Residential Architecture in Ecuador: 8 Contemporary House Projects That Respect Their Natural Surroundings

Save this picture! Un hospedaje en el Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura. Image © Punto Dos Studio

Ecuador, though a relatively small country in terms of land area, boasts a vast and diverse range of ecosystems and natural landscapes, including the Andes mountains, the Pacific coastline, and the Amazon rainforest. This makes the natural environment a key player, shaping its relationship with the built environment and demanding that architecture seamlessly integrate with and respect its context.

Over the years, Ecuadorian architecture has developed its own identity, successfully adapting to these diverse settings. Various construction techniques have been implemented, relying on locally sourced materials to create spaces and shelters in complete harmony with the landscape. Amid the growing trend of seeking a closer connection with nature, architecture in different regions of Ecuador has had to adjust to these conditions.

+ 23

In recent years, Ecuadorian architecture has gained recognition for its ability to integrate ancestral knowledge, community participation, and the use of local materials, combining them with contemporary technologies to create innovative and sustainable proposals. Various firms have led this evolution, demonstrating how these principles can be applied in diverse contexts. A notable example is Al Borde, which has developed high-impact projects with minimal resource use. Natura Futura, on the other hand, has worked in low-resource environments, achieving architectural solutions with strong local impact and international projection. Likewise, La Cabina de la Curiosidad was recently recognized with the ArchDaily Building of the Year 2025 award for its Chaki Wasi project, reaffirming the value of these approaches. These types of initiatives have not only enriched Ecuadorian architecture but have also influenced new generations of architects in the country.

Related Article Craftsmanship Made Architecture: The Chaki Wasi Project by La Cabina de la Curiosidad

On this occasion, we will specifically focus on residential architecture immersed in the natural environments and landscapes of Ecuador, where the combination of vernacular constructions with contemporary techniques is evident in adapting to current needs. Vernacular constructions, which use local materials and ancestral methods, have endured over time and have been enriched with contemporary design innovations. This approach has allowed for the development of solutions that respect the environment and meet the demands of the present, ensuring that the homes are fully integrated into the surrounding natural landscape. An example of this is the use of earth walls, stone partitions, and eucalyptus wood structures, among others, which reflect an intriguing fusion of traditional construction techniques and modern technologies.