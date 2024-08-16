Zero Cabin / Gávea Arquitetos

+ 25

Collaborators: Amanda Silveira, Beatriz Carneiro, Clara Mesquita, Leonardo Carrilho, Luana Balthazar

Model: Ingrid Monteiro

Complementary Ecological Sanitation Project: Taboa Engenharia

Program: Hospitality

City: Areal

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The Cabana Zero is the prototype of 11 shelters built to serve a spiritual retreat program in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, based on the traditions of the indigenous peoples of the Peruvian Amazon.

As such, they were designed to integrate with the environment, aiming for resource efficiency and the valorization of local knowledge with low environmental impact. Each cabin includes a comfortable interior space for one person, a dry toilet, and a veranda. Wastewater is treated ecologically through a system involving a circle of banana trees and composting.

Located on difficult terrain, Cabana Zero is a modular wooden structure, elevated from the ground to minimize topographical alteration and simplify the construction system and process. The openings are wide, allowing natural light to enter and ensuring adequate ventilation. No cabin has electricity, and all the wood on the site, from an old shed, was reused in construction.

Furthermore, the cabins stand out for their duality in how they present themselves to their occupants and integrate with the landscape. The natural pine interior contrasts with the black-stained wooden verandas, creating a deliberate abstraction and immersing occupants in direct and expansive contact with nature.

The surrounding vegetation is being restored with native vegetation and trails to allow access to specific areas of the forest without causing damage to the environment.