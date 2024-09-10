Debunking the Myth that Prefabricated Structures are Rigid and Unattractive

Save this picture! Lagos House / MAPA. Image © Leonardo Finotti

The term "pre-fabricated" may evoke images of standardized and repetitive constructions, like the ones built after World War II when fast and affordable housing was a priority.. Today, however, the contemporary reality is quite different. With the advancement of technologies and construction methods, prefabrication has turned into a symbol of innovation, adaptability, and custom design. It allows the creation of multifunctional and flexible spaces that respond not only to practical needs but also to the aesthetic and sustainable demands of modern architecture. With cutting-edge materials and new technologies, prefabrication offers customized and adaptable solutions for modern living.

The history of prefabrication, however, dates back a long time. According to Prasher and Mittal (2016), the origins of prefabrication can be traced back to some ancient civilizations that utilized modular construction methods long before the technological advances of the modern era. For example, the construction of Stonehenge in England around 3100 B.C. exemplifies early prefabrication with its standardized stone blocks assembled using tongue-and-groove joints for stability. The Egyptian pyramids, with their precisely cut stone blocks, also reflect an advanced understanding of prefabricated techniques, demonstrating the ability to achieve architectural precision through modular assembly.

In 1624, during the colonization period, the British began experimenting with prefabricated pieces to facilitate the construction of buildings in their North American colonies, such as Cape Ann, helping to accelerate the construction process and overcome some of the logistical challenges of building in remote or resource-limited areas. This is considered the first example of a demountable construction, in this case, wooden panel houses shipped from Britain, assembled on-site for use by the fishing fleet, and then disassembled and reassembled multiple times.

By the 19th century, chalets and prefabricated houses were shipped to Australia and California, promoting rapid assembly in destinations with little infrastructure. Notable projects such as the Crystal Palace in London in 1851 utilized prefabricated components made of iron and glass. At the beginning of the 20th century, various innovations were observed, such as the precast concrete houses of John Alexander Brodie and the prefabricated bungalows imported to Great Britain during World War I. However, there was a leap after World War II, when both the UK and the US focused on mass-produced prefabricated homes to address housing shortages. Two well-known examples from this time are Buckminster Fuller´s Dymaxion House and the Lustron Houses.

The "Case Study Houses", developed in the United States in the 1940s, were a milestone in exploring the use of prefabricated materials for the construction of modern, accessible, and multifunctional housing. Sponsored by the magazine Arts & Architecture, the program aimed to create prototypes of residences that could be easily replicated on a large scale, meeting the growing demand for housing in the post-war period. The architects involved, such as Richard Neutra, Charles and Ray Eames, and Pierre Koenig, saw in prefabrication an opportunity to explore new architectural forms, incorporating industrial materials such as steel, glass, and precast concrete into their designs. Their works not only addressed the functional needs of the post-war period but also reflected the social and cultural transformations of the time, promoting an architecture that sought simplicity, connection with the environment, transparency, and fluidity between spaces. In addition to offering practical and economical solutions, each project was designed to be adaptable to different terrains, architectural styles, and owner needs. This adaptability allowed the spaces to be shaped for different uses over time, challenging the notion that prefabrication means rigidity and a lack of originality. It's no coincidence that these projects are still celebrated and influential today.

Another pioneer in the use of modular systems was Jean Prouvé. His "demountable houses," created to house refugees and displaced workers after World War II, were composed of modules that could be easily assembled, disassembled, and rearranged, offering unprecedented flexibility for the time and allowing adaptation to different locations and conditions. Prouvé innovated by employing lightweight and industrial materials, such as wood, steel, and even aluminum, which facilitated the transportation and assembly of the modules while allowing for the customization of spaces. Inspired by automotive manufacturing processes, he brought greater flexibility to the design and fabrication of structures. Prouvé managed to combine functionality with a distinct aesthetic, demonstrating that the limitations of prefabrication could be overcome by creativity in design. His prefabricated buildings, such as the Maison Tropicale or the Demountable Houses, exemplify how it is possible to achieve a modern aesthetic without sacrificing flexibility, functionality, and multifunctionality of spaces. His work has influenced generations of architects and designers, transforming perceptions of the potential of prefabrication and paving the way for current innovations in architecture.

