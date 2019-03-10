Quebrada House / UNarquitectura

+ 10

Architects UNarquitectura

Location Curacaví, Chile

Category Houses

Project Architects Alejandro Urrutia, Juan Pablo Nazar

Project Area 40.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Photography Natalia Vial

Text description provided by the architects. Retreat located in a forest on a creek in central Chile.

Located on the creek, elevated by pilotis, it is accessible through a bridge and has views at the level of the foliage of trees.

The house "breaks" adapting to the slope and differentiating the private and public space within a single enclosure.