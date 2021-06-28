The Diverse Application of Frameless Windows in Creating Contemporary Spaces

A frameless window is exactly how it is described – a seamless glazing option that has no obvious frame around the perimeter. As a new design phenomenon, frameless glass panels are used for balconies, shower screens, glass doors, and bespoke conservatory windows, creating a ‘wall of glass’ effect, which is a hallmark of contemporary architectural design. Seamless glazing has a range of advantages, the first being the supreme stylistic feature it can create, letting the optimum amount of light into a room and provide a chic contemporary element to a building. Aside from the aesthetic appeal, frameless windows are simple and super-fast to install so homeowners can enjoy minimum disruption and lower installation fees.

Vitrocsa, the original minimalist window manufacturer, presents a variation of its patented solution called the invisible frame, which was put on the market in 2012 to meet the specifications of contemporary architectural projects. The invisible frame was the first product of its kind which aimed to push the boundaries of austerity and simplicity in built spaces. The high-quality finishes provide incomparable transparency on all four sides, while the expansive openings offer maximum light with the fewest visible profiles. The invisible window creates space, light, and freedom, as the architectural barrier between inside and out ceases to exist.

These frameless products provide homeowners, commercial clients, architects, and building occupants with all the advantages of modern double glazing. You can expect to find the following standard or minimum features in a well designed frameless window system:

Excellent thermal performance and low U-Values.

Wide choice of opening or fixed window options.

Double or triple glazing.

Extensive glass choices such as mosquito-resistant, colored, acoustic, solar control, and security glass.

A choice of colour to the aluminum frame where it is visible.

Integration with other doors, windows, glazed extensions, and screens.

Creates a seamless transition to the outside when used with bi-folding or sliding doors.

The concealed frames are made up of profiles that allow the glazing to slide on a series of tracks. Although the invisible frame window technology is offered as a single-track system, it is also possible to increase the number of tracks as much as the number of glazings requires while ensuring optimal drainage of the windows. This level of versatility provides options for different aesthetic preferences and climactic needs.

Another advantage of invisible framed windows is that they are thermally sound. The glazing has thermal reinforcement and a glass fibre profile, which is designed for standard fixed or sliding openings. This allows spaces in colder climates - that would not typically be able to make use of large-window framing due to temperature - the ability to diversify their design language. As the patented technology continues to evolve, so do the number of potential applications and solutions.

The invisible frame is the result of innovative engineering which combines flexibility with simplicity and quality. Always tailor-made, the minimalist sliding window offers a very attractive and varied scope of use. It can be adapted to different glass formats and demanding climates and is designed to ensure an unimpeded view of the outdoor environment.