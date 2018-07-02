World
  Micro-Architecture: 40 Big Ideas for Small Cabins

Micro-Architecture: 40 Big Ideas for Small Cabins

Micro-Architecture: 40 Big Ideas for Small Cabins
Micro-Architecture: 40 Big Ideas for Small Cabins, Courtesy of Klein
Courtesy of Klein

© Markus Bollen © Leonardo Finotti © Gori Salvà © Nicolai Rapp + 81

In spite of their apparent simplicity, small cabins have always been a welcome design challenge in which scale, materiality and habitability must be resolved in order to take maximum advantage of minimal spaces. Perhaps the most famous exercise in cabin design, the Le Corbusier-designed 16m2 cabanon was a container of ideas in which the Swiss architect explored the "modulor"-- an understanding of the fundamentality of human scale. In the ensuing half-century, many prominent architects have ventured into cabin design both experimentally and at a primitive level, especially as a small refuge in harmony within a natural context.

We have selected 36 small cabin designs from around the world that explore different types of solutions according to context and programmatic needs. 

Micro Courtyard House / Atelier Kaiser Shen (7m2)

© Nicolai Rapp
© Nicolai Rapp
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Diogene / Renzo Piano (7.5m2)

© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

The Treehouse / Wee Studio (8m2)

© RoadsideAlien Studio
© RoadsideAlien Studio
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Antoine / BUREAU A (9m2)

© Dylan Perrnound
© Dylan Perrnound
Section
Section

Studentboende: Student Unit / Tengbom (10m2)

© Bertil Hertzberg
© Bertil Hertzberg
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Viking Seaside Summer House / FREAKS Architecture (12m2)

© Jules Couartou
© Jules Couartou
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The Cabin / JAN TYRPEKL (12.5m2) 

© Antonin Matejovski
© Antonin Matejovski
Floor Plans
Floor Plans

Slice / Saunders Architecture (15m2)

Charred Cabin / DRAA (15m2)

© Felipe Camus
© Felipe Camus
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Ecologic Pavilion In Alsace / Studio 1984 (15m2)

Courtesy of Studio 1984
Courtesy of Studio 1984
Section - Plan
Section - Plan

DD16 / BIO-architects (16m2)

© Vlad Mitichev
© Vlad Mitichev
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

A45 / BIG (17m2)

Courtesy of Klein
Courtesy of Klein
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Permanent Camping / Casey Brown Architecture (18m2)

© Rob Brown
© Rob Brown
Section
Section

Cabin on the Border / SO? Architecture&Ideas (18m2)

Courtesy of SO?
Courtesy of SO?
Section
Section

Rolling Huts / Olson Kundig (18.6m2)

© Tim Bies
© Tim Bies
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The Truffle / Ensamble Estudio (25m2)

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe
Floor Plans
Floor Plans

Cabanas no Rio / Aires Mateus (26m2)

© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

KODA / Kodasema (26.8m2)

©Paul Kuimet
©Paul Kuimet
Floor Plans
Floor Plans

Tree Snake Houses / Luís Rebelo de Andrade + Tiago Rebelo de Andrade (27m2)

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
Floor Plans
Floor Plans

Portable House ÁPH80 / Ábaton Arquitectura (27m2)

© Juan Baraja
© Juan Baraja
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

MIMA Light / MIMA Architects (27m2)

© Jose Campos
© Jose Campos
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Knapphullet / Lund Hagem (30m2)

© Kim Muller
© Kim Muller
Site Plan
Site Plan

Thoreau's Cabin / cc-studio (35m2)

© John Lewis Marshall
© John Lewis Marshall
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Slow Cabins (TM) in Belgium / Xavier Leclair (36m2)

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Box House / Alan Chu & Cristiano Kato (36m2)

© Djan Chu
© Djan Chu
Floor Plans
Floor Plans

Treehouse Solling / baumraum (37m2)

© Markus Bollen
© Markus Bollen
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Tower Studio / Saunders Architecture (37.7m2)

© Bent René Synnevág
© Bent René Synnevág
Section
Section

Escondido / Alberto Kalach (38.8m2)

Courtesy of Alberto Kalach
Courtesy of Alberto Kalach
Floor Plan - Section
Floor Plan - Section

Quebrada House / UNarquitectura (40m2)

© Natalia Vial
© Natalia Vial
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Summerhouse T / Krupinski/Krupinska Arkitekter (40m2)

© Äke E:son Lindman
© Äke E:son Lindman
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Refugi Lieptgas / Georg Nickisch + Selina Walder (40m2)

© Gaudenz Danuser
© Gaudenz Danuser
Section
Section

MINIMOD Catuçaba / MAPA (42m2)

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Treehouse Riga / Appleton & Domingos (44m2)

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Garden House / Caspar Schols (45m2)

© Jorrit't Hoen
© Jorrit't Hoen
Elevation
Elevation

Colorado Outward Bound Micro Cabins / University of Colorado Denver (48m2)

© Jesse Kouroiwa
© Jesse Kouroiwa
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

Whangapoua / Crosson Clarke Carnachan (48.8m2)

© Jackie Meiring
© Jackie Meiring
Floor Plans
Floor Plans

House Prototype / Luis Roldan Velasco + Ángel Hevia Antuña (50m2)

© Gori Salvà
© Gori Salvà
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The VIPP Shelter / VIPP (55m2)

Courtesy of Vipp
Courtesy of Vipp
Floor Plans
Floor Plans

Eyrie Houses / Cheshire Architects (58m2)

© Jeremy Toth
© Jeremy Toth
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Moonlight Cabin / Jackson Clements Burrows (60m2)

© Jeremy Weihrauch
© Jeremy Weihrauch
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Diego Hernández
Author

News Architecture News
Cite: Diego Hernández. "Micro-Architecture: 40 Big Ideas for Small Cabins" 02 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896926/micro-architecture-40-big-ideas-for-small-cabins/> ISSN 0719-8884

