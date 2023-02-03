Coastal Landscapes of the Future: The Danish Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale is Curated by Josephine Michau

Save this picture! The Danish Pavilion. Image © Hampus Berndtson

The Danish Pavilion has announced Josephine Michau as the curator of the exhibition “Coastal Imaginaries” to represent Denmark at the 18th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia. The exhibition highlights nature-based design solutions to alleviate global challenges like rising sea levels and storm floods. The team behind the exhibition represents a collaboration between the landscape architectural firm Schønherr and researchers, artists, Danish trade organizations, and scientific institutions. The selected subject aligns with the biennale’s overarching theme of Laboratory of the Future, running from May 20th to November 26th, 2023, in the Giardini, at the Arsenale, and at various locations around Venice.

The pavilion aims to present visitors with some principles and strategies in which nature can be used for coastal protection and climate adaptation. Nature-based solutions can be found throughout history. They show a deep understanding of local conditions and present low-technology adaptation for living safely with water. Throughout the exhibition, a series of future scenarios show how the Copenhagen coastline could employ these design solutions to adapt to the challenges posed by climate change.

In addition to protection, these nature-based interventions also hold the potential of becoming recreational areas for the people, habitats for local flora and fauna, carbon storage elements, and sources of food and materials. The Danish Pavilions aims to explore all of these facets and present creative examples of reliable solutions.

The pavilion is also designed to cater to all senses. Scenographer and artist Christian Friedländer and sound designer Peter Albrechtsen will translate parts of the research into sensory experiences, bringing the coastal landscape closer to the visitors of the pavilion. For this exhibition, curator Josephine Michau brings together a wide range of experts from various Danish institutions, including architect and landscape architect Anna Aslaug Lund, who represents the research project Mitigating Sea Level Rise, as architect and Associate Professor David Garcia, and students in the Architecture and Extreme Environments graduate master program at the Royal Danish Academy.

We’re in the middle of the Anthropocene Age – that is, the age of mankind – where geologists have declared humanity to be a geological force on equal terms with volcanoes, meteor strikes and tectonic shifts. Humans are contributing to many of the crises we are facing today, including the biodiversity crisis, the climate crisis, the environmental crisis, and the food crisis. We have not only the opportunity, but also the duty, to take action and reverse this trend, and the architects who design our physical surroundings play a vital role in this. - Curator Josephine Michau.

Other national pavilions have also announced their curators and selected themes. The Georgian Pavilion, curated by the Tbilisi Architecture Biennial, explores the relationship between the flow of time and energy and the story of an artificially altered settlement in the Dusheti region of Georgia. Uzbekistan Pavilion has chosen Studio KO to curate an exhibition focused on the country’s rich architectural heritage and traditions, while Argentina’s pavilion looks at “The Future of Water” under the direction of Diego Arraigada.