World
  ArchDaily
  Articles
  Canada's Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins

In Canada, the tradition of owning a secondary home in the countryside is a deeply rooted aspect of the national culture. In Ontario and parts of the Maritimes, these nature-surrounded secondary homes are often called "cottages". In British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan, the term "cabin" is more common, while in Quebec, they are known as "chalets." Regardless of what they are called, these rural retreats offer Canadians an escape from urban life, a place to gather with friends and family, reconnect with nature and enjoy outdoor activities throughout the year.

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 2 of 28Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 3 of 28Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 4 of 28Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 1 of 28Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - More Images+ 23

From lakes and rivers nestled among forests in Ontario and Quebec to the mountain ranges in British Columbia, Canada offers a variety of landscapes that serve both as inspiration and a challenge to designers. This range of natural settings allows architects to explore and implement different strategies and techniques tailored to each environment. For example, structures might be elevated on stilts to preserve the natural terrain allowing minimal disruption. Orienting buildings to maximize views and natural light is another very common practice, with many architects emphasizing sustainable strategies like passive heating and cooling to suit remote or resource-limited areas. The combination of these characteristics allows the projects to harmonize with their surroundings and offer spaces that interact with their immediate context.

Read on to discover 27 projects across Canada, grouped into distinct settings like mountainous regions, lakeside, and other landscapes.

Mountains and Forests

The mountain and forest landscapes in Canada are marked by rugged terrains and dense vegetation. In this section, we see many cabins that adapt to the rocky terrain by using stilts, with sloped roofs to prevent the accumulation of snow in the winter. The simple volumes make use of warm tones and materials to blend into the forest and integrate with the landscape.

Saltbox Passive House / Atelier l'Abri

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 22 of 28
Saltbox Passive House by Atelier l'Abri. Image © Raphaël Thibodeau

Float House / Omar Gandhi Architect

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 9 of 28
Float House by Omar Gandhi Architect. Image © Omar Gandhi

Rabbit Snare Gorge / Omar Gandhi Architect + Design Base 8

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 17 of 28
Rabbit Snare Gorge by Omar Gandhi Architect + Design Base 8. Image © Doublespace

Kanata Cabin / Atelier l'Abri

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 8 of 28
Kanata Cabin by Atelier l'Abri. Image © Raphaël Thibodeau

Pole House / DIN Projects

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 16 of 28
Pole House by DIN Projects. Image Courtesy of DIN Projects

White Rock House / Omar Gandhi Architect

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 11 of 28
White Rock House by Omar Gandhi Architect. Image © Ema Peter

Chalet Papillon / RobitailleCurtis

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 14 of 28
Chalet Papillon by RobitailleCurtis. Image © Adrien Williams

Territoire Charlevoix Cabin / Atelier l'Abri

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 5 of 28
Territoire Charlevoix Cabin by Atelier l'Abri. Image © Raphaël Thibodeau

Poisson Blanc Chalet / NatureHumaine

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 25 of 28
Poisson Blanc Chalet by NatureHumaine. Image © Raphaël Thibodeau

Bunkie on the Hill Residence / Dubbeldam Architecture + Design

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 13 of 28
Bunkie on the Hill Residence by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design. Image © Riley Snelling

Lakes and Rivers

Canada is the country with the most lakes in the world, with a count of over 800,000. This makes the lake chalet the most common typology in this round-up. In some cases, the cabins are just overlooking the lake from the top of a cliff and in others, they are designed to float on the water. In addition, the abundance of lakes also means there is a great number of private islands. Such is the case of Whistling Wind Island by akb Architects which offers an interesting case study on how to adapt a property to a terrain broken into several plots separated by water.

Floating House / MOS Architects

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 10 of 28
Floating House by MOS Architects. Image © MOS Architects

Chalet A / Matière Première Architecture

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 6 of 28
Chalet A by Matière Première Architecture. Image © Ian Balmorel

Whistling Wind Island / Akb Architects

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 28 of 28
Whistling Wind Island by Akb Architects. Image © Doublespace

Farouche Tremblant / Atelier l'Abri

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 4 of 28
Farouche Tremblant by Atelier l'Abri. Image © Raphaël Thibodeau

Des Forges Residence / Bourgeois Lechasseur architectes

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 24 of 28
Des Forges Residence / Bourgeois by Lechasseur architectes. Image © Adrien Williams

Bridge Studio / Saunders Architecture

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 7 of 28
Bridge Studio by Saunders Architecture. Image © Bent René Synnevåg

Sunset Cabin / Taylor Smyth Architects

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 26 of 28
Sunset Cabin by Taylor Smyth Architects. Image © Ben Rahn / A-Frame Inc.

Boundary Point Cabin / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson + Miller Mottola Calabro

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 27 of 28
Boundary Point Cabin by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson + Miller Mottola Calabro. Image © Bryce Duffy

House in Saint-Simeon / Architecture Casa

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 12 of 28
House in Saint-Simeon by Architecture Casa. Image © Steve Montpetit

Hills and Prairies

Canada is not just mountains and rivers, there is a lot of its territory which is covered in gently rolling hills. This section showcases three projects from Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Ontario. Not prairies in the ecological sense, these regions do offer grassy and open areas that allow for contrast against the backdrop of the surroundings. In this way, the designers were able to achieve sculptural-looking houses with relatively simple volumes. 

House on Limekiln Line / Studio Moffitt

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 2 of 28
House on Limekiln Line by Studio Moffitt. Image © Shai Gil

Enough House / MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 23 of 28
Enough House by MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects. Image © William Green

High House / DELORDINAIRE

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 3 of 28
High House by DELORDINAIRE. Image © Olivier Blouin

Coast

Most of the projects in this section are located in the Maritime Provinces. These houses approach the landscape with respect using stilts to avoid cutting through the rock. The environment makes it easy for designs to stand out against the dramatic nature by using light colors or blend with it using darker tones. The cabins also showcase flatter roofs and big windows that take the most advantage of the ocean views. 

Squish Studio / Saunders Architecture

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 20 of 28
Squish Studio by Saunders Architecture. Image © Bent René Synnevåg

Cliff House / Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 15 of 28
Cliff House by Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects. Image © Greg Richardson

Fogo Island Long Studio / Saunders Architecture

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 21 of 28
Fogo Island Long Studio by Saunders Architecture. Image © Bent René Synnevåg

Two Hulls / Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 19 of 28
Two Hulls by Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects. Image © Greg Richardson

Tower Studio / Saunders Architecture

Canada’s Wilderness Retreats: Exploring The Nation's Tradition of Nature-Bound Cabins - Image 18 of 28
Tower Studio by Saunders Architecture. Image © Bent René Synnevåg

