Frameless is More: How Minimalist Windows Shape Architectural Atmospheres

Save this picture! Laguna Beach House - Stephen Kanner - Sliding. Image © Emil Kara

Challenging conventions has been a constant in artistic production throughout history, always seeking to reframe established limits. In the 20th century, societal, historical, and technological changes created the perfect context for profound architectural reconfiguring. In this process, modernism introduced new ideas around functionality, breaking with the ornamentation of the past. However, building on that foundation, minimalism further refined the reduction of form to its essence. Focusing on the relationship between space, restraint, and light, the Minimalist movement transformed contemporary architecture and interior design, turning windows into a fundamental resource for sensory perception and interaction with the atmosphere and space, opening up a realm of introspective, sensitive, and refined exploration.

There is probably no better way to refer to this notion than Ludwig Mies van der Rohe's iconic phrase "less is more". This widely adopted perspective suggests that simplicity is not a constraint but a way to achieve maximum architectural expression. In minimalism applied to windows, this concept translates directly into the use of the Vitrocsa system, which, rather than approaching windows as simple transitions between exterior and interior, transforms them into thresholds that help create a unified atmosphere. Through their frameless design, natural light illuminates but also fills the room and enhances the experience of the environment, reinforcing the continuity between the building and the view, where light is more.

Within this approach, minimalism takes spaces to their minimum expression, which naturally leads to the pursuit of reducing the visual presence of windows while maximizing natural light entry by increasing the surface area of each panel. Frameless windows were the optimal solution, resulting in various systems of diverse applications that combine timeless aesthetics with efficiency. Following the principles of micromechanics, with thousands of hidden components, Vitrocsa optimized the window's structure and operation, pruning the superfluous and focusing on the essentials. This evolution allowed for clean shapes and aesthetics, highlighting the space's simplicity and connection to its surroundings. A subtle, continuous interaction shapes the relationship between the interior, the views, and natural light, with the illumination evoking a sense of openness.

Through various functional variations based on the principles of minimalist windows, each system within the range adds a unique dimension to shape the setting and define its ambiance. Whether pivoting, guillotine, turnable corner, or sliding system, the goal is creatively merging the interior with the exterior. However, the experience and performance adjust to each environment's specific needs and configuration, enhancing its functionality.

With this flexibility, a pivoting window becomes an element that facilitates smooth transitions in space circulation, allows precise ventilation control, and optimizes the connection between the interior and exterior. With their vertical sliding system, guillotine windows stand out for their operational efficiency and capacity to maintain a clean aesthetic from the outside. On the other hand, turnable corner windows transform intersections into uninterrupted visual access points, offering panoramic views and maximizing openness to the surroundings.

Sliding windows embody the vision of windows that can adapt to the needs of the space, offering flexibility while staying aligned with the constant refinement of minimalism. These windows emphasize the environment's horizontality and come in various configurations, such as curved, pocket, open-angle, and invisible frames. The latter, in particular, shares the spirit of Mies van der Rohe's famous phrase by removing the need for an internal or external architectural enclosure. In addition, it features double or triple glazing of 32 or 44 mm and sliding window surfaces over 20 m², making it possible to integrate large-scale sliding glass doors into the interior environment effectively.

Across this entire range of solutions, natural light acquires a multidimensional value in space design, with diverse applications that respond to the needs and principles of contemporary architecture. More than a simple consequence of using windows, natural light becomes an engaging and transformative spatial resource. It enhances the perception of the interior atmosphere and reinforces the feeling of openness, bringing as much light as possible into the structure.

The combination of natural light and minimalist windows adapts to daily changes, altering the atmosphere of the spaces and creating environments that constantly evolve. Natural light defines volumes and highlights materials and textures, enhancing each element's visual and tactile qualities. It also improves the well-being of the occupants by facilitating daily activities and providing adequate light sources for their daily lives. At the same time, it modulates the atmosphere of the environment, shaping the spaces subtly but effectively, creating an overall experience that considers the place's function, aesthetics, and emotional perception.

From a technical perspective, Vitrocsa's constant is its ongoing exploration of quality and innovation, grounded in the tradition of Swiss micromechanics. This approach has allowed them to create a distinctive range of minimalist window solutions that minimize visual impact while enhancing users' connection with the built environment and views. These key elements play a significant role in shaping the architectural atmosphere. In doing so, they have pushed the simplicity of windows to its fullest expression.

