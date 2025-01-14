Water is Coming: DAC Opens Exhibition on Adapting to a Changing World

Save this picture! Danish Architecture Center (DAC) - "Water is Coming”. Image © Anders Sune Berg

The Danish Architecture Center (DAC) will open its new exhibition, "Water is Coming" in October 2024, remaining open until March 12, 2025. The exhibition addresses the escalating global water crisis, prompted by melting polar ice, rising groundwater levels, and increasingly frequent and intense flooding. It acknowledges the reality of rising sea levels and extreme weather events, shifting the focus from mitigation to adaptation. The exhibition aims to foster a deeper understanding of our complex relationship with water, exploring its vital role as both a life-giving resource and a potential threat to human settlements.

The exhibition showcases a diverse range of solutions from Denmark and internationally demonstrating how urban design and planning can adapt to a future with more water. The exhibition presents concrete projects illustrating innovative approaches to urban development, waterfront housing, and biodiversity conservation. Models and projections demonstrate collaborative efforts between scientists, architects, landscape architects, and urban planners to safeguard cities while creating recreational spaces that integrate both human needs and natural environments.

Featured projects include Copenhagen Islands, the Østerbro neighborhood revitalization, and Enghaveparken, highlighting diverse strategies for water management and integration within existing urban frameworks. Larger-scale projects such as Lynetteholm and Niederhafen demonstrate how significant infrastructure projects can serve as both storm surge protection and vibrant public spaces.

The exhibition explores various approaches to climate adaptation, ranging from localized initiatives to extensive infrastructure projects. It presents both nature-based solutions and technically advanced constructions, acknowledging the complexities and sometimes contradictory nature of these approaches. By highlighting different perspectives, including those that have sparked public debate, the exhibition encourages critical reflection and fosters a valuable discussion on the future of climate adaptation strategies.

We're at a crossroads. Water is both a life-giving resource and a threat to our way of life. At the exhibition, we want to show that our ability to integrate and manage water will shape the future of cities and the lives of many people. We can adapt, but we have to think differently, work together, and take our outset in nature. This will yield radical solutions, and they can very well be extremely attractive. - Senior curator Pernille Stockmarr

To create its environment, "Water is Coming" uses a multi-sensory approach, incorporating a scenography of flowing textiles, evocative lighting, and sound installations. Interactive elements such as computer games allow visitors to navigate fictional future landscapes affected by rising sea levels. It also brings contributions from the Danish Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale, including the "Mermaid Bay" installation, which dramatically portrays the fragility of coastal ecosystems. The exhibition aims to inspire visitors to reflect upon the crucial role of water in shaping our future and encourages active participation in discussions on water conservation and responsible management.

"Water is Coming" joins a growing number of exhibitions exploring the intersection of architecture, nature, and climate change. Similar themes are explored in the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art's "Living Structures" open until March 23, 2025, showcasing ecoLogicStudio's innovative bio-digital designs, and the Nieuwe Instituut's "Garden Futures", on view until April 13, 2025, which examines the garden's historical and future roles in society.