Redrawing Boundaries: The Three Principles of Minimalist Windows

In the context of WWI and to address the massive housing shortage resulting from the conflict, the Dom-Ino modular structure, one of the most significant contributions of functionalism and designed by the Swiss designers Le Corbusier and Max Dubois, established concrete premises for a new vision of a lightweight structural model that optimizes the construction process. Thanks to the use of a reinforced concrete slab and column system, the Dom-Ino structure allowed for the flexible arrangement of elements in the floor plan and freed the facade from the limitations imposed by load-bearing walls.

This condition prompted the creation of architectural designs that not only integrated windows as functional elements but also as compositional. Thanks to technological innovations, windows with slender framings and wider openings were achieved, as exemplified in works such as Villa Savoye and Farnsworth House. While these proposals redefined the aesthetics of architecture, the technological limitations of the time presented challenges. Nowadays, the continuous development of windows with improved technical characteristics has led to the concept of the minimalist window, which has inspired three fundamental principles derived from this concept, conceived by Vitrocsa. These principles —transparency, functional variations, and advanced mechanisms— incorporate technological innovations while simultaneously blurring spatial boundaries. Each of them plays a key role in the design of spaces and together they significantly redefine the aesthetics of buildings and interiors.

Transparency

The minimalist window goes beyond being a simple glass partition; it is a threshold that connects interior and exterior spaces. Its breadth and transparency not only facilitate visual connection but also frame the surrounding landscape, capturing the essence of the outdoors and integrating with the indoors through natural light and chiaroscuro.

Transparency, despite its immaterial nature, is an intrinsic quality of windows that enhances architectural design. Thanks to transparency and vertical joints 22 mm thick, windows inevitably adopt the aesthetics of the landscape they reveal. They serve as one of the means through which the building and the user interact with the exterior.

Functional variations

Within the realm of contemporary architecture, the question of where space ends is a topic that minimalist windows creatively address. Their main objective is to create a fluid and almost imperceptible continuity between the interior and the exterior. Whether through sliding, pivoting, guillotine, or turnable corner windows, each system within the Vitrocsa range brings a different dimension to explore the concept of blurring the line between indoors and outdoors.

Sliding

It is a horizontal opening solution with a structure and bearing system of anodized aluminum alloy in a natural finish. Alternatively, thermo-lacquered or anodized versions are available in a variety of colors. Whether fixed or sliding, the width of the vertical profile is 22 mm and is only limited by the maximum surface area of the glass, allowing for large areas of landscape and light to be framed.

Pivoting

The pivoting system opens vertically by a pivot located on the right, left, or center. The structure is made of natural anodized aluminum alloy, although powder-coated or anodized versions are also available. Locking and sealing are achieved using a mobile rack blade or cylinder with a key. This solution creates smooth circulations and the versatility of the pivoting system allows it to adapt to various design conditions.

Guillotine

The guillotine window consists of two frames that slide vertically. Following this premise offers both fixed and mobile configurations, which can be hidden or visible. The frame system is made of aluminum alloy with a natural finish, or in powder-coated or anodized versions. The vertical profile is 18 mm wide and the system is operated by a high-precision counterweight for easy handling. Various button-locking system options are available, and the system can be motorized.

Turnable Corner

It optimizes space through a roller principle that frees the glazed components from the passage and corner space. Their particularity is that they rotate in the corners so that they can be stored in a specific area, allowing a visual liberation of the facade or interior courtyards. The turnable corner system can size the glass panels up to a surface area of 6 m² and a weight of 250 kg, and each of them can slide independently.

Advanced mechanisms

For minimalist windows to achieve the visual lightness that characterizes them, it was necessary to pay attention to the often imperceptible or elegant details. These details commonly represent a powerful means of transforming the windows into state-of-the-art functional elements. The precision and dedication devoted to the design, which is synonymous with attention to detail, are coupled with advanced micro-mechanics and are applied to all concealed components, frames, and closures of the windows.

Innovation in these invisible details is a fundamental part of the window systems, to creatively merge interior and exterior spaces. To achieve this goal, Vitrocsa has developed technologies and mechanisms for a wide range of applications, ranging from curved sliding windows that enable a radius of 3 meters for mobile elements and 1.5 meters for fixed ones, to invisible and pocket frame systems that allow for the complete concealment of the surrounding frame. In addition, they also offer open-angle solutions that remove any limitations on jamb angles and facilitate various combinations of rails and designs.

Whether creating framed views, incorporating nature indoors, or completely uncluttering the horizon, minimalist windows are constantly evolving to meet contemporary needs and those of their users. Combining light, transparency, movement, and innovation, these windows create living, dynamic spaces. They go beyond being translucent elements; they redefine spaces and our interaction with them, establishing a fluid continuity between inside and outside and transforming the way we live and design our spaces.

