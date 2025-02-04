Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2

Save this picture! Altar Ninho Cabin / Natureza Urbana. Image © Maira Acayaba

The Latin American territory encompasses a vast diversity of climates, atmospheres, and temperatures across its entire expanse. Amid forested landscapes, jungles, or coastal settings, many architects choose to design cabins immersed in natural surroundings, seeking to foster a deeper connection with nature by distancing themselves from the city. While experimenting with different materials and local techniques enhances a stronger bond with the site's traditions and creates a distinct architectural identity for each region, the integration of technological innovations and new construction materials can offer greater resilience to climate change, improve short- and long-term maintenance, optimize construction timelines, and address other key considerations.

When designing small-scale spaces, optimizing square footage while ensuring efficient functionality and installations is key to meeting the needs of their inhabitants. Just as Canada has a deeply rooted national tradition of second homes in the countryside or Africa’s round huts reflect the natural circular rhythm of indigenous cultures, most contemporary cabins in Latin America are conceived with a strong emphasis on respecting the natural landscape and surrounding vegetation. In some cases, they are elevated on stilts to preserve the natural terrain, avoiding disruption to local flora and fauna. For example, while Zero Cabin by Gávea Arquitetos is raised above the ground to minimize topographical alteration and streamline construction, other projects, such as Guayabamba Cabin by Rama Estudio, use materials like bahareque and wood to reclaim the symbolic value of the land and strengthen the connection with nature.

In harmony with tropical, mountainous, or desert environments, Latin American cabins offer retreat and refuge experiences that often incorporate wood not only in exterior cladding and structural elements but also in interiors, enhancing comfort, warmth, and a sense of well-being by integrating architecture with the natural surroundings. Below, discover twelve cabin projects across Brazil, Mexico, Ecuador, Chile, and Panama that, in less than 50 square meters, create cozy and comfortable living spaces.

Location: Areal, Brazil

Areal, Brazil Area: 21 m2

Location: Papallacta, Ecuador

Papallacta, Ecuador Area: 25 m2

Location: Flores da Cunha, Brazil

Flores da Cunha, Brazil Area: 28 m2

Location: San Andrés Huayápam, Mexico

San Andrés Huayápam, Mexico Area: 30 m2

Location: Brazil

Brazil Area: 30 m2

Location: Quito, Ecuador

Quito, Ecuador Area: 33 m2

Location: Paraná, Brazil

Paraná, Brazil Area: 35 m2

Location: Altos del Maria, Panama

Altos del Maria, Panama Area: 36 m2

Location: Joanópolis, Brazil

Joanópolis, Brazil Area: 40 m2

Location: Valdivia, Chile

Valdivia, Chile Area: 45 m2

Location: Lefun, Chile

Lefun, Chile Area: 50 m2