.

Related Article Creating Architecture in an Uncivil Time: In Conversation with Ali Karimi of Civil Architecture

ArchDaily (Nour Fakharany): MEAN aims to develop a "new character and identity of Middle Eastern architecture." How would you define this identity in today's evolving architectural landscape?

MEAN Architects (Riyad Joucka): There's no single definition of "Middle Eastern" architecture—it's a diverse, layered vernacular shaped by centuries of cultural exchange and evolving civilizations. Today, architecture in the region stands at a crossroads between heritage and innovation. At MEAN, we're not interested in nostalgia or fleeting trends—we focus on redefining regional architecture through technology and material research, while staying deeply rooted in culture and context. The goal is to develop an adaptive architectural language—one that respects tradition but continues to evolve with time.

(NF): What does it mean to you to create a "native architectural language" that balances heritage with avant-garde technologies?

RJ: It's not about copying traditional forms—it's about understanding why they worked and how they can evolve. We look at vernacular strategies like passive cooling, spatial relationships, and material logic, then reinterpret them through parametric design, AI, and digital fabrication. The result is usually a future-forward yet deeply contextual architecture- architecture that represents the ambitions of the future and reflects the heritage of the past.

(NF): What role do material research and experimentation play in your design philosophy, especially when working in the Middle East's unique environmental conditions?

RJ: Materiality plays a major role. The Middle East has a harsh but resource-rich environment, and we explore regionally available materials in new ways—like 3D-printed sand composites or bio-based resins. It's not just about sustainability but also rethinking how materials shape cultural identity.

(NF): How does your practice utilize computational design and digital fabrication to enhance your ability to preserve local character, ecology, and history? Can you share a project that exemplifies this approach?

RJ: Computational design enables us to analyze and integrate complex environmental and historical factors, while digital fabrication transforms these insights into precise, tangible forms. As part of my Fellowship in Practice at Zayed University, my project, The Adaptive Majlis, embodies this approach—it reinterprets traditional cooling strategies and social spaces through 3D-printed modular components, seamlessly merging heritage with advanced fabrication techniques.

(NF): Can you discuss a project that best represents MEAN's ability to merge local context with state-of-the-art technology?

RJ: Our Mawj Chair is a small-scale but powerful example. Inspired by ocean waves, it was designed using computational fluid dynamics and 3D-printed as a seamless form. It reflects how technology can amplify local inspiration rather than dilute it.

(NF): How does MEAN collaborate with local craftsmen, suppliers, and communities to ensure authenticity?

RJ: We see digital fabrication and craftsmanship as partners in the design process from its early beginnings.. We collaborate with regional artisans to integrate details and finishes into our computational designs, bridging high-tech precision with traditional artistry.

(NF): What do you see as the biggest challenges and opportunities for architecture in the Middle East over the next decade?

RJ: The biggest challenges are climate adaptation, cultural preservation, and economic sustainability—but these are also opportunities. With novel emergent technologies like AI, 3D printing, and new materials, we can create regionally responsive, future-ready spaces that push architecture forward without erasing its identity.