Despite advancements since the post-war period, civil construction continues to face persistent challenges, such as the deficit of quality housing and the urgent need for innovation. These issues are exacerbated by concerns like high greenhouse gas emissions and the inefficiency of many existing buildings. Additionally, the sector faces difficulties such as the shortage of skilled labor, a lack of workforce renewal, and resistance to adopting new technologies. These challenges not only reflect specific problems in civil construction but also point to the need for a broader transformation in how society approaches urban development and construction in general.

In contrast, prefabricated construction presents itself as an effective solution to these challenges. Utilizing automated processes and factory-controlled manufacturing, prefabricated structures require less labor, reduce costs and construction timelines, and enhance the quality and precision of final products. Moreover, it provides stricter control over environmental sustainability and energy efficiency in buildings. Built in factories and assembled on-site, these structures offer remarkable versatility, adapting to different designs and needs, making them an attractive option for both residential and commercial projects.

Based on the function and type of components produced off-site, prefabricated constructions can be categorized in various ways. Structural element systems, such as columns and beams, are typically manufactured from reinforced concrete, steel, or glued laminated wood. Meanwhile, panels–including walls, ceilings, and floors– are quickly assembled on-site, while modular units consist of complete blocks, transported and assembled on-site. This approach offers an efficient solution for complex constructions requiring multifunctionality. Additionally, specific components, like bathrooms or kitchens, are produced separately and integrated into the main building, optimizing the construction process and overcoming common challenges in demanding spaces. While similar to modular units, modular constructions offer greater flexibility by allowing the combination of different modules to create various building configurations. Lastly, façade structures and elements are produced off-site and assembled on-site, merging efficiency with high-quality finishes. Each approach presents distinct advantages, and the ideal choice depends on the specific needs of the project and site conditions.

The development of new materials has also expanded the possibilities of prefabrication. Materials like cross-laminated timber (CLT) and glass-fiber-reinforced concrete (GFRC) combine durability with design flexibility. CLT allows for the creation of large prefabricated panels for walls, floors, and roofs, while GFRC can be molded into complex and thin shapes suitable for façades and internal partitions. Furthermore, the integration of design and digital manufacturing technologies, such as Building Information Modeling (BIM) and 3D printing, has enabled detailed customization and efficient coordination of projects. BIM facilitates the design and construction of prefabricated buildings, allowing components to be manufactured with millimeter precision and assembled on-site quickly and efficiently. Additionally, the use of robotics and automation in the manufacturing of prefabricated components has improved quality and consistency, reducing the need for rework on-site and minimizing material waste.

A relevant and recent project is the Mini-Mod by MAPA Architects, which demonstrates how prefabricated modules can be combined to form versatile dwellings, allowing adaptations for residential, commercial, or recreational use. Another example is the Fogo Island Studios, designed by Saunders Architecture in Canada, where prefabricated elements were used to build multifunctional studios in a remote area, serving both as residences and workspaces for artists. The project Living Unit by OFIS Arhitekti is a prefabricated modular unit that can be used as housing, office, or community space, highlighting the flexibility and adaptability of prefabricated elements in different contexts and uses. These examples illustrate how prefabrication can be employed to create multifunctional and flexible spaces that meet contemporary demands for efficiency and sustainability in architectural design.

Far from being limited to standardized solutions, contemporary prefabricated systems allow for the creation of buildings that meet aesthetic demands and adapt to the multifunctional needs of a constantly changing society. The idea that prefabricated structures are synonymous with rigidity and lack of attractiveness is, today, outdated. Ultimately, it not only challenges but also surpasses historical limitations, providing a new perspective for the future of construction, where efficiency meets creativity, and where each project can be shaped to reflect the diverse and ever-changing needs of contemporary life.

