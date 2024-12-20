Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. A European Citizens’ Initiative Calls for a “Right to Reuse” Existing Buildings

A European Citizens’ Initiative Calls for a “Right to Reuse” Existing Buildings

Save

HouseEurope! is the European Citizens' Initiative calling for EU legislation to make renovation and reuse of existing structures more easy, affordable and social. The initiative aims to curb demolition driven by speculation and foster a construction industry that prioritizes the potential of existing public and private buildings. As a tool of direct democracy, European Citizens' Initiatives allow citizens to propose legislation at the EU level. For the legislation to be officially considered and implemented by the European Commission and EU member states, it requires the support of 1 million European citizens from at least seven EU countries. Voting starts on February 1st, 2025.

A European Citizens’ Initiative Calls for a “Right to Reuse” Existing Buildings - Image 2 of 6A European Citizens’ Initiative Calls for a “Right to Reuse” Existing Buildings - Image 3 of 6A European Citizens’ Initiative Calls for a “Right to Reuse” Existing Buildings - Image 4 of 6A European Citizens’ Initiative Calls for a “Right to Reuse” Existing Buildings - Image 5 of 6A European Citizens’ Initiative Calls for a “Right to Reuse” Existing Buildings - More Images+ 1

Save this picture!
A European Citizens’ Initiative Calls for a “Right to Reuse” Existing Buildings - Image 2 of 6
Conversion of a Wine Storage into Housing Esch Sintzel Architekten . Image © Philip Heckhausen

The current system, driven by speculative real estate practices, prioritizes new construction, leading to the demolition of millions of square meters of existing buildings annually. This results in significant social, economic, and environmental costs, including job losses, wasted resources, increased carbon emissions, and the destruction of cultural heritage. The initiative aims to change this by incentivizing renovation, creating a more sustainable and equitable building industry. The proposed legislation is based on 3 key pillars: tax reductions for renovation works and the reuse of materials, fair rules for the assessment of existing buildings, and new values for the embedded CO2 in existing structures.

Save this picture!
A European Citizens’ Initiative Calls for a “Right to Reuse” Existing Buildings - Image 5 of 6
Maison des Vauches Bertrand Van Dorp. Image © Sven Högger

HouseEurope! emerged from the fight to save the Mäusebunker building from demolition, highlighting a systemic problem: renovation is perceived as riskier and more expensive than new construction, ignoring the social and environmental costs of demolition. By factoring in the hidden costs of demolition and promoting the value of existing structures, HouseEurope! aims for a sustainable and equitable building sector.

Related Article

Barcelona Plans to Ban Tourist Apartment Rentals to Ease the Housing Crisis

The initiative has already gained support from a diverse network, including architects Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron, founders of Herzog & de Meuron, Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal of Lacaton & Vassal, design studio Formafantasma, Oana Bogdan, sociologist Joanna Kusiak from Cambridge University, political economist Ann Pettifor, and Ruth Schagemann, President of the Architects' Council of Europe.

Save this picture!
A European Citizens’ Initiative Calls for a “Right to Reuse” Existing Buildings - Image 3 of 6
Architecture School Montpellier Renovation - Maignial Architectes & Associés. Image © 11h45

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "A European Citizens’ Initiative Calls for a “Right to Reuse” Existing Buildings" 20 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025037/a-european-citizens-initiative-calls-for-a-right-to-reuse-existing-buildings> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags