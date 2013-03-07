Permanent Camping / Casey Brown Architecture

Landscape Architecture · Glenroy, Australia Architects Authors of this architecture project Casey Brown Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a remote pristine mountain on a sheep station in central western NSW, this structure was the realisation of a dream for the client. Sited at the edge of a ridge surrounded by large granite boulders and ancient dead trees, the tower has panoramic views for hundreds of miles to the horizon.

Conceived as a retreat for one or two people, the building has a minimal 3x3m footprint providing shelter. The structure is a two storey copper clad tower; the sides open up on the ground level to provide wide verandahs to the north, east and western elevations. To the south a water tank and winches are located to operate the moveable verandah roofs. When not in use, these roofs close down to completely enclose the timber and glass interior protecting it from the elements in particular bush fires.

Internally, the structure is beautifully crafted from recycled ironbark providing a sleeping loft and small kitchen with a Rais wood fired slow combustion stove.

Water is collected on the roof and a separate WC, also in copper clad hardwood, is located a short walk to the west. The structure is heavily insulated from both cold winds and searing daytime temperatures with multi layered walls all ventilated top and bottom allowing free air movement.

Due to the isolated nature of the building site, the building was completely prefabricated by the builder Jeffery Broadfield in Sydney then transported to site and erected.



