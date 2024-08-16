Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Zero Cabin / Gávea Arquitetos

Zero Cabin / Gávea Arquitetos - Image 2 of 30Zero Cabin / Gávea Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BeamZero Cabin / Gávea Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WindowsZero Cabin / Gávea Arquitetos - Image 5 of 30Zero Cabin / Gávea Arquitetos - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Cabins & Lodges, Sustainability
Areal, Brazil
  • Architects: Gávea Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  226 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Lead Architects: Alziro Neto, Felipe Rio Branco e Júlia Carreiro
  • Collaborators: Amanda Silveira, Beatriz Carneiro, Clara Mesquita, Leonardo Carrilho, Luana Balthazar
  • Model: Ingrid Monteiro
  • Complementary Ecological Sanitation Project: Taboa Engenharia
  • Program: Hospitality
  • City: Areal
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Zero Cabin / Gávea Arquitetos - Image 7 of 30
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. The Cabana Zero is the prototype of 11 shelters built to serve a spiritual retreat program in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, based on the traditions of the indigenous peoples of the Peruvian Amazon.

Zero Cabin / Gávea Arquitetos - Image 9 of 30
© Pedro Kok

As such, they were designed to integrate with the environment, aiming for resource efficiency and the valorization of local knowledge with low environmental impact. Each cabin includes a comfortable interior space for one person, a dry toilet, and a veranda. Wastewater is treated ecologically through a system involving a circle of banana trees and composting.

Zero Cabin / Gávea Arquitetos - Image 12 of 30
© Pedro Kok
Zero Cabin / Gávea Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Deck
© Pedro Kok
Zero Cabin / Gávea Arquitetos - Image 26 of 30
Axo
Zero Cabin / Gávea Arquitetos - Image 18 of 30
© Pedro Kok

Located on difficult terrain, Cabana Zero is a modular wooden structure, elevated from the ground to minimize topographical alteration and simplify the construction system and process. The openings are wide, allowing natural light to enter and ensuring adequate ventilation. No cabin has electricity, and all the wood on the site, from an old shed, was reused in construction.

Zero Cabin / Gávea Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
© Pedro Kok
Zero Cabin / Gávea Arquitetos - Image 23 of 30
Plan
Zero Cabin / Gávea Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Pedro Kok

Furthermore, the cabins stand out for their duality in how they present themselves to their occupants and integrate with the landscape. The natural pine interior contrasts with the black-stained wooden verandas, creating a deliberate abstraction and immersing occupants in direct and expansive contact with nature.

Zero Cabin / Gávea Arquitetos - Image 28 of 30
Model 01

The surrounding vegetation is being restored with native vegetation and trails to allow access to specific areas of the forest without causing damage to the environment.

Zero Cabin / Gávea Arquitetos - Image 21 of 30
© Pedro Kok

