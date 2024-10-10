By Residents for Residents: What is the Baugruppe System?

Save this picture! BIGyard / Zanderroth Architekten. Image © Simon Menges

Designing a typical residential building rarely involves its future residents. Often created by property developers in response to predefined market demands, the projects are rarely optimized for livability. An emerging development system that began in Germany aims to change this dynamic and reposition the residents at the core of the new housing developments. The Baugruppe system, German for "building group," proposes an alternative approach to housing that allows groups of individuals to come together to design and construct their residential spaces, bypassing traditional developers to create personalized and sustainable living environments.

By forming a collective, future homeowners engage directly with architects and contractors, designing spaces that cater explicitly to their needs and ideals. They become the developers. Clear rules are set out from the beginning to avoid conflict, and construction specialists including architects are hired to oversee the development. While many Baugruppe housing systems include ample communal areas, the owners maintain private ownership of their units, which are usually fully equipped. This direct involvement contrasts sharply with conventional housing developments, where buyers typically fit into predefined structures. The core principles guiding Baugruppe projects encompass community collaboration, customization, affordability, and sustainability.

The system emerged in Germany, as a reaction to affordability concerns. Despite Germany's low homeownership rates, community-oriented projects have flourished, particularly in urban areas like Freiburg and Cologne, fostering sustained social interactions and cohesive communities. A study from 2015 states that over 60% percent of new properties built for private ownership are comprised of self-built developments and housing cooperatives such as Baugruppe developments are estimated at 15 to 17% of the housing sector.

Among the main motivations for adopting this system are cost efficiency and customization, as well as aligning homes with personal needs. By bypassing the real estate developer, costs are reduced, as there is no need for profit margins and speculative pricing. The financial transparency of these projects allows participants to allocate funds more efficiently, prioritizing quality materials and sustainable technologies over marketing and administrative costs.

By engaging collectively in the building process, Group-build housing fosters a strong sense of identity and belonging, as spaces can be customized to reflect personal and collective needs. The system also intrinsically encourages inter-dependencies among participants, transforming isolated houses into integrated communities. These projects foster community through shared goals and mutual support during the building process. This foundation created during the construction phases is often translated into continued community development. Shared spaces, such as gardens, workshops, or communal kitchens, often feature prominently in Baugruppe developments, encouraging interaction and fostering a sense of belonging.

One such example is the BIGyard by Zanderroth Architekten, built by 72 partners under autonomous responsibility. In this case, the 1,300 sqm interior garden is shared, and not divided between the residents, offering them ample space for car-free interactions. The development also includes communal cooking facilities, a sauna, and 4 guest apartments. The private residential units are however privately owned, and their design has been customized to each owner's needs, from customized layouts to the choice of finish. Shared features such as the facades and garden design were planned by the architects, in collaboration with the group.

While most Group-build associations begin by acquiring a plot of land, the system also works to renovate an older structure or convert an unused building for co-housing. One such example is the Baugruppe House by No Architects, which resulted from the association of three families that bought a three-story, 130 sqm villa in central Prague, Czechia. The building was reimagined so that each family occupied one of the floors in a typical apartment layout. The vertical circulation is separated from the apartments to allow for privacy, while spaces in the cellar and courtyard are shared, including the laundry, technical spaces, and a club room. The single garage was replaced by a bike parking structure and a gardening shed, encouraging more sustainable urban living.

One of the advantages of the Baugruppe is the ability to take ownership of sites that are unattractive for large-scale developers, allowing for smaller but more well-adapted interventions within the urban fabric. This way, small irregular plots, height limitations, and other constraints may complicate the straightforward process of real estate developers, but, when approached from a granular level, they can prove to be attractive locations for family life. This is what was achieved by the 15 families who have acquired one of the last building plots in central Neukölln, Germany, transforming it with the help of IFUB* into an ecological, friendly, yet modern housing system that is well integrated into the city surroundings

As future residents are directly involved in the design process, the group builds often prioritize ecological features, such as renewable energy sources, passive solar design, and sustainable materials. These elements not only reduce the ecological footprint of buildings but also contribute to healthier living environments. The Kalkbreite cooperative in Zurich, Switzerland, serves as a testament to these ideals. The project includes a mix of residential, commercial, and cultural spaces designed around sustainability principles. It is built as a hybrid timber construction, it focuses on reducing energy consumption, while also promoting public transport, gardens, and communal facilities.

While the Baugruppe system offers numerous benefits, it also faces challenges regarding exclusivity. These projects often attract primarily middle-class participants, which can inadvertently lead to residential exclusion. Despite its community-focused ethos, the system may not inherently address the needs of lower-income individuals who might lack the resources or opportunities to participate. This exclusivity raises important questions about accessibility and inclusivity, highlighting a need for strategies to broaden participation and ensure that the benefits of such collaborative housing models are available to a diverse range of socio-economic groups.

The Baugruppe system influences urban development by encouraging more community-oriented and dense living environments. By allowing residents to shape their neighborhoods actively, these projects often address urban challenges, such as overpopulation and environmental degradation, more effectively than traditional developer-led projects. As urban areas worldwide grapple with the complexities of modern living and sustainability, the Baugruppe system stands out as an inspiring model, potentially guiding the future of urban development toward more inclusive and resilient communities.