The Role of Digital Technologies in Modern Construction: Insights into BAU 2025

The use of innovative tools, techniques, materials, and technologies to shape the future of construction is a subject that captivates professionals across architecture, engineering, construction, and planning, as well as investors and industry leaders. Advances in technology and breakthroughs in material science provide a rich landscape for exploration and discussion, sparking lively debates on the ongoing transformations in both urban and rural environments. Key areas of focus include resource management, the challenges posed by the climate crisis, and the broader implications for the built environment.

From January 13 to 17, 2025, BAU, the leading trade fair for architecture, materials, and systems, will take place in Munich. This prestigious event will highlight the latest innovations in both commercial and residential construction, along with cutting-edge trends in interior design for new builds, renovations, and refurbishments. With 18 pavilions, BAU will offer a wide array of solutions, including digital technologies, robotics, automation, and materials such as aluminum, glass, chemicals, ceramics, wood, and much more.

Following the 2023 edition, which gathered 2,260 exhibitors and 190,000 visitors, BAU remains a key meeting point for the construction sector, facilitating the exchange of ideas, the presentation of products, materials, and services, and the strengthening of professional networks to explore the future of construction.

To tackle the challenges of climate change, including extreme weather events and severe damage, an adaptive approach to building design is proposed. By discussing resilient and climate-friendly construction, experts aim to highlight solutions on various scales, considering both short- and long-term strategies. A holistic perspective is adopted to plan and create livable spaces, addressing aspects such as sustainability, accessibility, and cost reduction. Resilient urban districts and sustainable architecture are key strategies to face the climate crisis.

Faced with the social, economic, and ecological challenges arising from urban development, the demand for space and land use continuously increase creating conflicts of objectives between uses and sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, mobility, and energy. The construction industry faces the challenge of responding to actual pressures and shaping future developments in urban, rural, and transitional areas. For instance, creating affordable housing in both cities and rural regions promotes social inclusion and diversity while stabilizing local communities and economies. The Baugruppe system places residents at the center, offering an alternative housing approach that adapt spaces to meet their needs and aspirations.

Given the increasing global consumption of raw materials and resources, coupled with growing waste production, material shortages, and supply chain challenges, BAU highlights the importance of resource-efficient construction to achieve sustainability in the industry. By prioritizing the quality of life for current and future generations, this approach encourages the use of sustainable materials and advanced technologies to conserve resources, promote circular economies, and reduce emissions and energy intensity in traditional construction materials through innovative production processes. Efficiency, sufficiency, and coherence are identified as fundamental strategies for sustainable development.

As construction costs rise and housing shortages worsen, one possible path to increasing productivity requires the adoption of digital tools such as digital twins, artificial intelligence, and robotics. Serial and modular construction using industrially prefabricated components is transforming the construction sector by delivering high quality, efficient material use, cost savings, reduced on-site waste, and faster, more cost-effective solutions. There is consensus that modular and serial construction is not an end in itself but a means to improve productivity. Digital planning tools like Building Information Modeling (BIM) streamline construction optimization and raw material use, while robotics and artificial intelligence enhance safety and quality on construction sites.

What defines cost-effective construction? What economic, social and cultural factors influence its application? Cost-effective construction integrates tools that optimize efficiency and sustainability. This approach to planning, executing and designing cost-, time- and resource-efficient projects focuses on balancing investment costs, operational expenses, and sustainability across a building's entire life cycle. It also requires a comprehensive understanding of economic and ecological aspects, analyzing life cycle costs from construction to decommissioning. By understanding the behavior of materials and construction techniques, it becomes possible to improve indoor comfort, develop treatments, and implement insulation solutions that extend the lifespan of buildings over time.

In this way, BAU provides a huge opportunity to explore and discuss the current challenges facing the construction industry, along with the solutions being proposed. This experience features a wide range of exhibitors and brands, offering extensive programs of forums, guided tours, awards, and various events across different areas and settings. Here are some brands to look out for:

Jansen: Steel, Material of Masterpieces

Hall B1, Booth 320

Jansen's profile systems provide innovative solutions and greater design freedom. As they mention, steel enhances building safety and is more sustainable than other construction materials. By combining forward-thinking design with ecological foresight, steel blends form, function, and sustainability seamlessly. It allows for unlimited recycling and is perfectly suited for adaptive reuse projects. Alongside previous innovations like the VISS Fire EI30 RC2/3 and the Janisol Arte 2.0 door Plus, they now introduce the Janisol Arte 66 lift-and-slide door which features a 55 mm face width in the centre section and has different opening types with several threshold options.

dormakaba: For Every Place That Matters

Hall B1, Booth 319

Dormakaba showcases its latest advancements and innovations in integrated access solutions, aiming to set new standards in security and sustainability with a focus on customer needs. Their offerings include an intelligent system for automatic sliding doors, a door assistant for barrier-free access, the digital EntriWorX Ecosystem, access solutions for critical infrastructures, and a new locking system.

LAMILUX: We live daylight

Hall C2, Booth 321

LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Group demonstrates at their stand how natural light shapes modern architecture. The brand offers innovative skylight systems for various construction projects, ensuring efficient use of natural light. Their products range from flat roof hatches and flat roof windows to glass roof constructions. Additionally, their specialized smoke and heat extraction ventilation systems provide enhanced safety during fires, solidifying their role as essential components of fire protection.

Sika: Sustainability, innovation and digitalization

Hall: A1 Booth: 502 and 213

At BAU 2025 in Munich, Sika will showcase its innovative products and solutions aimed at supporting energy-efficient and sustainable construction. The company's offerings are designed to help address current challenges such as planning, technical advice, and the selection of suitable building and construction materials. From 13th to 18th January 2025, visitors can explore the world of ONE SIKA in Hall A1.

Learn more about BAU 2025 here.