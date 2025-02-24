ELEMENTAL Designs Prefabricated Housing Project for Reconstruction in Viña del Mar, Chile

A year after the Viña del Mar mega-fire in Chile and with reconstruction efforts progressing at just 26%, the architecture firm ELEMENTAL and local authorities have begun construction on a prefabricated housing project in one of the residential neighborhoods most affected by the disaster. The project consists of a mid-density residential building with a modular steel structure, intended as a starting point for similar initiatives in response to what is now considered one of the most catastrophic events in Chile's recent history. As stated by Alejandro Aravena and the city's mayor, Macarena Ripamonti, the goal is for the technology and management model behind this project to set a precedent for delivering rapid and permanent housing solutions in emergency situations.

+ 19

The Viña del Mar mega-fire broke out on February 2, 2024, and remained active for two days. During that time, it spread across approximately 9.5 hectares in one of Chile's most densely populated regions, affecting the cities of Viña del Mar, Quilpué, Villa Alemana, and Limache (neighboring towns north of the well-known port of Valparaíso). The fire resulted in the deaths of 132 people and the destruction of around 5,500 homes, as well as industries, services, and emblematic public spaces such as the Botanical Garden. The project designed by ELEMENTAL, the firm led by Pritzker-winning architect Alejandro Aravena, is located in El Olivar, one of the residential neighborhoods most severely impacted by the fire.

The site for this public-private "pilot project" was selected and evaluated by municipal authorities in collaboration with regional universities. The building designed by ELEMENTAL includes four 63m² apartments, built using a total of 8 prefabricated modules and 3 industrialized roof modules. These modules, constructed with a steel frame, composite slabs, and galvanized steel profile walls, are manufactured within a month. They are then transported by truck and assembled on-site in a single day, followed by five days of finishing work under optimal conditions.

Related Article Debunking the Myth that Prefabricated Structures are Rigid and Unattractive

The installation of the modules began on January 21, 2025, and is now in its final stages. By 10 PM on the same day, the first module was placed on-site, and the building's structure was completed with the installation of the roof. The design features one apartment per floor, providing housing for four families whose previous homes were single-story houses with yards. From an architectural perspective, the project represents a shift not only in construction technology but also in housing typology. The implementation of this prototype has a total cost of 223 million Chilean pesos (approximately 220,000 USD), financed in this first version by Chile's Ministry of Finance.

According to Alejandro Aravena, the use of prefabrication and rapid assembly technology addresses a key challenge in emergency scenarios: speed. In Chile, the response to emergencies caused by natural phenomena is mostly managed and financed by the central government, located in the city of Santiago. Given that the country extends 4,270 km in length, encompassing three geographic zones and a wide range of climates, centralizing resources and decision-making presents a significant challenge for emergency housing construction. The Municipality of Viña del Mar sees this project as an opportunity to explore local responses to housing needs. This pilot project, named "Pequeños Condominios" (Small Condominiums) by the municipality, is envisioned as the first of many, aiming to secure additional funding for future units.

Modular housing emerges here as a viable alternative for construction in Latin America. As a collective initiative that acknowledges regional variations, prefabricated housing, so far more common in second homes, can be approached as an effective solution to some of the contemporary challenges facing the construction industry. In terms of design, regional practices such as iHouse Estudio in Uruguay, SET Ideas and Estudio Borrachia in Argentina, and Ensamble de Arquitectura Integral in Colombia, demonstrate that modular construction can offer efficiency without necessarily compromising architectural identity.