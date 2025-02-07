Artist Studios and Creative Workspaces: 8 Latin American Projects that Blend Work, Living, and Exhibition Spaces

Save this picture! Ceramics Workshop Liza Crea / - = + x -. Image © Renato Duria

In recent years, working from home has become increasingly common, creating a need for domestic spaces that accommodate both professional and personal life. This is especially true for artists, where the integration of living and working spaces is essential. Often, these spaces must also serve as areas for exhibiting artistic production, such as paintings, sculptures, ceramics, and more.

This fusion of work and living environments has influenced architectural and interior design trends, prioritizing flexibility, multifunctionality, and aesthetics that foster both creativity and comfort. Open-plan layouts, modular furniture, and adaptable lighting solutions are now key elements in designs that support the seamless coexistence of work and personal life.

For smaller offices and workshops, it's crucial to create environments that support well-being and high-quality working conditions. Many of these spaces establish a strong connection to nature, with abundant natural lighting and ventilation systems tailored to the specific activities taking place.

Below, we highlight eight projects from Latin America that thoughtfully address these needs. Through innovative approaches to space use, they redefine the harmonious coexistence of work, living, and creative expression.

This renovation project for the artist aimed to adapt the upper floor where she usually worked with better conditions to support her artistic production. This included new openings, introducing natural lighting, creating custom furniture, and adding an exhibition area to the studio workshop.

This workshop is built with rammed earth, reflecting the clay ceramics produced inside. A central courtyard provides natural lighting and ventilation, while the rammed earth walls define and integrate the workshop and exhibition spaces.

This 18 m² space is seamlessly integrated with the natural landscape and designed for multiple functions, serving as a coworking area, showroom, project workshop, and primarily as our architecture office. Its adaptable spatial configuration enables these activities to coexist effortlessly, without the need for formal alterations, embodying a design approach centered on flexibility.

This light-filled ceramics workshop fits perfectly into a residual space in the artist's home. A sphere between the pergola and the ground shapes the sunshades into a dome, its radius echoed on the wall and façade. Beneath it, the potter's wheel spins in a space reminiscent of a presbytery. The pergola supports a gable roof, while sunscreens, a semi-arch façade, and shelves blend yellow metal and pine wood, creating a functional and expressive design.

An artist couple needed a new place to work. The atelier was created by installing a new roof, featuring a lightweight metal structure with acoustic tiles supported by reinforced 'U' profiles. Spanning transversely across the rear of the lot, it relies on the boundary walls as its primary support. Prioritizing natural light, the space opens onto the patio formed between the atelier and the house, enhancing its connection to the outdoors.

This project involved renovating an existing structure to accommodate the artists' workspace, production, and exhibition of their collections. The studio extends from the street to the backyard, with a showcase facing the neighborhood. Within it, exhibition, production, and daily activities are seamlessly integrated in a flexible layout.

Two workspaces from different disciplines coexist within the same building: a pottery studio and showroom, and an architecture studio. A wooden piece of furniture acts as a bridge between the two, integrating storage, kitchen elements, and shared objects. The central partition, intentionally kept at a low height, reinforces its role as a unifying element. Its design allows for the continuous flow of air and natural light while preserving cross ventilation.

A highly personalized design for an artist who values a close connection to nature. The landscape is prominently experienced from the interior, not only through the stunning views offered by the expansive glazed facade but also through the movement of leaves, wind, and birds visible on the roof. Above, filtered natural light is a constant presence, allowing creativity to flow throughout the space as the day unfolds.