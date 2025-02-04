Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2

The Latin American territory encompasses a vast diversity of climates, atmospheres, and temperatures across its entire expanse. Amid forested landscapes, jungles, or coastal settings, many architects choose to design cabins immersed in natural surroundings, seeking to foster a deeper connection with nature by distancing themselves from the city. While experimenting with different materials and local techniques enhances a stronger bond with the site's traditions and creates a distinct architectural identity for each region, the integration of technological innovations and new construction materials can offer greater resilience to climate change, improve short- and long-term maintenance, optimize construction timelines, and address other key considerations.

When designing small-scale spaces, optimizing square footage while ensuring efficient functionality and installations is key to meeting the needs of their inhabitants. Just as Canada has a deeply rooted national tradition of second homes in the countryside or Africa’s round huts reflect the natural circular rhythm of indigenous cultures, most contemporary cabins in Latin America are conceived with a strong emphasis on respecting the natural landscape and surrounding vegetation. In some cases, they are elevated on stilts to preserve the natural terrain, avoiding disruption to local flora and fauna. For example, while Zero Cabin by Gávea Arquitetos is raised above the ground to minimize topographical alteration and streamline construction, other projects, such as Guayabamba Cabin by Rama Estudio, use materials like bahareque and wood to reclaim the symbolic value of the land and strengthen the connection with nature.

In harmony with tropical, mountainous, or desert environments, Latin American cabins offer retreat and refuge experiences that often incorporate wood not only in exterior cladding and structural elements but also in interiors, enhancing comfort, warmth, and a sense of well-being by integrating architecture with the natural surroundings. Below, discover twelve cabin projects across Brazil, Mexico, Ecuador, Chile, and Panama that, in less than 50 square meters, create cozy and comfortable living spaces.

Zero Cabin / Gávea Arquitetos

  • Location: Areal, Brazil
  • Area: 21 m2

Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 16 of 25
Zero Cabin / Gávea Arquitetos. Image © Pedro Kok
Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 24 of 25
Floor Plan. Cabaña Zero Cabin / Gávea Arquitetos. Image

Arrachay 01 / Javier Mera Luna + Lesly Villagrán + María Beatriz Moncayo

  • Location: Papallacta, Ecuador
  • Area: 25 m2

Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 2 of 25
Arrachay 01 / Javier Mera Luna + Lesly Villagrán + María Beatriz Moncayo. Image © JAG Studio
Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 20 of 25
Ground Floor. Arrachay 01 / Javier Mera Luna + Lesly Villagrán + María Beatriz Moncayo. Image

CABANA SOLENA / Desterro Arquitetos

  • Location: Flores da Cunha, Brazil
  • Area: 28 m2

Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 17 of 25
CABANA SOLENA / Desterro Arquitetos. Image © Geórgia L. Thomé
Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 25 of 25
Ground Floor. CABANA SOLENA / Desterro Arquitetos. Image

Bungalow H / ET.co

  • Location: San Andrés Huayápam, Mexico
  • Area: 30 m2

Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 15 of 25
Bungalow H / ET.co. Image © Omar López Bautista
Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 23 of 25
Floor Plan. Bungalow H / ET.co. Image

Bow House / Atelier Marko Brajovic

  • Location: Brazil
  • Area: 30 m2

Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 12 of 25
Bow House / Atelier Marko Brajovic. Image © Rafael Medeiros
Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 9 of 25
Floor Plan. Bow House / Atelier Marko Brajovic. Image

Guayabamba Cabin / Rama Estudio

  • Location: Quito, Ecuador
  • Area: 33 m2

Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 11 of 25
Guayllabamba Cabin / Rama Estudio. Image © JAG Studio
Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 19 of 25
Ground Floor. Guayllabamba Cabin / Rama Estudio. Image

The Refuge in the Countryside / Bruno Zaitter Arquitetura e Urbanismo

  • Location: Paraná, Brazil
  • Area: 35 m2

Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 14 of 25
The Refuge in the Countryside / Bruno Zaitter Arquitetura e Urbanismo. Image © Sergio Mendonça Jr
Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 8 of 25
Floor Plan. The Refuge in the Countryside / Bruno Zaitter Arquitetura e Urbanismo. Image

Cabin 192 / Isturain+Sam

  • Location: Altos del Maria, Panama
  • Area: 36 m2

Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 13 of 25
Cabin 192 / Isturain+Sam. Image © Alfredo Martiz
Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 7 of 25
First Floor Plan. Cabin 192 / Isturain+Sam. Image

Altar Ninho Cabin / Natureza Urbana

  • Location: Joanópolis, Brazil
  • Area: 40 m2

Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 10 of 25
Altar Ninho Cabin / Natureza Urbana. Image © Maira Acayaba
Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 18 of 25
Location. Altar Ninho Cabin / Natureza Urbana. Image

Mezzanina Cabin / Arce&Westermeier

  • Location: Valdivia, Chile
  • Area: 45 m2

Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 5 of 25
Mezzanina Cabin / Arce&Westermeier. Image © Nicolas Saieh
Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 6 of 25
Floor Plan - First Level. Mezzanina Cabin / Arce&Westermeier. Image

Lefun Refuge / Abarca Palma Arquitectos

  • Location: Lefun, Chile
  • Area: 50 m2

Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 4 of 25
Lefun Refuge / Abarca Palma Arquitectos. Image © Andres Maturana
Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 21 of 25
First Floor Plan. Refugio Lefun Refuge / Abarca Palma Arquitectos. Image

Bosque Refuge / Bruno Zaitter Arquitetura e Urbanismo

  • Location: Balsa Nova, Brazil
  • Area: 50 m2

Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 3 of 25
Bosque Refuge / Bruno Zaitter Arquitetura e Urbanismo. Image © Sergio Mendonça Jr
Cabins in Latin America: 12 Floor Plan Projects Under 50 m2 - Image 22 of 25
Floor Plan. Bosque Refuge / Bruno Zaitter Arquitetura e Urbanismo. Image

